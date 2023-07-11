Clothes & Accessories · Kinship

Skip to main content

shopping

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute sweater. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

Peloton x Canada Pooch Waterproof Leash

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Pride collage, a person in a shirt reading QUEER holds a small dog

This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Large orange cat wearing a diaper.

Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

House Dogge designer Angela Medlin and her dog

Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.

a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

black friday cyber monday 2022 pet deals

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

A fluffy gray dog wearing a green fluffy sweater designed by Christian Cowan and Maxbone jumping up on the legs of a high-heeled stylish model

Did someone say party?

More in Shopping

crates, carriers & travel gearleashes, collars & harnesseshealth & groominggift guideBest in Show 2023beds & furniturefood, treats & feedersSustainabletoys & puzzlesart & homeproducts for pet peopleSectionsFeatured