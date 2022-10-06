Eat
The treats, food, supplements, bowls, and delivery services that will make your pets’ nutritional health the envy of all the other patients at the vet’s office.
Some days, it seems your pet eats better than you — and, well, that might be true. Your cat or dog’s diet doesn’t need to consist of kibble that has additives you wouldn’t put in your own body. You are a well-meaning pet parent who wants to upgrade your pet’s nutrition with products that come from innovative brands that will get you top ratings at the next vet visit. This is a great starting point.
Below, we have gathered the food, meal plans, treats, bowls, supplements, and more that will make your pet feel like Super Man or Wonder Woman. That Halloween costumeopens in a new tab might have been a good purchase after all. Get out their cape 24/7, 365 — because your well-fed pet is going to be able to access all their super powers (beyond cuteness) after they try these products.
Best Dog Bowl
Matthew Morris co-founded Mr. Dog after a long and successful career in fashion —including editing stints at GQ, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and House & Garden — interiors, and, eventually, pet products. Obviously, he is the guy who crafted a dog bowl that looks like it’s ripped from a high-fashion magazine spread. This handcrafted glass bowl comes courtesy of a Mr. Dog and Nick Cotterman collab and features a clear design that’ll make your pup feel as pampered as they deserve. It’s a gift to yourself, too: veterinary nutritionist Dr. Lindsey Bullenopens in a new tab notes that — similar to ceramic ones — food is less likely to stick to glass bowls, making them less likely to, well, smell.
To set Mr. Dog apart, Morris chose to work exclusively with American manufacturers and collaborated extensively with artists and craftspeople in and around New York. “I wanted to create a much more exclusive assortment where we controlled the design and the manufacturing. And within the States, there are such amazing artisanal factories — small though they might be — and I really wanted to support them.”
We won’t play coy; it’s a definite bonus that the gorgeous bowls wow guests. “A lot of interior designers buy these bowls as gifts for their clients at the end of large jobs,” Morris tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. So, if you’ve been scouting for a dog bowl that looks like it came straight from Architectural Digest, this is it. —Charles Manning
Best Sustainable Dog Treat
In mid-2020, while many of us were coming up with bold takes on the “kitchen-sink meal” and nursing sourdough starters, Rachel Meyer was experimenting with homemade treats for her skittish new pandemic puppy. She came up with Botanical Bonesopens in a new tab, a superfoodopens in a new tab dog treat brand based in Asheville, North Carolina. Botanical Bones’s recipes use human-grade ingredients that promote immunity, calm, and overall wellbeing for dogs, no matter their needs.
Meyer was definitely on to something with this pandemic project. As Dr. W. Jean Dodds tells Kinshipopens in a new tab, superfoods are the key to dogs’ overall health: “Functional superfoods [have] the most beneficial effects on health. They reduce chronic inflammation and promote healing; are powerfully antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-tumor; and are even believed to delay aging.” That’s a lot of “anti” and “reduce” — words we like to hear when it comes to our dogs’ health risks. —Maia Welbel
Best Dog Skin/Coat Supplement
Grooming is more than just the occasional bath or visit to the nail-clipping pro. For a holistic approach to your dog’s grooming needs, check out these skin and coat supplements by Finn. Free of corn, soy, and palm oil, these cold-pressed chews contain wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil, omega-3 fatty acidsopens in a new tab, zinc, vitamins C and E, and biotin to tamp down excessive itchiness and shedding, while supporting your pup’s heart, cognition, and joint health. Plus, the recyclable tin they come in is 100 percent BPA and plastic-free.
Dr. Debra Eldridge makes the point for why omega-3 fatty acids are a great addition to your dog’s diet, beyond enhancing their coat: “Fish is a great protein source for dogs and cats. It’s easy to digest, and it’s rich in essential amino acids.” See? Everyone wins. —Rebecca Caplan
Best Cat Bowl
If you’re still doling out your cat’s daily portions into the bowl you brought them home with, it may be time to consider a more aesthetically pleasing alternative. Another reason to consider getting a bowl for your cat that you didn’t impulse buy on your post-adoption shopping spree? There are health benefits to using dishes that suit your cat’s specific needs. Older cats tend to prefer elevated bowls that prevent them from straining to eat, while a more shallow bowl can assist the long-whiskered cat suffering from whisker fatigueopens in a new tab.
Dr. Annette Louviereopens in a new tab weighs in: “Eating or drinking from raised bowls may benefit some of our arthritic catsopens in a new tab. This is because, for them, maintaining a crouched pose can be uncomfortable, and the raised bowl helps alleviate the need to hold this posture.” Aside from thinking through the height, depth, and technology of your cat’s new bowl, there’s the material to consider. Ceramic bowls break easily, which makes them an easy target for playful cats or kittens, so owners of active or adolescent cats should avoid them.
