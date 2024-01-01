Your pet might like their natural scent (there’s nothing like that new puppy breath), but you certainly don’t. Here are shampoos, toothpaste, litter — everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny (and free of itches and odors).

On any given day, your dog likely prefers to smell like stale Fritos, and while you want your pup to achieve all their dreams, you might prefer their odor comes across as a little less Frito-forward and a little more, uh, clean. Your cat would probably like you to do as little as possible to change their environment — and definitely stay away from them with that water and shampoo. Unfortunately, every pet eventually needs a bit of a spruce, even if they don’t want one.

Your bathroom probably can’t compete with a full-fledged spa, but these products will make your pet feel as if the Wash & Brush Up Company people in The Wizard of Oz are attending to their every need. With natural ingredients, an eco-friendly focus, and many of the brands offering discounts on products that take care of your pet from head-to-toe, you two can begin to find that happy medium between constant chip stench and freshly scrubbed, trimmed, wiped, brushed, etc.

opens in a new tab Pretty Litter opens in a new tab $ 24 It’s no secret that cats are experts at hiding when they’re not feeling well. That’s where PrettyLitter’s unique formula comes in. “Most owners don’t realize their cats are coping with an illness unless the disease has significantly progressed, making treatment more difficult,” says the brand’s in-house veterinarian, Dr. Geoff DeWire. PrettyLitter aids in the guessing game that is caring for your cat by using color-changing silica crystal litter to alert you to potential health problems, such as super-common UTIs. It also eliminates litter box odor by trapping moisture, is up to 80 percent lighter than most litter, has zero dust, is delivered directly to you, and requires less scooping than other brands. PrettyLitter also offers a 30-day guarantee, so if you and your cat aren’t immediately sold, you can say you gave it a fair shot, risk-free. —Avery Felman Gives Back opens in a new tab $24 at Pretty Litter opens in a new tab

Best Dog Calming Shampoo

Best Dog Deshedding Shampoo

opens in a new tab South Bark’s Blueberry Facial opens in a new tab $ 21 Approximately one-billion shampoos (okay, probably not that many) claim to help reduce shedding, but South Bark’s Blue Shed actually puts its blueberries where its mouth is. Utilizing calming, anti-inflammatory active ingredients like Manuka honey and Aragan oil, this shampoo works by releasing your pets undercoat to help curb shedding at the source. Celebrity dog groomer and Kinship Collective member Jess Rona says opens in a new tab baths are one of the best ways to reduce shedding, while frequency of baths varies from breed to breed. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), long-haired and curly-haired dog breeds generally require more regular bathing, at least once every four to six weeks, to keep their coats from matting, with regular brushing between baths to maintain the coat. However, no matter the breed or breed mix of your pup, this blueberry shampoo is the ideal choice for all breeds in the fight against fly-away fur. —RC $21 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Cat Waterless Shampoo

opens in a new tab Vet’s Best Waterless Cat Bath opens in a new tab $ 9 Not all pets thrive in water, especially those of the feline persuasion. If your pet is one of them landlubbers it probably means bath time isn’t the most fun time in your house. Luckily, waterless shampoos can help keep your pets clean in between baths- and none do it better than the vet-formulated Vet’s Best Waterless Bath. Designed to condition fur using aloe-vera and vitamin E, this foam also keeps your pet smelling fresher in between showers. With versions available for both dogs and cats, now all your pets can smell shower fresh, minus the shower part. Of course, for dogs at least, a waterless bath isn’t always going to cut it. In that case, celebrity dog groomer and Kinship Collective member Jess Rona has some tricks opens in a new tab — or at least some treats. “There are strategies you can use to reduce your dog’s bath anxiety such as getting an extendable shower hose and, of course, rewarding them with treats.” —RC $9 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Pet Brush

