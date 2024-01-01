Food, Treats & Feeders · Kinship

Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Start saving right... now.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating
Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating their love for their furry friends with their first joint business venture: a pet food brand called Kismet.

The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.

Cat drinking out of MiaCara cat bowl.

It’s chow time.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

House Dogge designer Angela Medlin and her dog

Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.

cat subscription box collage

Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?

Dog sniffing Baked raspberry pie on dining room table.

Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.

cat being offered a treat or vitamin

Not your mama’s multivitamin.

a white cat in front of a collage of products: peppermint toys, a mushroom scratcher, a bow, a catnip bed

Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.

black friday cyber monday 2022 pet deals

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