This elevated bowl from by Vogue- featured brand Cat Personopens in a new tab promotes better neck health, and its art deco appearance is a happy addition to your home’s arty aesthetic. The Mesa Bowl comes in four colorways, including a limited edition matte black bowl, stand, and tray released in collaboration with designer Jason Wuopens in a new tab. —Avery Felman
Best Raised Feeder
Joint pain and aging go together like olive oil and ice cream. Similar to that strange food combo, the pair seems much more daunting before you dig in. In actuality, there are many small adjustments that’ll help your pup handle their aging joints. To avoid them bending over too much, try an elevated bowl, like this one from Pets So Goodopens in a new tab.
Kinship Collective member Dr. John Iovinoopens in a new tab shares: “I think elevated food bowls are a good idea for any dog, especially if they’re larger, or they have, for example, a chronic neck issue that may make it more difficult to put their head downwards.” All you (and your pup) need are a few useful adjustments and helpful tools to ease the transition into their golden years. —Sean Zucker
Best Dog Slow Feeder Bowl
Your dog might have an impressive personal record when it comes to how fast they can bolt down their food, but it’s not a pastime you want to encourage them to continue. Speed-eating can cause a dog to choke, gag, vomitopens in a new tab, and develop an even more serious condition called Gastric Dilation (colloquially known as bloatopens in a new tab).
Thankfully, there is a way to put a stop to this behavior. Karen B. London, certified applied animal behaviorist and professional dog trainer, tells Kinshipopens in a new tab: “My favorite way to keep dogs from scarfing down their food too quickly is to use a dog food puzzleopens in a new tab or slow feeder dog bowl. Not only does this slow their eating, but it also provides mental exercise and gives dogs valuable experience being persistent and handling a bit of frustration.” Never a bad thing, right?
This Outward Hound Fun Feeder can help your pup chew 10 times slower than their previous speed-demon pace. It’s made in three different sizes and can safely hold wet or dry food, so you can easily cater to your dog’s individual dietary needs. The ridges will keep your pup engaged with their meal while ensuring it all goes down — and stays there. Plus, there is a flower shape inside this particular bowl, a detail that will likely only impress the human members of your household. —AF
Best Cat Slow Feeder Bowl
Besides looking like it belongs in a Wes Anderson movie, this dreamy pastel slow bowl is actually a really smart addition to your cat’s life. Made from porcelain, this baby blue MiaCara creation adds a little something to your kitchen décor while keeping your cat from absolutely destroying their breakfast.
Because they encourage your kitty to actually taste some of that food before it goes down their gullet, slow feeders are a favorite among veterinarians. “They can provide mental stimulation at mealtime, while also pacing the ‘eager eaters’ which can help with overeating and, for some, indigestion,” Dr. Louviere says.
In fact, introducing a new product into your cat’s life can provide a boost of excitement at mealtime that’s second only to the sensation of sniffing your pant leg after you’ve been out and about all day. We’re just waiting for the day MiaCara pivots to gorgeous porcelain creations for those of us who eat with a knife and fork. —AF
Best Dog Treat
New Zealand has produced many treasures: Peter Jackson, Taika Waititi, and Lorde, to name a few. But our pets are bigger fans of Ziwi Peak. These precious treats were founded by Peter Mitchell, a former free-range deer farmer. They naturally promote mobility, vitality, and overall well-being through low-calorie, grain-free rewards made with no added carbohydrates or artificial ingredients.
These air-dried, protein-focused bites feature 96 percent meat, organs, and New Zealand green mussels. They’re as close as your wild animal will get to feeling like they’re eating in the wild. Ziwi also offers air-dried and wet dog and cat food. These healthy, bite-size treats are great for training. As Karen Pryor Academy certified training partner Tressa Fessenden-McKenzie saysopens in a new tab, “Treats are your most valuable currency” when teaching your dog new tricks. —Dr. Lindsey Wendt
Best Puppy Training Treats
This brand started in a tiny West Village kitchen with — you guessed it — a pup named Bocce, whose mom baked him homemade treats when her vet said he needed to lose weightopens in a new tab. Rude! Turns out she was on to something, and the brand quickly gained popularity for its limited-ingredient recipes, including Beef Bourguignon, Burgers and Fries, and Pumpk’n Spiceopens in a new tab. This PB & Bacon recipe will have you thinking this combo doesn’t sound half bad.
