10 Best Dog Diapers—Reviewed
You never know why your pup may need one. It’s best to be prepared.
Share Article
Dog diapers exist for a reason. Whether your pup is young and just learning to be potty-trained, they’re older and struggle with incontinence, they’re not fixed and go into heat, or they’re on a medication that makes them have accidents, dog diapers can be a lifesaver.
In addition to protecting your furniture and floors from messy accidents, scents, and stains, dog diapers neutralize the effect of marking indoors, so they can help prevent repeat incidents if they’re not truly accidents. After all, no dog wants to sit in a mess, so a dog diaper can often teach them to hold it if they’re able.
If you’re in the market for dog diapers, there are a few things you’ll want to consider. We cover all the key characteristics of the best dog diapers, plus our top 10 picks on the market, below.
The top 10 Kinship reviewed dog diapers
Best washable female-dog diapers: Pet Parents Washable Dog Diapersopens in new tab
Best washable male-dog diapers: Pet Parents Washable Belly Bands for Dogsopens in new tab
Best disposable female-dog diapers: Paw Inspired 32-count Disposable Female Dog Diapers opens in new tab
Best disposable male-dog diapers: HONEY CARE All-Absorb Disposable Male Dog Wrapsopens in new tab
Best affordable male-dog diapers: Amazon Basics Disposable Male Dog Diapersopens in new tab
Most stylish male-dog diapers: CuteBone Male Washable Belly Bandsopens in new tab
Most stylish female-dog diapers: Langsprit Washable Female Dog Diapers opens in new tab
Best holiday dog diapers: CuteBone Christmas Dog Diapersopens in new tab
Best dog diaper liners: WICKEDPUP Dog Diaper Liners opens in new tab
Best full-body dog diaper: HEYWEAN Full Body Dog Diaperopens in new tab
How to choose the dog diapers that are right for you
Size
Dog diapers are available in a handful of sizes. For female diapers, measurements are based on the waist circumference and the distance from the tail hole to the waist; for male belly band diapers, measurements are based on the waist size. Generally, measuring your dog’s waist will be the best indicator for which size to choose.
Hygiene
Generally speaking, disposable diapers are most hygienic; they’re one and done. That said, if sustainability is important to you, reusable diapers may be the better bet.
Type
Dog diapers are available in male and female options. Female diapers are much like a human diaper, albeit with a tail hole. Male diapers are designed to hug their waist and cover their bits, hence why they’re called “belly bands.” Additionally, dog diapers are available in disposable and reusable options, as well as basic and patterned silhouettes.
Price
Dog diapers vary in price. Generally speaking, they’re not expensive. Over time, however, disposable diaper prices can add up. As such, reusable diapers are typically considered to be more cost-effective.
Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but
there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Best washable female-dog diapers
Pros
Sold in five sizes
Sold in 10 print packs
Moisture-wicking material
Highly absorbent
Elastic design for optimal comfort
Reusable
Machine-washable
Cons
Some shoppers report that the diapers don’t hold up over time
Overall review
“These washable dog diapers are a lifesaver! Our puppy went into heat before we could get her on the schedule at our vet for her spay. We tried the disposable diapers (for convenience), and they were just useless. They were hard to put on and clearly uncomfortable for our puppy. She ripped them off within 30 seconds of us getting one on her. These washable cloth diapers are so much better! They’re easy to put on, the tail hole is large enough to easily and comfortably pull her tail through, and they are so adjustable, so we can tighten or loosen the Velcro at the waist to get a secure-but-comfy fit. Best of all, she doesn't hate them and try to rip them off.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.4 out of 5
Best washable male-dog diapers
Pros
Sold in five sizes
Sold in nine print packs
Moisture-wicking material
Snug-yet-stretchy fit
Reusable
Machine-washable
Cons
Some shoppers report that these belly bands aren’t leak-proof, nor are they suitable for full bathroom breaks
Overall review
“These washable boy dog diapers have been a total lifesaver! I got them for my senior dog, who’s starting to have a few accidents, and they’ve worked perfectly. The fit is secure but comfortable, and the adjustable Velcro makes it easy to get just the right size. They stay in place — even overnight — and no leaks at all. The material is soft and doesn’t irritate his skin, and I love that they’re washable and reusable, which saves money and cuts down on waste. I just toss them in the wash and they come out looking good as new.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.5 out of 5
