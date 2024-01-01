As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.
products for pet people
Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).
From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.
He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
Options that won’t become a hiding place for those big, yucky wads of fur.
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
Best Pet Odor Eliminator Spray
Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
It’s never too early to buy that special Valentine’s Day bottle of wine—and help a pet in need.
Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.
Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.
Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).
Talk about a forever piece.
High praise.