Best Pet Deshedding Tool

Best Luxe Pet Grooming Kit

Best Pet Refresher Spray

Best Pet Ear Cleaner

Best Pet Eye Wipes

Best Basic Cat Scratching Post

Best Cat Scratcher

opens in a new tab District 70 Sardine opens in a new tab $ 80 District 70 was born out of the desire to make pet products that fit into the homes of people whose preferences are a little less big and bright. “Those bright-colored items which you often see online or in pet shops can be a thorn in the side of their styled interior,” District 70’s brand marketer, Geena Fase, tells Kinship. “Our goal is to inspire interior lovers with cats and dogs to help create a home where details make the difference.” This sardine scratcher is the perfect mix of subtle and conversation-starting — and when your cat gets bored of scratching, they can lounge inside. The scratcher is made of eco-friendly corrugated cardboard — which is a big plus, according to veterinarian Dr. John Iovino opens in a new tab . “If cats start to get their claws stuck in a material, it may turn them off to that texture, and if they get their claws caught, it may cause damage to the nail,” Dr. Iovino says. “Bark and cardboard have been good textures that a lot of cats seem to like.”—SH Sustainable opens in a new tab $80 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Pet Nail Clipper

opens in a new tab Gonicc Nail Clippers opens in a new tab $ 15 Your pet’s nails require regular trimming to prevent them from cracking or tearing, which can be painful and lead to infection. “Ideally, you should start trimming your [pet’s] claws when they are young and more open to new experiences,” veterinarian Dr. Lori M. Teller says. These Gonicc Clippers will be great addition to your at-home tools. They come with a nail file and are equipped with a safety blade to prevent accidentally cutting nails too short. Unlike cats, who have an innate need and desire to scratch, dogs suffer an even greater risk of overgrown nails. “Some dogs have clear nails, which allows you to easily tell how far the tip of the nail extends beyond the quick — that pink-to red-colored, blood-filled cavity that runs down the center of the toenail. If the nail extends well beyond the quick, it’s time for a pedicure,” Dr. Nancy Kay says opens in a new tab . Be aware that dogs with chronically overgrown nails may also develop lengthy quicks, so trim small amounts often. —Kellie Gormly $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Pet Nail Grinder

opens in a new tab Dremel PawControl Dog Nail Grinder opens in a new tab $ 60 It might not be the easiest task we have as pet parents, but it’s totally possible to trim your pet’s nails at home (without stressing you both out). If clipping your pet’s claws is too tricky, another option is filing them down with a nail grinder. The only caveat is that the noise and vibration from a grinder may take even more getting used to. “The first few times you trim [or file] your cat’s nails, you may only get to do a few nails before your cat has had enough. And that’s okay; try a few more the next day,” veterinarian Dr. Lori M. Teller says opens in a new tab . The same goes for dogs, who might be uncomfortable with mani-pedis to start. The Dremel 7350 offers a safer alternative to nail clipping; grinders reduce the possibility of cutting your cat’s nail too close to the quick, causing them to bleed. With low noise and vibration, this model is their quietest yet, making it easier for your pet to unwind for spa day. —KG $60 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Pet Shower Attachment

opens in a new tab Aquapaw Pro Pet Grooming Tool opens in a new tab $ 43 How often you groom your dog opens in a new tab just depends on the dog, celebrity dog groomer and Kinship Collective opens in a new tab member Jess Rona says. If you’re on a budget, and a full salon visit isn’t in the cards every month for you, you can follow this plan: “One month, do a bath and a short-ish haircut, then the next month do just a ‘bath and tidy,’” Rona advises. But sometimes (or all the time, if you skip the groomer), bathtime needs to happen at home. You want to be sure to have the right tools at hand, especially if you’re dealing with an impatient pup who’d rather be dry and far away from that sink or bathtub. This shower attachment allows you to wash and brush your pet at the same time — perfect for scrubbing away post-playtime muck. With two pressure settings, it’s comfortable for large, small, sensitive, and extra-muddy dogs alike. You can attach it to a shower spigot or garden hose, so you’re free to choose the most ideal spot to set up your puppy spa. —HW and Liza Darwin $43 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Pet Drying Towel

opens in a new tab Pride and Groom Pet Towel opens in a new tab $ 35 Before you get a dog, no one tells you how big a role towels are about to play in your life. Whether it’s after a sudsy bath or a muddy walk, your dog will somehow always need drying off. Especially because many dogs are fearful of noisy drying apparatuses, like the blow dryer. That’s why, to avoid chasing your terrified dog around with what they believe to be a loud hot air murderer, we recommend this towel by Pride and Groom. Specifically designed for dogs, this towel might be the last you’ll ever need for your pup. Made of a quick-drying, super-soft microfiber, it also has hand pockets on either end to make it easier for you to dry your pup. This towel is so efficient, you can finally throw that loud hot air murderer in the trash (or at least save it for your own hair). —RC $35 at Amazon opens in a new tab

