10 Best Dog Diapers—Reviewed

You never know why your pup may need one. It’s best to be prepared.

Dog diapers exist for a reason. Whether your pup is young and just learning to be potty-trained, they’re older and struggle with incontinence, they’re not fixed and go into heat, or they’re on a medication that makes them have accidents, dog diapers can be a lifesaver.

In addition to protecting your furniture and floors from messy accidents, scents, and stains, dog diapers neutralize the effect of marking indoors, so they can help prevent repeat incidents if they’re not truly accidents. After all, no dog wants to sit in a mess, so a dog diaper can often teach them to hold it if they’re able.

If you’re in the market for dog diapers, there are a few things you’ll want to consider. We cover all the key characteristics of the best dog diapers, plus our top 10 picks on the market, below.

The top 10 Kinship reviewed dog diapers

How to choose the dog diapers that are right for you

Size

Dog diapers are available in a handful of sizes. For female diapers, measurements are based on the waist circumference and the distance from the tail hole to the waist; for male belly band diapers, measurements are based on the waist size. Generally, measuring your dog’s waist will be the best indicator for which size to choose.

Hygiene

Generally speaking, disposable diapers are most hygienic; they’re one and done. That said, if sustainability is important to you, reusable diapers may be the better bet.

Type

Dog diapers are available in male and female options. Female diapers are much like a human diaper, albeit with a tail hole. Male diapers are designed to hug their waist and cover their bits, hence why they’re called “belly bands.” Additionally, dog diapers are available in disposable and reusable options, as well as basic and patterned silhouettes.

Price

Dog diapers vary in price. Generally speaking, they’re not expensive. Over time, however, disposable diaper prices can add up. As such, reusable diapers are typically considered to be more cost-effective.

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but

there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best washable female-dog diapers

opens in new tab Pet Parents Washable Dog Diapers opens in new tab $ 18 The Pet Parents Washable Dog Diapers are highly reviewed by over 40,000 Amazon shoppers. The reusable diapers come in packs of three and are specifically designed for female dogs. They feature a stretchy, elastic waistband and flexible leg holes, plus a tail port for comfortable wear. As absorbent as they are on their own, some shoppers suggest pairing them with a dog diaper liner if your pup pees a lot or is in heat. $18 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Sold in five sizes

Sold in 10 print packs

Moisture-wicking material

Highly absorbent

Elastic design for optimal comfort

Reusable

Machine-washable

Cons

Some shoppers report that the diapers don’t hold up over time

Overall review

“These washable dog diapers are a lifesaver! Our puppy went into heat before we could get her on the schedule at our vet for her spay. We tried the disposable diapers (for convenience), and they were just useless. They were hard to put on and clearly uncomfortable for our puppy. She ripped them off within 30 seconds of us getting one on her. These washable cloth diapers are so much better! They’re easy to put on, the tail hole is large enough to easily and comfortably pull her tail through, and they are so adjustable, so we can tighten or loosen the Velcro at the waist to get a secure-but-comfy fit. Best of all, she doesn't hate them and try to rip them off.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.4 out of 5

Best washable male-dog diapers

opens in new tab Pet Parents Washable Belly Bands for Dogs opens in new tab $ 17 The Pet Parents Washable Belly Bands for Dogs have earned high marks from over 20,000 Amazon shoppers. The adjustable Velcro waistband is stretchy and supportive, keeping the belly bands in place on male dogs. If your dog is larger or between sizes, you’ll be glad to know the set comes with a set of patent-pending Extendrs for an extra inch of coverage. $17 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Sold in five sizes

Sold in nine print packs

Moisture-wicking material

Snug-yet-stretchy fit

Reusable

Machine-washable

Cons

Some shoppers report that these belly bands aren’t leak-proof, nor are they suitable for full bathroom breaks

Overall review

“These washable boy dog diapers have been a total lifesaver! I got them for my senior dog, who’s starting to have a few accidents, and they’ve worked perfectly. The fit is secure but comfortable, and the adjustable Velcro makes it easy to get just the right size. They stay in place — even overnight — and no leaks at all. The material is soft and doesn’t irritate his skin, and I love that they’re washable and reusable, which saves money and cuts down on waste. I just toss them in the wash and they come out looking good as new.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best disposable female-dog diapers

Pros

Hygienic, single-use design

Designed to be leak-proof and secure

Sold in seven sizes

Cons

Not the most sustainable

Some shoppers report that the diapers run small

Overall review

“The best! Best value, no leaking, best comfort. My 16-year-old dog has been using these for a few hours morning and night for three years, since being put on Furosemide. Compared to others I’ve used, these are economical and well-made.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.2 out of 5

Best disposable male-dog diapers

opens in new tab HONEY CARE All-Absorb Disposable Male Dog Wraps opens in new tab $ 18 Single-use boy dog belly bands exist, as well. Of the many that exist, the HONEY CARE All-Absorb Disposable Male Dog Wraps are arguably the most adored, with nearly 50,000 4- and 5-star reviews on Amazon. The Amazon’s Choice belly bands stand apart for their secure, absorbent design, and the cute bones and paws print that accents it. $18 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Hygienic, single-use design

