Pet parents whose kitties like the occasional snack of canned tuna need to check their pantries. Tri-Union Seafoods has voluntarily recalled canned tuna sold in 26 states and Washington, D.C. because of botulism risks, per the Food and Drug Administration opens in a new tab (FDA). Tri-Union pulled the tuna off shelves “out of an abundance of caution,” following concerns with the “easy-pull” tabs on the cans.

The products of concern are:

Genova 7 oz. canned tuna from Costco in Florida and Georgia.

Genova 5 oz. canned tuna from Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas.

Trader Joe’s-label canned tuna in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Van Camp-labeled tuna at Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Their specific lots are:

Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz.: UPC code 4800000215

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz.: UPC code 4800013265

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz., four pack: UPC code 4800073265

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz. six pack: UPC code4800063267

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz: UPC code 4800013275

Van Camp’s Seafood, 5.0 oz.: UPC code 4800025015

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz., four pack: UPC code 4800075015

Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil: UPC code 51403

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil: UPC code 99287

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water: UPC code 99285

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water, Low-Sodium: UPC code 95836 and UPC code 99284

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water, No Salt Added: can codes S90N D1M and S90N D2N

H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz., four pack: UPC code 4122043345

What to do if you bought the affected tuna

If you have purchased any of these products, waste no time in throwing them out. You can also contact Tri-Union at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com opens in a new tab or 833-374-0171.

What to do if you have fed your cat any of this tuna

As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states opens in a new tab , botulism is “a rare but serious illness” that “is caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.”

If your cat has consumed any of these products, call your vet out of caution, especially if you think you’ve seen your dog show any signs of botulism. (If you have consumed any of these products, contact your doctor immediately.) Here are the symptoms of botulism in cats to look out for, per VCA Animal Hospitals opens in a new tab :

Weakness in their rear legs. Within 24 hours, you’ll begin to see this weakness progress to their front legs, then the muscles in their head and face.

VCA notes that your cat will be mentally normal, but you may also see that they have developed “an inability to swallow, increased salivation, constipation, and eye inflammation (due to decreased tear production and an inability to blink).”

If the cat’s diaphragm becomes paralyzed, this could lead to death.

How to treat botulism in cats

If your vet concludes that your vet has botulism (via bloodwork; urinalysis, a stool, blood, or vomit sample; and X-rays), they can administer a botulinum antitoxin. If paralysis has already set in, however, it’s too late to administer the antitoxin. If this is the case, VCA, says vets will focus on supportive care, which may require in-hospital treatment to help your cat recover.

The FDA notes that this recall does not include other Tri-Union Seafoods products.