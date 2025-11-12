Why the ‘Reluctant Dog Dad’ Who Never Wanted a Pet Always Ends Up Obsessed

Many years ago, cat behaviorist Linda Hall married a man who did not like cats. Though she was an avid fan of felines, the two had met after Hall’s beloved cat had passed away, and she was not yet ready to adopt again. When she decided it was time to have a new kitty in her life again, her husband was not thrilled. “OK, just one cat,” Hall recalls him saying. She lobbied for two — arguing they do better in pairs — and his days as a “dog person” were quickly over.

“I don’t think they were in the house a full day before I found him on the floor playing with them,” she says of her (now ex) husband. “He grew to love cats — even when we got up to having 13 at one time.”

Hall adds that when their marriage ended, her husband kept one of the cats with whom he was especially bonded. “I am convinced that people who say they hate cats, are people who have never truly known a cat!” she says.�

And it’s not just cat dads who go from resistant to completely smitten. When Kinship Senior Editor Hilary Weaver’s family first brought home their puppy, Cinnamon, when she was a kid, her dad insisted he was a “cat person“ who could never be swayed to love a dog. That attitude lasted all of one day.