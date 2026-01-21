9 Best Automatic Cat Feeders of 2025—Reviewed
So no one has to wait for their next meal.
Share Article
In This Article:
Our Top Automatic Cat Feeder Picks Frequently Asked Questions
Automatic feeders have really taken the world by storm in the past few years, and it’s not hard to see why. It makes the feeding process even more low-maintenance for cat parents, and it ensures ultimate consistency when it comes to both your cat’s feeding schedule, as well as their food portions. As vets typically recommend scheduled feeding to maintain a healthy diet and prevent overeating, automatic feeders seem like a natural next step to add to your cat’s routine.
There are a lot of factors to consider when buying automatic feeders. First and foremost: Purchase a feeder that accommodates the kind of food your cat eats. There are both dry- and wet-food feeders available, although there are typically more dry food options on the market. There are also feeders with cameras, WiFi apps, voice recording, RFID feeders that can recognize multiple cats to ensure your cats are getting the correct portions, and more. Venturing into the world of automatic feeders can be daunting, but luckily we’ve gathered up some of the best options for every context to help you make the best decision for your cat’s needs.
How to choose the automatic cat feeder that is right for you:
The type of food is the biggest indicator for which feeder you should invest in. Most automatic feeders are built for dry food portions, but there are some wet food feeders available, as well. It’s possible you may even want to invest in both dry food and wet food options depending on your cat’s diet.
Food capacity can vary between feeders, so finding one that has a generous capacity so you aren’t constantly refilling it (for dry food) might be a priority for you.
Portion control is usually a huge benefit when it comes to automatic feeders, so finding a feeder that caters to your cat’s specific diet will be important.
The ease of cleaning may also be something you want to prioritize; some feeders are more complex than others and may require you to clean more parts compared to others.
Extra features such as cameras, WiFi apps, and the ability to record your voice aren’t a given when it comes to feeders, but these options might be something you’d prefer to have, especially if you’re planning to use the feeder for when you’re out of town.
Our top automatic cat feeder picks
We’ve done the legwork and have found the best automatic feeders to keep your kitties well-fed while you remain hands-free. Read on to see some of the best options to meet your cat’s feeding needs.
Best overall: SureFeed Microchip Small Dog & Cat Feederopens in new tab
Best camera: PETKIT Automatic Cat Dog Feeder with Cameraopens in new tab
Best remote access: PetSafe Smart Feed 2.0 Wifi-Enabled Automatic Dog & Cat Feederopens in new tab
Best meal planning: Cat Mate C500 Digital 5 Meal Automatic Dog & Cat Feederopens in new tab
Best for wet food: PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder Wet Food with Stainless Steel Bowlopens in new tab
Best RFID: Petlibro One RFID Automatic WiFi App Controlled Cat Feeder with Collar Tagopens in new tab
Best two bowls: PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feederopens in new tab
Best portion control: PetSafe Eatwell 5-Meal Automatic Dog & Cat Feederopens in new tab
Best budget: PATPET PF03 3L Timed Automatic with Freshness Preservation Cat & Dog Feederopens in new tab
Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Best overall
Pros
Uses either RFID collar or cat’s microchip to unlock the food bowl when it’s time to eat
Stores up to 32 pets in its memory and remembers identities after battery replacement
Dry- and wet-food compatible
Sealed bowls that keep food fresh and free from bugs
Six-month battery life
Cons
Price is high at around $170
Battery powered rather than rechargeable
No smart app to schedule meals remotely
Overall review
This is the perfect feeder if you’re in a multi-cat home where your kitties are prone to stealing each other’s food. We love that this bowl can identify individual cats by either an RFID collar or microchip, especially when some indoor cats don’t love wearing collars as it is. We also like that it can store both wet and dry food to accommodate all types of cat diets.
The fact that its battery powered rather than something you can recharge isn’t ideal, especially with a steep price tag, but the battery life does at least last a long time at six months.
Amazon review rating: 5/5
Best camera
Pros
AI-powered 1080P HD camera with a 140 degree wide-viewing angle and nightvision
Two-way audio
Smart app control
Cloud storage for videos
Audio recording option for mealtime
3L dry food capacity (up to 15 days)
Triple-lock system that keeps food fresh and dry
Cons
Can’t store wet food
Price is higher at around $100
Overall review
The camera on this feeder has so many bells and whistles, so it’s no wonder it’s on our list. We love that not only can you monitor your kitty with high-quality video, but you can also hear and even talk to them through two-way audio. The corresponding smart app also uses AI to sort the videos into categories, as well as allows you to schedule and portion meals. We do wish it had a wet food option, but this is a pretty great option if you’re only looking for a dry-food dispenser.