Designed to be leak-proof and secure

Stretchy design allows male pups to still lift their leg without leakage

Sold in four sizes

Cons

The single-use design isn’t super eco-friendly

Some shoppers report that the belly bands run small

Overall review

“These little male wraps are extremely absorbent. The large inside pad turns into a thick gel when urine hits it. There is no smell and no leaks whatsoever. I have a little miniature Dachshund with dementia who has forgotten his potty habits, so these are a godsend. My little dog wears a small. Other brands that I have tried haven’t fit well, but these do. They have a thick panel of a Velcro-type material that sticks, but make sure you smooth and press it down well so that it adheres. Once on, run a finger along the top inside to check tightness. Also, if you can pull it down, so will your dog, so check the fit. Don't waste your money on the other brands — get these. You won't regret it.” –Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.6 out of 5

Best affordable male-dog diapers

opens in new tab Amazon Basics Disposable Male Dog Diapers opens in new tab $ 12 $ 9 $ 9 Disposable belly bands for boy dogs all ring up pretty close in price. That said, many Amazon shoppers report that you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Basics Disposable Male Dog Diapers when you’re living on a budget. Beloved by over 30,000 shoppers, the Amazon’s Choice belly bands are soft, stretchy, and absorbent, making them a worthy buy. $9 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Super affordable

Hygienic, single-use design

Sold in four sizes

More eco-friendly plant-based design

Cons

Some shoppers report that the bands ride up with wear, becoming ineffective

Overall review

“I’ve been using the Amazon Basics Male Dog Diapers for a few weeks now with my senior Labrador, and I’m genuinely impressed. These wraps are a lifesaver for managing incontinence and occasional accidents around the house. Excellent absorbency. Even overnight, the diapers hold up well without leaking. I haven’t noticed any odor or discomfort for my dog. And my dog doesn’t seem to mind wearing them at all. He moves freely, and I haven’t seen any signs of chafing or irritation.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.3 out of 5

Most stylish male-dog diapers

opens in new tab CuteBone Male Washable Belly Bands opens in new tab $ 16 $ 15 $ 15 Hoping your dog can look and feel their best in the dog diapers you buy them? The CuteBone Male Washable Belly Bands are hard to beat. With nearly three dozen print packs to choose from, you can outfit your boy dog with everything from tie-dye and plaid to monsters and dinosaurs, all with the peace of mind that their accidents won’t leak through. $15 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Sold in five sizes

Sold in 34 print packs

Designed to be soft and secure

Comfortable, stretchy design

Made with a leak-proof, waterproof shell

Cons

Some shoppers report that the belly bands cause chafing

Overall review

“These are the cutest! They also get the job done. Completely leak-proof and also comfortable for my babies. I’ve tried so many brands, but these are #1. I have zero complaints. Thanks for making a great diaper for my fur babies.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.6 out of 5

Best holiday dog diapers

opens in new tab CuteBone Christmas Dog Diapers opens in new tab $ 17 Who doesn’t love seasonal clothing? If you want your pup to look cute and festive this holiday season, the CuteBone Christmas Dog Diapers are a must. There are two Christmas sets to choose from, each of which comes with three diapers in festive red, green, and white designs. Looks aside, the diapers are soft, stretchy, and absorbent, not to mention adjustable for tailored wear. $17 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Fun seasonal prints (plus 18 other cute designs)

Sold in five sizes

Soft and stretchy for comfortable wear

Back snaps for a custom fit

Machine washable

Hook and loop fasteners for a secure fit

Built-in absorbent pad

Cons

Some shoppers report that the diapers run small

Some shoppers report that the diapers aren’t escape-proof

Overall review

“I bought these for my puppy's first heat, and I'm really impressed with the quality. Lots of adjustment points make for a great fit. The quality is above what I expected, and they are really cute. I put a panty liner in it for quicker clean-ups, but the spillage washed out very well and didn't stain. It's also very absorbent and would probably work well as an incontinence diaper. My dog accidentally peed in it, and the outside was still dry. Overall, I’m very satisfied, and my dog likes them, too — she never tries to take them off.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.6 out of 5

Best dog diaper liners

opens in new tab WICKEDPUP Dog Diaper Liners opens in new tab $ 25 If your pup is in heat, if they have super heavy accidents, or if they just have little trickles that you don’t want to have to toss a reusable diaper into the wash for, it’s a great idea to stock your cabinet with the WICKEDPUP Dog Diaper Liners. These popular liners are absorbent and soft, allowing them to serve as backup peace of mind. $25 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Sold in four sizes

Compatible with most reusable dog diapers

Super absorbent

Designed to neutralize odor

Cons

Some shoppers report that they’re too thin to be effective

Overall review

“The WICKEDPUP liners are great. They offer a large amount of protection and are comfortable for my dog to wear. They are sized to fit correctly into the belly bands I use. They really help to curb leaks. They are a good value and help so much to keep accidents from happening. They are a real lifesaver for me and help my older rescue dog feel confident and free of criticism. Thank you for a great product. I do need to put it on autoship!” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.6 out of 5

Best full-body dog diapers