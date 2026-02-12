Over 200 Dogs Rescued from Drug-Fueled Dogfighting Operation

The police collaborated with the FBI, the ASPCA, and the Humane Society to target “dozens” of undisclosed locations.

Texas police rescued more than 200 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting ring on Feb. 11. The rescue mission was part of a multi-agency effort dubbed “Operation Fight Club.”

The Dallas Police Department collaborated with the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI Dallas Safe Streets Task Force, Dallas Animal Services, Operation Kindness, and the ASPCA to target “dozens” of undisclosed locations. The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected to be made on dogfighting and animal cruelty charges.

In addition to saving 207 dogs, the Dallas Police Department reported opens in new tab that they seized 21 pistols, 28 rifles, six revolvers, more than 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500 grams of marijuana, fentanyl pills, and dog-fighting equipment (which includes treadmills, chains, and other paraphernalia). Additionally, according to Hoodline Dallas opens in new tab , the police learned that many of the apprehended firearms had been previously stolen.

“The Dallas Police Department is grateful for the assistance of our law enforcement and non-profit partners who contributed to the success of this operation,” the Dallas PD wrote on their official Instagram opens in new tab .

Hoodline Dallas says that when it comes to large-scale dogfighting busts, the ASPCA typically gets involved and deploys crime-scene investigators. The organization also provides temporary sheltering to collect forensic evidence and provide medical treatment for seized animals.

“Despite being a felony in every state, dogfighting still occurs all over the country, resulting in the suffering of countless vulnerable animals. The ASPCA is dedicated to putting an end to this horrific cycle of cruelty and bringing its victims to safety,” Teresa Ladner, vice president of ASPCA Criminal Practice & Investigations told ABC 8 News opens in new tab .

In Texas, causing a dog to fight or operating a dogfighting ring can be prosecuted as a state-jail felony, with a maximum fine of $10,000 and jail time of up to two years. Meanwhile, possessing dogfighting equipment or attending a fight could lead to a misdemeanor charge, with a maximum fine of $4,000 and jail time of up to one year.

Back in November, police in Newton County Texas opens in new tab busted 43 people for attending a dogfighting event; 16 dogs were rescued in that operation, including two who were actively fighting at the time of the raid. Like with the previous Texas-based operation, the investigators involved in Operation Fight Club are still actively looking for the ring’s organizers.

While authorities involved said that the animals were removed from the unsafe conditions, they did not release details on the exact nature of those conditions or the dogs’ current state. Hoodline Dallas reports that Dallas Animal Services opens in new tab , Operation Kindness opens in new tab , and other local shelter partners are expected to care for the rescued dogs while the investigators continue to gather more evidence for the case.