Review rating: 4.5/5
Best remote access
Pros
Compatible with Amazon Alexa to use for voice cues
Can control meals from iPhone or Android
Can set up to 12 meals on a schedule or use Feed Now feature for instant feeding
Slow Feed feature that dispenses food over a 15-minute period
Can dispense between 1/8 cup to 4 cups of dry food per meal
Can hold 24 cups of food at a time
Cons
Can’t store wet food
Price high at over $100
Battery powered rather than rechargeable
Expert review
This is the perfect automatic feeder for pet parents on the go or those who travel a lot. We love that you can have total control of your cat’s feeding scheduling from your phone, no matter where you are. We also love the Slow Feed feature, which can really help with both portion control and speed control when it comes to eating. We do wish there was also a camera attachment to make this even more practical for monitoring your cat’s feeding schedule from afar, though.
Amazon review rating: 4/5
Best meal planning
Pros
Allows you to plan up to five meals
LCD screen that clearly displays planned mealtimes
Digital timer that allows you control what your cat eats
Compatible with both wet and dry food
Comes with ice packs to keep food fresh throughout the day
Tamper-resistant lid
Bowl and lid are dishwasher safe
Cons
Might require more maintenance with keeping ice packs cold after a day of use
Battery-operated (requires three AA batteries) rather than rechargeable
No smart app to schedule meals remotely
Overall review
If your cat eats both wet and dry food, this is a great automatic feeder that can accommodate both. We love how you can plan up to five meals at a time, and that all that info is easily accessible via the LCD screen to keep you from forgetting what has already been planned. We also love that it comes with two ice packs, so you can have one keeping your cat’s food fresh throughout the day in the feeder while the other one chills in the freezer, ready to be swapped in once the other one thaws. However, this might require more maintenance than some pet parents may want from their automatic feeders.
Chewy review rating: 4/5
Best for wet food
Pros
Uses semiconductor cooling to keep food fresh up to three days
Smart app control for scheduling meals and assigning portion sizes
PawShield design to prevent cats from opening the lid in between meals
Anti-pinch infrared lid sensor that keeps your cat safe while eating
Cons
Not compatible with dry food
Pricier at around $130
Overall review
As a cat parent whose cats primarily eat wet food, this Petlibro feeder heavily appeals to my lifestyle. I love that you can schedule meals up to three days in advance, knowing that the semiconductor cooling will keep food fresh. It’s perfect for weekend getaways, when you know your cat will be fed while you’re away, all controlled from your phone. But we do recognize that the price tag on this one is on the higher end.
Amazon review rating: 4/5
Best RFID
Pros
RFID reader uses corresponding collar to unlock the food lid for your cat when it’s time to eat
Smart app to plan meals and track frequency and duration of each visit
Voice recording option to call cats to meals when you’re away
Dishwasher safe
Cons
Price high at $150
Not compatible with wet food
Motor opening the lid on the louder side and could scare more timid cats
Overall review
When it comes to RFID feeders, this Petlibro option is one of the most popular on the market. It’s a solid automatic feeder that uses RFID technology that’s a great investment if you’ve been toying around with the idea of trying it out. We also love that the app allows you to track your cat’s eating habits in addition to controlling when they’re able to access food. The price tag is a bit on the higher end, but we think it’s a good investment.
Amazon review rating: 4/5
Best two bowls
Pros
Even food distribution between two bowls
Timed cat feeder can set up to six meals per day and up to 50 portions (20 ml/portion) per meal
Built-in desiccant bag and sealing strip to keep food fresh
Built-in infrared sensor that stops food from overfilling bowls
LED screen for setting feeding schedule and monitoring battery power
Twist-lock lid to prevent cats from accessing food
Voice recording capabilities for calling cats to meals
Manual feeding button for instant feeding
Cons
Not best for multiple cats who get territorial or fight over food
Not best for cats who need specific portion sizes per meal
Not compatible with wet food
No smart app to schedule meals remotely
Overall review
This feeder is a great option for cats who are more food-secure and prefer to graze throughout the day. We love that you can set the meal cadence and monitor right on the LED screen and that the feeder is built for food to last long. We also appreciate the sensor that stops the feeder from filling the two bowls if they are already full, so you won’t have any overfilling issues. However, we don’t recommend this feeder for cats who tend to fight over food or who need really specific portion sizes; it’s a lot harder to monitor with this type of feeder.
Amazon review rating: 4/5