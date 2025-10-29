The Mystery of the Blue Dogs at Chernobyl Has Been Solved

Wait, are the dogs of Chernobyl turning blue? Viral videos certainly make it seem that way. Earlier this month, the official Instagram account for Dogs of Chernobyl, opens in new tab the non-profit that monitors the stray dogs in the area, posted a video of some dogs opens in new tab with a unique neon hue to their fur. Across the internet, debates erupted about the potential cause — many assumed it was the result of lingering nuclear radiation from the 1986 disaster, while others wrote it off as an AI filter. Neither guess was right.

First of all, the good news: The dogs aren’t exhibiting some latent radioactive mutation. The truth is somehow weirder. These pups have been romping around in bright blue chemical fluid that had leaked from an old, broken porta potty.

Dr. Jennifer Betz, the veterinary director for the Dogs of Chernobyl program, spoke to IFLScience opens in new tab about the dogs’ peculiar coloring. “They appear to have been rolling in a substance that had accumulated on their fur,” she said. “We are suspecting that this substance was from an old portable toilet that was in the same location as the dogs; however, we were unable to positively confirm our suspicions.”

Dr. Betz emphasized that the blue hue was not related to Chernobyl radiation. And even though it looks alarming, the researchers insist that the dye job is superficial.