Best Cat Carriers for the Car of 2025: Top 10 Picks Reviewed
So you can bring your best pal along for the ride.
A cat carrier is essential for making sure your cats are traveling safely, especially when traveling in a car. Whether you’re taking them short distances, such as a trip to the vet, or on a long road trip, finding the right carrier is an incredibly important investment. Your cat’s safety is the ultimate priority, and cat carriers offer both safety and comfort for cats during the high-stress that can occur while traveling.
There are so many factors to consider when buying carriers specifically for the car. Maybe a traditional hard-sided carrier will suffice just fine if you’re just looking to travel short distances. Maybe you want to consider an expandable option that’s both safe in the car but also offers room for your cat to spread out in a hotel room while on a road trip.
We’ve gathered up some of the best options for every context to help you make the best decision for your car-compatible cat carrier.
How to choose the cat carrier that is right for you
The size of your cat carrier is very important. Make sure it’s an appropriate size to comfortably fit them; a more snug carrier will help them feel safe and secure, whereas there is a risk of them slipping around and hurting themselves if it’s too big. It should be no larger than one-and-a-half times the size of your cat
Assess how many openings and closures your cat carrier has; there should be at least two openings, one in the front and one from the top. A top opening is preferred for most vet visits, for example. Having multiple openings will also lead to an easier journey for getting your cat in and out.
The material is also an important consideration; a hard carrier vs. a soft carrier is usually left up to personal preference, but you’ll want to make sure it’s made of a material that is easy to clean regardless. Make sure to buy a material that your cat feels the most comfortable in.
Number of carriers is also a consideration; if you own multiple cats, they should each have their own carrier to ensure ultimate safety.
Our top cat carriers for the car picks
We’ve searched far and wide to find the best cat carriers to keep your kitties safe and comfortable during car travel. Whether you just need a carrier for shorter car journeys or for a long road trip, we’ve found some of the best options to keep your cats secure on the road.
Best overall: Frisco Travel Safety Dog & Cat Carrier opens in new tab
Best for large cats: Petseek Extra Large Cat Carrier Soft Sidedopens in new tab
Best for multiple cats: One for Pets Portable 2-in-1 Double Dog & Cat Kennelopens in new tab
Best hard-sided: IRIS Two Door Front & Top Access Dog & Cat Travel Carrieropens in new tab
Best soft-sided: PetLuv Premium Soft-Sided Cat & Dog Carrieropens in new tab
Best size variety: K&H Pet Products Travel Safety Pet Carrieropens in new tab
Best transitional: Pet Gear Signature Dog & Cat Car Seat & Carrier Bagopens in new tab
Best expandable: Petsfit Expandable Large Cat Carrieropens in new tab
Best kennel: Tavo Pets Crispin Protection System Dog & Cat Kennelopens in new tab
Best versatile: Travel Cat Transpurrter Cat Carrieropens in new tab
Best overall
Pros
Shape designed specifically for car travel
Secures to seat via headrest loop, seat anchors, and seatbelt loop
Three zippered entry points
Mesh windows
Washable interior pad
Foldable for storage
Comes in two sizes, medium (up to 30 pounds) and large (up to 50 pounds)
Cons
Can’t be used as a traditional cat carrier outside of the car
Overall review
This carrier was literally made for the car, so it’s perfect for any and all car travel you may have on the horizon with your kitty. We love how it sits flush with the car seat and that it has a three-step process for getting secured in the car: Just fix the top loop around the headrest, fit the anchors into the gaps between the seats, and strap the seatbelt through the seatbelt loop. However, this carrier isn’t great if you’re looking for a carrier that can transition between the car and the outside.
Review rating: 5/5
Best for large cats
Pros
Big enough to fit larger cat breeds (24”L x16.5”W x16”H)
Seatbelt loops for secure travel
Adjustable shoulder strap
Hand strap handle
Iron structure wrapped in Oxford fabric
Five mesh windows for ventilation
Three openings with zipper locks: top, side, front
Removable and washable interior pad
Foldable
Cons
Not as safe for smaller cats
Overall review
We love this roomy carrier for larger cats who need to travel by car. The iron base wrapped in Oxford fabric ensures this sturdy carrier can withstand a lot of wear and tear, and it’ll remain extra secure in the car — especially when strapped in via the seatbelt loops. We also love that the three openings come with zippered locks, so you know your kitty won’t be able to easily escape while the car is in motion. While this carrier is safe for the use of large cats or possibly multiple cats, we don’t recommend using it for smaller cats, as your carrier should ideally only be one-and-a-half times the size of your cat.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best for multiple cats
Pros
Can hold between three to four cats, depending on size
Can be used three ways: As a divided double carrier, as one open carrier with divider removed, or as two separate carriers
Built-in straps that connect to seatbelt
Washable pads
Zippered mesh doors on each side for entry
Interior hooks included for optional hammock
Can fold flat and comes with an individual carry case for storage
Cons
Pricier at nearly $200
Might be too bulky for short-distance travel
Overall review
This is the carrier-kennel hybrid for long-distance travel for multiple cats. We love how it can be set up in three different ways depending on your cat travel needs, especially that it can even be divided into two separate compartments. We also love that there are hooks included on the inside for you to customize the space for your cats with a hammock or any other kind of attachment. However, we recognize the price tag on this one is pretty steep, so it might not be best if you’re looking more for something that suits short-distance travel.
