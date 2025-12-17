Best Cat Carriers for the Car of 2025: Top 10 Picks Reviewed

So you can bring your best pal along for the ride.

A cat carrier is essential for making sure your cats are traveling safely, especially when traveling in a car. Whether you’re taking them short distances, such as a trip to the vet, or on a long road trip, finding the right carrier is an incredibly important investment. Your cat’s safety is the ultimate priority, and cat carriers offer both safety and comfort for cats during the high-stress that can occur while traveling.

There are so many factors to consider when buying carriers specifically for the car. Maybe a traditional hard-sided carrier will suffice just fine if you’re just looking to travel short distances. Maybe you want to consider an expandable option that’s both safe in the car but also offers room for your cat to spread out in a hotel room while on a road trip.

We’ve gathered up some of the best options for every context to help you make the best decision for your car-compatible cat carrier.

How to choose the cat carrier that is right for you

The size of your cat carrier is very important. Make sure it’s an appropriate size to comfortably fit them; a more snug carrier will help them feel safe and secure, whereas there is a risk of them slipping around and hurting themselves if it’s too big. It should be no larger than one-and-a-half times the size of your cat

Assess how many openings and closures your cat carrier has; there should be at least two openings, one in the front and one from the top. A top opening is preferred for most vet visits, for example. Having multiple openings will also lead to an easier journey for getting your cat in and out.

The material is also an important consideration; a hard carrier vs. a soft carrier is usually left up to personal preference, but you’ll want to make sure it’s made of a material that is easy to clean regardless. Make sure to buy a material that your cat feels the most comfortable in.

Number of carriers is also a consideration; if you own multiple cats, they should each have their own carrier to ensure ultimate safety.

Our top cat carriers for the car picks

We’ve searched far and wide to find the best cat carriers to keep your kitties safe and comfortable during car travel. Whether you just need a carrier for shorter car journeys or for a long road trip, we’ve found some of the best options to keep your cats secure on the road.

Best overall: Frisco Travel Safety Dog & Cat Carrier opens in new tab

Best for large cats: Petseek Extra Large Cat Carrier Soft Sided opens in new tab

Best for multiple cats: One for Pets Portable 2-in-1 Double Dog & Cat Kennel opens in new tab

Best hard-sided: IRIS Two Door Front & Top Access Dog & Cat Travel Carrier opens in new tab

Best soft-sided: PetLuv Premium Soft-Sided Cat & Dog Carrier opens in new tab

Best size variety: K&H Pet Products Travel Safety Pet Carrier opens in new tab

Best transitional: Pet Gear Signature Dog & Cat Car Seat & Carrier Bag opens in new tab

Best expandable: Petsfit Expandable Large Cat Carrier opens in new tab

Best kennel: Tavo Pets Crispin Protection System Dog & Cat Kennel opens in new tab

Best versatile: Travel Cat Transpurrter Cat Carrier opens in new tab

Best overall

opens in new tab Frisco Travel Safety Dog & Cat Carrier opens in new tab $ 55 When it comes to cat carriers designed specifically for the car, this Frisco offering is our top choice. The shape fits perfectly into a car seat, and it comes with a headrest loop, seat anchors, and a seatbelt loop to safely secure the carrier during travel. It has mesh windows, a plush washable interior pad, and it folds up easily for storage. Plus, there are three different zippered entry points. $55 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Shape designed specifically for car travel

Secures to seat via headrest loop, seat anchors, and seatbelt loop

Three zippered entry points

Mesh windows

Washable interior pad

Foldable for storage

Comes in two sizes, medium (up to 30 pounds) and large (up to 50 pounds)

Cons

Can’t be used as a traditional cat carrier outside of the car

Overall review

This carrier was literally made for the car, so it’s perfect for any and all car travel you may have on the horizon with your kitty. We love how it sits flush with the car seat and that it has a three-step process for getting secured in the car: Just fix the top loop around the headrest, fit the anchors into the gaps between the seats, and strap the seatbelt through the seatbelt loop. However, this carrier isn’t great if you’re looking for a carrier that can transition between the car and the outside.

