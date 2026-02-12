Over 200 Dogs Rescued from Drug-Fueled Dogfighting Operation
The police collaborated with the FBI, the ASPCA, and the Humane Society to target “dozens” of undisclosed locations.
Share Article
Texas police rescued more than 200 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting ring on Feb. 11. The rescue mission was part of a multi-agency effort dubbed “Operation Fight Club.”
The Dallas Police Department collaborated with the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI Dallas Safe Streets Task Force, Dallas Animal Services, Operation Kindness, and the ASPCA to target “dozens” of undisclosed locations. The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected to be made on dogfighting and animal cruelty charges.
In addition to saving 207 dogs, the Dallas Police Department reportedopens in new tab that they seized 21 pistols, 28 rifles, six revolvers, more than 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500 grams of marijuana, fentanyl pills, and dog-fighting equipment (which includes treadmills, chains, and other paraphernalia). Additionally, according to Hoodline Dallasopens in new tab, the police learned that many of the apprehended firearms had been previously stolen.
“The Dallas Police Department is grateful for the assistance of our law enforcement and non-profit partners who contributed to the success of this operation,” the Dallas PD wrote on their official Instagramopens in new tab.
Hoodline Dallas says that when it comes to large-scale dogfighting busts, the ASPCA typically gets involved and deploys crime-scene investigators. The organization also provides temporary sheltering to collect forensic evidence and provide medical treatment for seized animals.
“Despite being a felony in every state, dogfighting still occurs all over the country, resulting in the suffering of countless vulnerable animals. The ASPCA is dedicated to putting an end to this horrific cycle of cruelty and bringing its victims to safety,” Teresa Ladner, vice president of ASPCA Criminal Practice & Investigations told ABC 8 Newsopens in new tab.
In Texas, causing a dog to fight or operating a dogfighting ring can be prosecuted as a state-jail felony, with a maximum fine of $10,000 and jail time of up to two years. Meanwhile, possessing dogfighting equipment or attending a fight could lead to a misdemeanor charge, with a maximum fine of $4,000 and jail time of up to one year.
Back in November, police in Newton County Texasopens in new tab busted 43 people for attending a dogfighting event; 16 dogs were rescued in that operation, including two who were actively fighting at the time of the raid. Like with the previous Texas-based operation, the investigators involved in Operation Fight Club are still actively looking for the ring’s organizers.
While authorities involved said that the animals were removed from the unsafe conditions, they did not release details on the exact nature of those conditions or the dogs’ current state. Hoodline Dallas reports that Dallas Animal Servicesopens in new tab, Operation Kindnessopens in new tab, and other local shelter partners are expected to care for the rescued dogs while the investigators continue to gather more evidence for the case.
In previous joint operations, these groups also handled veterinary screenings and follow-up care, so it is likely that they will follow the same pattern. Both organizations have donationopens in new tab pagesopens in new tab on their websites, if you are interested in assisting the rescued dogs. If you are local to the area, there are also volunteer and foster opportunities.
Petrana Radulovic
Petrana Radulovic is a New York City-based writer who focuses on entertainment and culture beats. In her free time, she writes fiction, sings karaoke, and tries new recipes. Her work has appeared in Polygon, IGN, Reactor, and more. She lives with a very affectionate cat named Bagel, who loves head kisses and meeting people at parties. He is smart enough to open cabinets but still too dumb to understand stairs.
Related articles
43 People Arrested in Texas Dogfighting Ring, 16 Dogs Rescued
Two of the dogs were actively fighting during the raid.
47 Puppies and Dogs Rescued as Dogfighting Cases Surge in South Carolina
They “looked hurt and alone” when they were found.
23 Dogs Found Tied Outside During Brutal Snowstorm in Suspected Dogfighting Case
It took rescuers over five hours to bring the dogs to safety due to treacherous conditions.
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
Want to Help a Rescue Pet Get to Their New Home? Become a Transport Volunteer
Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.
7 Myths Harmful to Pit Bulls—Debunked
These sweet pups need advocates, this National Pit Bull Awareness Month, and always.