No, it’s not weird that your mouth is watering. Imagine how well it will motivate your pup! “Science and experience over the years have made it clear that ‘positive reinforcement’ or ‘ reward-basedopens in a new tab’ training is the most effective and humane way to train dogs, certified dog trainer Melissa Dallier tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. These limited-ingredient treats are a good starting place as your pup adjusts to the good life, and they find the flavors their palate prefers. —Colleen Stinchcombe
Best Cat Treat
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has spent decades cooking for humans on television but last year started a company inspired by someone he regularly prepares food for off camera: his cat Nacho. Never one to skimp on details, Flay recruited Nacho’s longtime vet, Dr. Katja Lang, for help in providing cat-specific nutrition.
Made by Nacho’s recipes are meticulously formulated to offer cats food that is equally delicious and nourishing, and the company’s Ahi Tuna Treats exemplify this operation. They’re made using sustainably caught tuna without any hormones or antibiotics and freeze-dried to preserve all nutrients. While the protein-packed treats may not be made for TV, they’re certainly worthy of your — and your cat’s — attention. —SZ
Best Sustainable Cat Treat
Summer is behind us, as is the perennial summer tradition of the lobster picnic. Cracking open a lobster to dip in butter is a fun way to do dinner — but not always the most eco-friendly. Because of its lower meat yield compared to other seafood, most of the lobster results in food waste, which is one of the primary contributors to climate changeopens in a new tab.
Thankfully, our cats are here to save the day with a little help from Shameless Pets, a company that recycles food waste into pet treats. Since they launched in 2018, Shameless Pets has upcycled over a million pounds of food waste — lobster being their third-largest upcycled food waste product.
Shameless Pets is also hyper-transparent about how it sources its trash lobster, which is to say that it is not really trash lobster at all. The company uses a combination of misfit products (perfectly fine but not fit for stores) and surplus product (a.k.a. thrown-out shells) to create its treats. Knowing this, you don’t have to worry that your cat is chomping on the remnants of a Maine tourist’s once-buttery lobster roll. —RC
Best Dog Bone
For years, dogs and bones have been as synonymous as peanut butter and jelly: They just go together, no questions asked. But the reality is, unlike the classic sandwich, it’s not that simple. “As the bone aisle gets more crowded, it’s become harder and harder for people to identify safe ones from not-so-safe ones,” Dr. Daniel Carmichael, a board-certified veterinary dentist at the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Islandopens in a new tab in New York, says. From a dental-health perspective, a safe bone, is one that helps cleanse the teeth via chewing, but isn’t so hard that it causes a dental fracture (a.k.a., a cracked tooth).
Bully sticks — which are actually dried, cured bull penis, btw — are generally safe on the oral front, because they soften as they’re chewed, Dr. Carmichael says. The curled sticks are also hard to snap in half, Dr. Lawrence adds. This makes them less likely — but not impossible — to be swallowed in large pieces.
It is worth noting, especially if you have an overweight pup opens in a new tabon your hands, bully sticks aren’t the lowest-calorie option: One study revealed that the average six-inch stick packs 88 calories (for reference, that’s about nine percent of a 50-pound dog’s daily calories). But if weight is not a concern, and you’re looking for a sustainable option that’s relatively long-lasting, bully sticks are a great choice. —Marissa Gainsburg
Best Dog Multivitamin
Dog is Human’s daily multivitamin soft chews are an essential part of balancing your pup’s longterm health. DIH features hypoallergenic, non-GMO, and human-gradeopens in a new tab ingredients, such as Coq10, that provides additional cardiovascular support and Glucosamine Hydrochloride, which reduces common joint pain. The multivitamin also features Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, which is a definite boon for your pup’s health. Fish oils can also decrease triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood, and omega-3 fatty acids for dogsopens in a new tab have even been shown to slow the development and metastasis of certain cancers.
Developed for improved mobility and reduced joint stiffness, stronger immune function, and healthier digestion, DIH’s formula of probiotics and essential vitamins is the perfect remedy and preventative measure for dogs' ailments. —Todd Runestad
Best Dog Probiotic
Ask anyone who’s hidden vegetables from a toddler by shrouding them in cheesy noodles: There are smart ways to make nutrients taste good. The Honest Kitchen’s human-grade probiotic formula for dogs is one of them. Made from dehydrated goat’s milk, it’s easy to add to any meal or can be served as a course of its own. Produced by free-range goats, it contains no byproducts, preservatives, or GMO ingredients. Plus, it’s made right here in the U.S., so you can feel good about reducing your carbon pawprint.
