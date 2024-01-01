Toys & Puzzles · Kinship

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Start saving right... now.

Three cat puzzles on a colorful pink, burgundy, and green color-block background

Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Woman playing with her cat with a feather wand.

Your kitty will thank you.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

Bengal cat running on indoor wheel

Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.

A woman and her cat plays with the Vetreska heartpurrple cat climber.

They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.


a collage: a cat with a stuffed heart, a heart bowl, catnip toys, and a heart shaped scratcher

Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.

person holding their dog with interactive toy, mouse toy, pet cam, and probiotic chews collaged in the background

Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.

a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

