As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.
leashes, collars & harnesses
Hit the street with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish—from dog collars to cat harnesses.
Start saving right... now.
The Best Cat Harnesses of 2024
Safe and stylish gear to turn your local trail into a catwalk.
Growth Charts
So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.Start Chartingopens in a new tab
Could Your Cat Be an Adventure Cat?
How you can train your cat to explore the great outdoors.
Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.
Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.
Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
Best Cat Collar Cameras
See the world through your cat’s eyes.
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
Walk
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s safe and stylish — from a very ’90s colorblock dog raincoat to a funny (but necessary) ID tag. Your new pet will be the talk of the neighborhood as soon as they set out on a walk or settle in their window perch.
Train
The first step of pet parenthood is snuggles, but the second step (OK, it’s at least in the top five on the list) is training, training, training. Here are all the tools you need to get started.