Per Dr. Mary Ellen Sanders, an internationally recognized leader in probiotic microbiology, these live microorganisms work their magic by “piggybacking on the important relationship between the normal immune system and microbes.” When the immune system senses these microbes in the gut, it launches a response to protect the body. This is why probiotics are more than just something your doctor keeps bugging you to take. Your pup can benefit from them, too (without even knowing it). —AF
Best Pet Digestive Supplement
Not only do probiotics keep your dog or cat’s gut microorganisms balanced, they also aid in their digestion, energy, and metabolism, as well as boost their natural immune defenses. These kin+kindopens in a new tab high-fiber digestive supplements use a formula of pumpkin, flax seedsopens in a new tab, and coconut to promote bowel regularity and strong gut health. Its cruelty-free and vegan ingredients are rich in prebiotic fibers that are ideal for pets who suffer from stomach issues, such as IBS.
It turns out that all cats and dogs can benefit from supplements that aid their longevity, and taking preventative measures to protect your pet’s health could make all the difference down the line. When it comes to using probiotics, it’s best to take a preventative approach. “While there are different kinds of probiotics, which can be used for certain situations, generally speaking they promote a balanced gut environment, so it’s best to be proactive with probiotics,” Dr. Louviere says. In other words, this is something you should do for your pet yesterday. —AF
Best Joint Supplement
Despite our best efforts, we all age. While the hydrating creams, Rogaine, and uniquely human ability to lie about mathematical certainties help us prolong facing this truth, the physical effects of our bodies slowly deteriorating are inevitable — and joint issues are a huge part of aging.
Dr. Iovino puts it this way: “As dogs age, natural function of the joint starts to deteriorate. Cartilage and bone inside of the joints start to deteriorate, and this stimulates the body to create inflammation to help clean up the issue.” Luckily, there is an easy relief option: Super Snoutsopens in a new tab. “We have a lot of evidence that joint supplementation can be helpful to rebuild components of the joints, and this will help them function better and in many cases can help to reduce painopens in a new tab,” Dr. Iovino says. We’ll take the W with this one. —SZ
Best Sustainable Fish Oil Supplement
Using sustainably sourced, wild-caught sardines, anchovies, herring, and mackerel from Iceland, Fera Pet Organics Fish Oil is unmatched in its purity. With the highest amount of EPA and DHA acids compared to other leading brands, it’s no wonder this omega-3 supplement packs a punch. Omega-3 fatty acids are especially crucial for cats because they have a positive impact on so many aspects of their health. “Omega-3s can act as anti-inflammatory agents in a large variety of clinical cases,” Dr. Louviere says. This helps manage chronic inflammatory disorders, such as colitis, obesityopens in a new tab, inflammatory bowel disease, joint pain due to arthritisopens in a new tab, and allergic skin problemsopens in a new tab.
Fish-oil supplementation may cause lowered levels of Vitamin E, so Fera Pet adds this natural antioxidant through distilled, non-GMO, and soy-free sunflowers. They also support normal neural and nervous system development, cardiovascular and immune systems, and healthy reproduction. They help with stress management opens in a new taband cognitive function — especially in senior cats — and support skin and coat health and relieve dry, itchy skin. —AF
Best Dog Food Delivery
Nom Nom is the coolest new brand on the market for pets and their parents, and they’ve developed a killer full-spectrum probiotic formula for pets. As Dr. Audrey Cook tells Kinshipopens in a new tab, our pet’s microbiome has a huge say in their overall wellness and weight management: “The sheer number of organisms in a healthy gut is tremendous; any one of us has more organisms living in our GI tract than there are people on the face of the earth. Although we used to think that those bacteria were just along for the ride, we now know that they play a key role in maintaining health.” With this information in mind, Nom Nom has two on-staff board-certified veterinary nutritionists and a microbiology team that developed a formula with tons of prebiotic fiber to benefit bacteria development.
Nom Nom is also committed to sustainability. Whenever possible, they make sure their ingredients are sustainably sourced and work to ensure zero food waste in their facilities. Their meals are pre-portioned down to the calorie, so you can simply unpack each meal from its recyclable meal pack and not worry about figuring out how to spoon out the correct amount.
After you take a quiz about your dog’s specific needs, you can choose between their four recipes: beef mash, chicken cuisine, pork potluck, or turkey fare, and Nom Nom will hook you up with a personalized meal plan. If your dog loves it, Nom Nom also offers meal kits for cats. For $90, they also provide a gut-health kit so that you can get a deeper understanding of your pet’s gut and general health needs. —Madeleine Aggeler
Best Cat Food Delivery
Are cats naturally born with their good looks? Well, it’s certainly not Maybelline, so maybe it’s their balanced diet rich in omegas. Smalls’ human-grade food for cats aims to get back to the nutritional basics that are integral to your cat’s health without any of the additives.