Review rating: 5/5

Best for large cats

opens in new tab Petseek Extra Large Cat Carrier Soft Sided opens in new tab $ 70 This Petseek carrier is great for transporting your large cats in the car, sitting at 24”L x16.5”W x16”H. This carrier has seatbelt loops that will keep it secured during travel, as well as five mesh windows for optimal ventilation. There are three openings, including one side, one top, and one front opening — all with zipper locks included. Plus, it has a sturdy iron structure wrapped in Oxford fabric that’s also foldable for easy storage. $70 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Big enough to fit larger cat breeds (24 ”L x16.5 ”W x16 ”H )

Seatbelt loops for secure travel

Adjustable shoulder strap

Hand strap handle

Iron structure wrapped in Oxford fabric

Five mesh windows for ventilation

Three openings with zipper locks: top, side, front

Removable and washable interior pad

Foldable

Cons

Not as safe for smaller cats

Overall review

We love this roomy carrier for larger cats who need to travel by car. The iron base wrapped in Oxford fabric ensures this sturdy carrier can withstand a lot of wear and tear, and it’ll remain extra secure in the car — especially when strapped in via the seatbelt loops. We also love that the three openings come with zippered locks, so you know your kitty won’t be able to easily escape while the car is in motion. While this carrier is safe for the use of large cats or possibly multiple cats, we don’t recommend using it for smaller cats, as your carrier should ideally only be one-and-a-half times the size of your cat.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best for multiple cats

opens in new tab One for Pets Portable 2-in-1 Double Dog & Cat Kennel opens in new tab $ 190 $ 181 $ 181 If you’re looking for something that can definitively hold multiple cats and act more as a kennel, this is the car carrier for you. This can hold between three to four cats depending on their size, and there are built-in straps that connect to the seatbelt to keep the carrier secure while driving. The carrier comes with a divider to create two separate areas in case you prefer to keep your cats slightly separated, but the divider can also be removed if you prefer one open space. The two sections can also be separated into two separate carriers. There are washable pads included for comfort, and there are zippered doors on each side for easy entry. $181 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Can hold between three to four cats, depending on size

Can be used three ways: As a divided double carrier, as one open carrier with divider removed, or as two separate carriers

Built-in straps that connect to seatbelt

Washable pads

Zippered mesh doors on each side for entry

Interior hooks included for optional hammock

Can fold flat and comes with an individual carry case for storage

Cons

Pricier at nearly $200

Might be too bulky for short-distance travel

Overall review

This is the carrier-kennel hybrid for long-distance travel for multiple cats. We love how it can be set up in three different ways depending on your cat travel needs, especially that it can even be divided into two separate compartments. We also love that there are hooks included on the inside for you to customize the space for your cats with a hammock or any other kind of attachment. However, we recognize the price tag on this one is pretty steep, so it might not be best if you’re looking more for something that suits short-distance travel.

Review rating: 5/5

Best hard-sided

opens in new tab IRIS Two Door Front & Top Access Dog & Cat Travel Carrier opens in new tab $ 39 For those who prefer a hard-sided carrier for the car, this IRIS one is a great option. This has a folding handle and a top-entry door that opens to either the left or right for easy access; plus, the top door is entirely removable, which makes cleaning the carrier super easy. It also includes a spring-loaded front door for alternate entry access, as well as built-in ventilation.

$39 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Made of durable plastic that’s easy to clean

Removable top-entry door that opens to either the left or right

Spring-loaded front door

Built-in ventilation

Cons

Not best for larger cats

Doesn’t buckle into seatbelt

Overall review

This is the carrier for those who prefer their cats to have a real kennel experience while in the car. The best way to transport your cats while using this carrier is to place it on the floor for ultimate stability. We love the tried-and-true durable plastic carrier, and it’s an often preferred carrier for longer car trips. Note, though, that it doesn’t clip into seatbelts if you prefer to transport your cats on the car seat, and it’s also more compatible with smaller cats.

Review rating: 4/5

Best soft-sided

opens in new tab PetLuv Premium Soft-Sided Cat & Dog Carrier opens in new tab $ 85 $ 80 $ 80 This soft-sided carrier from PetLuv is a great versatile carrier for long car rides. It has four entrance panels that can either be left fully open for lounging, zippered closed with mesh windows, or have privacy flaps pulled down to help with any travel anxiety. It also includes adjustable seatbelt loops for stability, locking zippers for safety, and a two-inch thick double-sided pillow for comfort. It also folds easily for storage and has adjustable shoulder straps for transport. $80 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Comes in both small (20 ”L x 13 ”W x 13 ”H ) and large (24 ”L x 16 ”W x 16 ”H ) sizes

Four entrance panels with removable privacy flaps and zippered mesh windows

Adjustable seatbelt loops

Locking zippers

Reinforced seam

Adjustable shoulder straps

Removable and washable two-inch thick double-sided pillow

Foldable for easy storage

Cons

Some reviewers have noted some size discrepancies from what’s listed

Overall review

We love how versatile this carrier is. Not only is it a super stable car carrier that loops into any car seatbelt, it can also transform into three different modes to meet your cat’s needs. For the car, we love that you can choose between having zippered mesh windows where your cat can peek out and pulling down the privacy flaps in case they get overstimulated.

