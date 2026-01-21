9 Best Automatic Cat Feeders of 2025—Reviewed

So no one has to wait for their next meal.

Automatic feeders have really taken the world by storm in the past few years, and it’s not hard to see why. It makes the feeding process even more low-maintenance for cat parents, and it ensures ultimate consistency when it comes to both your cat’s feeding schedule, as well as their food portions. As vets typically recommend scheduled feeding to maintain a healthy diet and prevent overeating, automatic feeders seem like a natural next step to add to your cat’s routine.

There are a lot of factors to consider when buying automatic feeders. First and foremost: Purchase a feeder that accommodates the kind of food your cat eats. There are both dry- and wet-food feeders available, although there are typically more dry food options on the market. There are also feeders with cameras, WiFi apps, voice recording, RFID feeders that can recognize multiple cats to ensure your cats are getting the correct portions, and more. Venturing into the world of automatic feeders can be daunting, but luckily we’ve gathered up some of the best options for every context to help you make the best decision for your cat’s needs.

How to choose the automatic cat feeder that is right for you:

The type of food is the biggest indicator for which feeder you should invest in. Most automatic feeders are built for dry food portions, but there are some wet food feeders available, as well. It’s possible you may even want to invest in both dry food and wet food options depending on your cat’s diet.

Food capacity can vary between feeders, so finding one that has a generous capacity so you aren’t constantly refilling it (for dry food) might be a priority for you.

Portion control is usually a huge benefit when it comes to automatic feeders, so finding a feeder that caters to your cat’s specific diet will be important.

The ease of cleaning may also be something you want to prioritize; some feeders are more complex than others and may require you to clean more parts compared to others.

Extra features such as cameras, WiFi apps, and the ability to record your voice aren’t a given when it comes to feeders, but these options might be something you’d prefer to have, especially if you’re planning to use the feeder for when you’re out of town.

Our top automatic cat feeder picks

We’ve done the legwork and have found the best automatic feeders to keep your kitties well-fed while you remain hands-free. Read on to see some of the best options to meet your cat’s feeding needs.

Best overall: SureFeed Microchip Small Dog & Cat Feeder opens in new tab

Best camera: PETKIT Automatic Cat Dog Feeder with Camera opens in new tab

Best remote access: PetSafe Smart Feed 2.0 Wifi-Enabled Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder opens in new tab

Best meal planning: Cat Mate C500 Digital 5 Meal Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder opens in new tab

Best for wet food: PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder Wet Food with Stainless Steel Bowl opens in new tab

Best RFID: Petlibro One RFID Automatic WiFi App Controlled Cat Feeder with Collar Tag opens in new tab

Best two bowls: PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder opens in new tab

Best portion control: PetSafe Eatwell 5-Meal Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder opens in new tab

Best budget: PATPET PF03 3L Timed Automatic with Freshness Preservation Cat & Dog Feeder opens in new tab

Best overall

opens in new tab SureFeed Microchip Small Dog Cat Feeder opens in new tab $ 200 $ 166 $ 166 This sleek offering from SureFeed is our all-around top pick if you’re looking to break into the automatic-feeder game. The star feature of this feeder is that not only does it only unlock for your pet of choice via an RFID collar, it can also use your cat’s microchip to activate the locking mechanism. Plus, it can store 32 pets in its memory, and it doesn’t need to be reprogrammed after changing its batteries. It can also store both dry and wet food, depending on your cat’s dietary needs. $166 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Uses either RFID collar or cat’s microchip to unlock the food bowl when it’s time to eat

Stores up to 32 pets in its memory and remembers identities after battery replacement

Dry- and wet-food compatible

Sealed bowls that keep food fresh and free from bugs

Six-month battery life

Cons

Price is high at around $170

Battery powered rather than rechargeable

No smart app to schedule meals remotely

Overall review

This is the perfect feeder if you’re in a multi-cat home where your kitties are prone to stealing each other’s food. We love that this bowl can identify individual cats by either an RFID collar or microchip, especially when some indoor cats don’t love wearing collars as it is. We also like that it can store both wet and dry food to accommodate all types of cat diets.

The fact that its battery powered rather than something you can recharge isn’t ideal, especially with a steep price tag, but the battery life does at least last a long time at six months.

