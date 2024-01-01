Beds & Furniture · Kinship

Skip to main content

shopping

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter box).

Start saving right... now.

Blue white British shorthair cat resting on a hammock

Hang loose, little dudes.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

collage of man with his cat and cat products for father's day

He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

A woman and her cat plays with the Vetreska heartpurrple cat climber.

They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.


a collage: a cat with a stuffed heart, a heart bowl, catnip toys, and a heart shaped scratcher

Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.

a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

A woman holding a cat against a pink background, a collage of cat products: cat earrings, a cat print, a cat bed, a cat candle

Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.

black friday cyber monday 2022 pet deals

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

More in Shopping

crates, carriers & travel gearleashes, collars & harnesseshealth & groominggift guideBest in Show 2023food, treats & feedersSustainabletoys & puzzlesart & homeproducts for pet peopleclothes & accessoriesSectionsFeatured