Review rating: 5/5
Best hard-sided
Pros
Made of durable plastic that’s easy to clean
Removable top-entry door that opens to either the left or right
Spring-loaded front door
Built-in ventilation
Cons
Not best for larger cats
Doesn’t buckle into seatbelt
Overall review
This is the carrier for those who prefer their cats to have a real kennel experience while in the car. The best way to transport your cats while using this carrier is to place it on the floor for ultimate stability. We love the tried-and-true durable plastic carrier, and it’s an often preferred carrier for longer car trips. Note, though, that it doesn’t clip into seatbelts if you prefer to transport your cats on the car seat, and it’s also more compatible with smaller cats.
Review rating: 4/5
Best soft-sided
Pros
Comes in both small (20”L x 13”W x 13”H ) and large (24”L x 16”W x 16”H ) sizes
Four entrance panels with removable privacy flaps and zippered mesh windows
Adjustable seatbelt loops
Locking zippers
Reinforced seam
Adjustable shoulder straps
Removable and washable two-inch thick double-sided pillow
Foldable for easy storage
Cons
Some reviewers have noted some size discrepancies from what’s listed
Overall review
We love how versatile this carrier is. Not only is it a super stable car carrier that loops into any car seatbelt, it can also transform into three different modes to meet your cat’s needs. For the car, we love that you can choose between having zippered mesh windows where your cat can peek out and pulling down the privacy flaps in case they get overstimulated.
Plus, when the carrier isn’t in a moving car, you can open all the zippered entrances to offer a comfy lounge space for your cat. However, some reviewers have mentioned some size discrepancies from what’s listed (it might run slightly smaller), so take those measurements with a grain of salt.
Review rating: 5/5
Best size variety
Pros
Comes in three sizes: small (17”L x 16”W x 15”H), medium (24”L x 19”W x 17”H), and large (29.5”L x 22”W x 25.5”H)
Headrest loop and seatbelt straps
Three zippered mesh windows for entry
Folds flat for storage
Washable padded seat
Cons
Can’t be used as a traditional cat carrier outside of the car
Overall review
Having a carrier with a wide size range is a huge plus when looking for something to help transport your cat safely in the car. We love that this carrier is offered in sizes that work for all cat breeds (and even a huge variety of dog breeds!). Having both a headrest loop and seatbelt straps is also a huge plus, as it really guarantees a large level of security and stability when on the road. However, due to its shape this won’t be the carrier for you if you’re looking for something that can work for travel outside of the car.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best transitional
Pros
Attaches to seatbelts for secure travel
Interior tether for further pet security
Top and side zippered entries
Five mesh windows for ventilation
Hand straps for carrying outside the car
Two storage pockets
Cons
Doesn’t come with a shoulder strap
Not the best for larger cats over 20 pounds
Overall review
We love a multipurpose carrier, and this one fits the bill. This Pet Gear carrier works as both a carrier and a car kennel that ensures safe travel for your cat both inside and outside of the car. Its shape is compatible with being strapped into the backseat while still being transitional enough to be easily carried outside of your vehicle. The only thing we don’t love about this bag is that it only comes with hand straps, rather than also offering a shoulder-strap option.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best expandable
Pros
Available in three sizes: small (16”L x 10”W x 9”H), medium (17”L x 11”W x 11”H), and large (19”L x 12”W x 12”H)
Two extendable sections on either side of carrier
Three zippered, mesh entries for top and side entry
Self locking zipper
Built-in leash
Adjustable shoulder strap
Two flexible handles
Removable plush pad
Cons
Doesn’t come with dedicated seatbelt attachments
Not best for large cats over 20 pounds
Overall review
We love how multi-use this carrier is. In its most basic state, it looks like a simple soft-sided carrier, and easily travels short distances on foot as well as over long ones in a car or plane. However, if your cats need a little more room to spread out on longer car journeys, it expands on either side to offer them more room. And while there aren’t dedicated seatbelt attachments, you can easily loop a seatbelt through the strap on the back meant to slide over a suitcase handle for extra security while traveling in the car.
Review rating: 4/5