Plus, when the carrier isn’t in a moving car, you can open all the zippered entrances to offer a comfy lounge space for your cat. However, some reviewers have mentioned some size discrepancies from what’s listed (it might run slightly smaller), so take those measurements with a grain of salt.

Review rating: 5/5

Best size variety

opens in new tab K&H Pet Products Travel Safety Pet Carrier opens in new tab $ 105 This K&H carrier made for car travel is especially great because it comes in three different sizes, ensuring your cat will be safe on the road no matter their size. It has both a headrest loop and seatbelt straps to ensure your cat will be stable during travel, and its shape was designed to sit flush with the seat back in your car. It has three different zippered entry points in the mesh windows, one in the front and two on either side — allowing you to secure the carrier to any seat in the back seat without restricting entry. Plus, it comes with a washable padded seat. $105 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Comes in three sizes: small (17 ”L x 16 ”W x 15 ”H) , medium (24 ”L x 19 ”W x 17 ”H ), and large (29.5 ”L x 22 ”W x 25.5 ”H )

Headrest loop and seatbelt straps

Three zippered mesh windows for entry

Folds flat for storage

Washable padded seat

Cons

Can’t be used as a traditional cat carrier outside of the car

Overall review

Having a carrier with a wide size range is a huge plus when looking for something to help transport your cat safely in the car. We love that this carrier is offered in sizes that work for all cat breeds (and even a huge variety of dog breeds!). Having both a headrest loop and seatbelt straps is also a huge plus, as it really guarantees a large level of security and stability when on the road. However, due to its shape this won’t be the carrier for you if you’re looking for something that can work for travel outside of the car.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best transitional

opens in new tab Pet Gear Signature Dog & Cat Car Seat & Carrier Bag opens in new tab $ 35 If you’re looking for a carrier that’s built for the car and beyond, this Pet Gear option is the one for you. Its unique shape fits in the backseat while still allowing for easy transport when traveling outside of the car with your cat. It attaches to the seatbelts in your car and has an interior tether for even more security during car travel. It has both a top- and side-zippered entry and mesh windows on five sides of the carrier for ventilation. It has hand straps for carrying outside of the car, and it also comes with two storage pockets.

$35 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Attaches to seatbelts for secure travel

Interior tether for further pet security

Top and side zippered entries

Five mesh windows for ventilation

Hand straps for carrying outside the car

Two storage pockets

Cons

Doesn’t come with a shoulder strap

Not the best for larger cats over 20 pounds

Overall review

We love a multipurpose carrier, and this one fits the bill. This Pet Gear carrier works as both a carrier and a car kennel that ensures safe travel for your cat both inside and outside of the car. Its shape is compatible with being strapped into the backseat while still being transitional enough to be easily carried outside of your vehicle. The only thing we don’t love about this bag is that it only comes with hand straps, rather than also offering a shoulder-strap option.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best expandable

opens in new tab Petsfit Expandable Large Cat Carrier opens in new tab $ 63 $ 57 $ 57 When your cat needs some room to spread out while in the car, this Petsfit Expandable carrier comes in to save the day. This comes with three (self-locking) zippered, mesh entries for both side and top entry, as well as two extension sections on either side of the carrier. There’s also a built in leash to ensure your cats are safe and secure while in the carrier. It has an adjustable shoulder strap as well as two flexible handles for carrying outside of the car, and it comes with a removable plush pad. $57 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Available in three sizes: small (16 ” L x 10 ” W x 9 ” H), medium (17 ” L x 11 ” W x 11 ” H), and large (19 ” L x 12 ” W x 12 ” H)

Two extendable sections on either side of carrier

Three zippered, mesh entries for top and side entry

Self locking zipper

Built-in leash

Adjustable shoulder strap

Two flexible handles

Removable plush pad

Cons

Doesn’t come with dedicated seatbelt attachments

Not best for large cats over 20 pounds

Overall review

We love how multi-use this carrier is. In its most basic state, it looks like a simple soft-sided carrier, and easily travels short distances on foot as well as over long ones in a car or plane. However, if your cats need a little more room to spread out on longer car journeys, it expands on either side to offer them more room. And while there aren’t dedicated seatbelt attachments, you can easily loop a seatbelt through the strap on the back meant to slide over a suitcase handle for extra security while traveling in the car.

Review rating: 4/5

Best kennel