Amazon review rating: 5/5

Best camera

opens in new tab PETKIT Automatic Cat Dog Feeder with Camera opens in new tab $ 100 If you prefer a feeder that allows you to keep an eye on your kitty, this PETKIT option is the way to go. It comes with an AI-powered 1080P HD camera with a 140-degree wide-viewing angle that allows you to monitor your cat while they’re eating. The camera also supports night vision as well as sound, and videos can be saved on cloud storage for easy viewing. The feeder can also be controlled via a smart app, where you can plan your pet’s meal schedule and set their portions. There’s also two-way audio that you can use to call your cat at meal time while you’re away; you can also use this audio feature to record a 20-second audio message that will play automatically once food is dispensed. It has a 3L capacity for dry food only, which is kept fresh and dry via its triple-lock system. $100 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

AI-powered 1080P HD camera with a 140 degree wide-viewing angle and nightvision

Two-way audio

Smart app control

Cloud storage for videos

Audio recording option for mealtime

3L dry food capacity (up to 15 days)

Triple-lock system that keeps food fresh and dry

Cons

Can’t store wet food

Price is higher at around $100

Overall review

The camera on this feeder has so many bells and whistles, so it’s no wonder it’s on our list. We love that not only can you monitor your kitty with high-quality video, but you can also hear and even talk to them through two-way audio. The corresponding smart app also uses AI to sort the videos into categories, as well as allows you to schedule and portion meals. We do wish it had a wet food option, but this is a pretty great option if you’re only looking for a dry-food dispenser.

Review rating: 4.5/5

Best remote access

opens in new tab PetSafe Smart Feed 2.0 Wifi-Enabled opens in new tab $ 150 $ 112 $ 112 This PetSafe feeder is great for owners looking for an automatic feeder in order to feed their cats while they aren’t at home. Not only can you set meals on an automatic feeding schedule — and plan out up to 12 meals at a time — but you can do so straight from your phone no matter where you are. You can even bypass the schedule and use the Feed Now feature remotely if you want to feed your cat instantly. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can ask your Alexa to activate the automatic feeder. Plus, if your cat has trouble eating too quickly, there’s also a Slow Feed feature that dispenses food over a 15-minute period to control your cat’s food intake. $112 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Compatible with Amazon Alexa to use for voice cues

Can control meals from iPhone or Android

Can set up to 12 meals on a schedule or use Feed Now feature for instant feeding

Slow Feed feature that dispenses food over a 15-minute period

Can dispense between 1/8 cup to 4 cups of dry food per meal

Can hold 24 cups of food at a time

Cons

Can’t store wet food

Price high at over $100

Battery powered rather than rechargeable

Expert review

This is the perfect automatic feeder for pet parents on the go or those who travel a lot. We love that you can have total control of your cat’s feeding scheduling from your phone, no matter where you are. We also love the Slow Feed feature, which can really help with both portion control and speed control when it comes to eating. We do wish there was also a camera attachment to make this even more practical for monitoring your cat’s feeding schedule from afar, though.

Amazon review rating: 4/5

Best meal planning

opens in new tab Cat Mate C500 Digital 5 Meal Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder opens in new tab $ 51 $ 46 $ 46 This Cat Mate feeder is great for planning ahead, with the ability to load it up with five meals at a time using either wet or dry food. It has a digital timer that allows you to control when your cat eats, and its LCD screen clearly displays planned mealtimes so you never lose track. It comes with ice packs to keep food fresh throughout the day, and its tamper-resistant lid ensures your cat won’t be able to get into the food in between meal times. Plus, the bowl and lid are dishwasher safe. $46 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Allows you to plan up to five meals

LCD screen that clearly displays planned mealtimes

Digital timer that allows you control what your cat eats

Compatible with both wet and dry food

Comes with ice packs to keep food fresh throughout the day

Tamper-resistant lid

Bowl and lid are dishwasher safe

Cons

Might require more maintenance with keeping ice packs cold after a day of use

Battery-operated (requires three AA batteries) rather than rechargeable

No smart app to schedule meals remotely

Overall review

If your cat eats both wet and dry food, this is a great automatic feeder that can accommodate both. We love how you can plan up to five meals at a time, and that all that info is easily accessible via the LCD screen to keep you from forgetting what has already been planned. We also love that it comes with two ice packs, so you can have one keeping your cat’s food fresh throughout the day in the feeder while the other one chills in the freezer, ready to be swapped in once the other one thaws. However, this might require more maintenance than some pet parents may want from their automatic feeders.