Best disposable female-dog diapers
Pros
Hygienic, single-use design
Designed to be leak-proof and secure
Sold in seven sizes
Cons
Not the most sustainable
Some shoppers report that the diapers run small
Overall review
“The best! Best value, no leaking, best comfort. My 16-year-old dog has been using these for a few hours morning and night for three years, since being put on Furosemide. Compared to others I’ve used, these are economical and well-made.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.2 out of 5
Best disposable male-dog diapers
Pros
Hygienic, single-use design
Designed to be leak-proof and secure
Stretchy design allows male pups to still lift their leg without leakage
Sold in four sizes
Cons
The single-use design isn’t super eco-friendly
Some shoppers report that the belly bands run small
Overall review
“These little male wraps are extremely absorbent. The large inside pad turns into a thick gel when urine hits it. There is no smell and no leaks whatsoever. I have a little miniature Dachshund with dementia who has forgotten his potty habits, so these are a godsend. My little dog wears a small. Other brands that I have tried haven’t fit well, but these do. They have a thick panel of a Velcro-type material that sticks, but make sure you smooth and press it down well so that it adheres. Once on, run a finger along the top inside to check tightness. Also, if you can pull it down, so will your dog, so check the fit. Don't waste your money on the other brands — get these. You won't regret it.” –Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.6 out of 5
Best affordable male-dog diapers
Pros
Super affordable
Hygienic, single-use design
Sold in four sizes
More eco-friendly plant-based design
Cons
Some shoppers report that the bands ride up with wear, becoming ineffective
Overall review
“I’ve been using the Amazon Basics Male Dog Diapers for a few weeks now with my senior Labrador, and I’m genuinely impressed. These wraps are a lifesaver for managing incontinence and occasional accidents around the house. Excellent absorbency. Even overnight, the diapers hold up well without leaking. I haven’t noticed any odor or discomfort for my dog. And my dog doesn’t seem to mind wearing them at all. He moves freely, and I haven’t seen any signs of chafing or irritation.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.3 out of 5
Most stylish male-dog diapers
Pros
Sold in five sizes
Sold in 34 print packs
Designed to be soft and secure
Comfortable, stretchy design
Made with a leak-proof, waterproof shell
Cons
Some shoppers report that the belly bands cause chafing
Overall review
“These are the cutest! They also get the job done. Completely leak-proof and also comfortable for my babies. I’ve tried so many brands, but these are #1. I have zero complaints. Thanks for making a great diaper for my fur babies.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.6 out of 5
Best holiday dog diapers
Pros
Fun seasonal prints (plus 18 other cute designs)
Sold in five sizes
Soft and stretchy for comfortable wear
Back snaps for a custom fit
Machine washable
Hook and loop fasteners for a secure fit
Built-in absorbent pad
Cons
Some shoppers report that the diapers run small
Some shoppers report that the diapers aren’t escape-proof
Overall review
“I bought these for my puppy's first heat, and I'm really impressed with the quality. Lots of adjustment points make for a great fit. The quality is above what I expected, and they are really cute. I put a panty liner in it for quicker clean-ups, but the spillage washed out very well and didn't stain. It's also very absorbent and would probably work well as an incontinence diaper. My dog accidentally peed in it, and the outside was still dry. Overall, I’m very satisfied, and my dog likes them, too — she never tries to take them off.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.6 out of 5
Best dog diaper liners
Pros
Sold in four sizes
Compatible with most reusable dog diapers
Super absorbent
Designed to neutralize odor
Cons
Some shoppers report that they’re too thin to be effective
Overall review
“The WICKEDPUP liners are great. They offer a large amount of protection and are comfortable for my dog to wear. They are sized to fit correctly into the belly bands I use. They really help to curb leaks. They are a good value and help so much to keep accidents from happening. They are a real lifesaver for me and help my older rescue dog feel confident and free of criticism. Thank you for a great product. I do need to put it on autoship!” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.6 out of 5