Chewy review rating: 4/5

Best for wet food

opens in new tab PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder Wet Food with Stainless Steel Bowl opens in new tab $ 130 For those whose cats only eat wet food but still want to try an automatic feeding option, this Petlibro feeder is a great place to start. It offers three different bowls for wet food, which are kept cold for up to three days using semiconductor cooling technology. You can schedule meals and plan portion sizes via the corresponding smart app, allowing you to feed your kitty even when you’re out of the house. Plus, the lid has both a PawShield design to prevent cats from accessing the food in between meals, as well as anti-pinch infrared senors that keep them safe during feeding time. $130 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Uses semiconductor cooling to keep food fresh up to three days

Smart app control for scheduling meals and assigning portion sizes

PawShield design to prevent cats from opening the lid in between meals

Anti-pinch infrared lid sensor that keeps your cat safe while eating

Cons

Not compatible with dry food

Pricier at around $130

Overall review

As a cat parent whose cats primarily eat wet food, this Petlibro feeder heavily appeals to my lifestyle. I love that you can schedule meals up to three days in advance, knowing that the semiconductor cooling will keep food fresh. It’s perfect for weekend getaways, when you know your cat will be fed while you’re away, all controlled from your phone. But we do recognize that the price tag on this one is on the higher end.

Amazon review rating: 4/5

Best RFID

opens in new tab Petlibro One RFID Automatic WiFi App Controlled Cat Feeder with Collar Tag opens in new tab $ 135 If you’re looking to try out an RFID feeder that only opens when its paired collar is in range during mealtime, this Petlibro feeder is a great place to start. In addition to the lightweight collar, this also comes with an app where you can plan meals as well as track the frequency and duration of each visit to get a full picture of your cat’s eating habits. Plus, there’s a voice recording option for you to call your cat to meals when you’re out of the house. $135 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

RFID reader uses corresponding collar to unlock the food lid for your cat when it’s time to eat

Smart app to plan meals and track frequency and duration of each visit

Voice recording option to call cats to meals when you’re away

Dishwasher safe

Cons

Price high at $150

Not compatible with wet food

Motor opening the lid on the louder side and could scare more timid cats

Overall review

When it comes to RFID feeders, this Petlibro option is one of the most popular on the market. It’s a solid automatic feeder that uses RFID technology that’s a great investment if you’ve been toying around with the idea of trying it out. We also love that the app allows you to track your cat’s eating habits in addition to controlling when they’re able to access food. The price tag is a bit on the higher end, but we think it’s a good investment.

Amazon review rating: 4/5

Best two bowls

opens in new tab PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder opens in new tab $ 90 For those looking for an automatic feeder to serve multi-cat homes more suited toward grazing, this Petlibro two-bowl option is a great addition to your home. It can hold one liter of dry food and can be set to dispense up to six meals per day. You can set your mealtime cadence straight on the LED screen on the feeder, and also record a voice message to play whenever meals are dispensed. Plus, it has a built-in desiccant bag and sealing strip to keep food fresh. $90 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Even food distribution between two bowls

Timed cat feeder can set up to six meals per day and up to 50 portions (20 ml/portion) per meal

Built-in desiccant bag and sealing strip to keep food fresh

Built-in infrared sensor that stops food from overfilling bowls

LED screen for setting feeding schedule and monitoring battery power

Twist-lock lid to prevent cats from accessing food

Voice recording capabilities for calling cats to meals

Manual feeding button for instant feeding

Cons

Not best for multiple cats who get territorial or fight over food

Not best for cats who need specific portion sizes per meal

Not compatible with wet food

No smart app to schedule meals remotely

Overall review

This feeder is a great option for cats who are more food-secure and prefer to graze throughout the day. We love that you can set the meal cadence and monitor right on the LED screen and that the feeder is built for food to last long. We also appreciate the sensor that stops the feeder from filling the two bowls if they are already full, so you won’t have any overfilling issues. However, we don’t recommend this feeder for cats who tend to fight over food or who need really specific portion sizes; it’s a lot harder to monitor with this type of feeder.

Amazon review rating: 4/5

Best portion control