In their meal plans, Smalls offers human-grade fresh food made with protein-rich opens in a new tab cow, turkey, and chicken available in pâté, diced, and shredded textures. While they firmly endorse a fresh food diet for cats, they also provide freeze-dried raw foodopens in a new tab available in duck, turkey, and chicken proteins. With a discount of $10 for your starter pack ($35 for a four week meal plan), Smalls averages about $1.25 per meal, which totals to about $17.50 per week. —AF
Best Dog CBD
CBD skeptics be gone — this stuff really works. As with human CBD, dog CBD is incredibly brand dependent, but family and female-owned brand Super Snouts was a lifesaver for me and my dog, Moose. All their products are organically farmed, GMO free, and collaboratively formulated by veterinarian and CBD authority Dr. Robert Silver.
Co-founders Christy and Dawn Loveopens in a new tab shared their mission to offer an “elevated and more effective CBD product for pet owners” through Super Snouts. The partners also pride themselves on radical transparency — each product has a QR code that takes the customer to a test results page for both raw material and finished-product third-party verifications. What’s more, they donate a portion of the profits to animal rescues.
It’s important to note that this CBD does not contain any THC or psychoactive components. It’s completely safe for dogs and is incredibly effective at relaxing even the most stressed pups. If your dog’s separation anxiety is related to a temporary change, perhaps this can be a more one-and-done solution. Otherwise, it’s still a great tool for relaxing your dog in stressful situations — if used sparingly. —RC
* Disclaimer alert: Much like pineapple on pizza, the topic of CBD may be controversial. Meaning, not all vets or pet professionals agree. Because every pet is a unique weirdo with specific needs. So talk things over with your vet when making decisions, and use your best judgment (about both your pet’s health and pizza toppings).
Best Personalized Vitamin Pack
After struggling with her dog Zoey’s never-ending allergy problems, Dandy’s founder, Danielle Sobel, tells Kinshipopens in a new tab she exhausted time and money to try to find the solution with no luck.
Suddenly, Sobel, who dealt with her own health issues growing up and solved a lot them with changes to her diet, supplements, and herbs, suddenly had the fix: “I was looking at my dogs and was like, I feel like I can do this with you, too. So I started giving them things like turmeric, coconut oil, and CBD: everything that I knew that would team inflammation, which I feel is the core of any sort of chronic condition — especially allergiesopens in a new tab, anxiety, and digestion.”
Soon, the entrepreneur, who honed her wellness expertise at her cold press juicery company, Juice Society, came up with Dandy Pets, a line of personalized supplements for dogs. “Personalized” is the key word here. Dandy offers 32,000 different combinations of their supplement treats, which means you can build the pack that’s right for your pup.
“Our team of vets have brought together their expertise with science-backed ingredients and created an algorithm that basically looks at your dog, their breed, age, lifestyle, and diet and created a pack of four unique supplement treats for their daily vitamin routine,” Sobel says. Each supplement in the pack is non-GMO, all-natural, and made in the U.S., all things that can’t be beat when it comes to your pup’s heath. —Hilary Weaver
Best Calming Dog Supplement
Every year at the end of the summer, the air conditioning goes off, and the absence of white noise has my dogs on high alert for any foreign noise occurring outside my cracked window. Getting to sleep is not an easy feat. With active ingredients including melatonin, L-theanine, thiamine, and hemp seed, I figured something in Native Pet’opens in a new tabs calming chews might do the trick. The calming chews significantly lowered both of my dogs’ stress thresholds [and they] were actually able to go to bed at a reasonable hour, even as leaves, sticks, and acorns pelted the bedroom window.
Native Pet is committed to full transparency about its ingredients. Because of their lack of filler and mystery ingredients, Native Pet’s higher prices reflect a genuinely premium product. —RC
Best Sustainable Dog Food
There are three things your dog loves: Peanut butteropens in a new tab, sweet potatoesopens in a new tab, and pleading with you for peanut butter and sweet potatoes. Petaluma’s oven-baked bites combines your pup’s biggest desires into one wish-fulfilled bite. Plus, they contain all the protein, vitamins, and healthy fiber your dog didn’t ask for but needs and are made entirely out of plant-based ingredients that are sourced only from eco-conscious and organic farms.
A studyopens in a new tab commissioned by Petaluma estimates that, on average, their product requires 89 percent less land use, generates 75 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and requires 54 percent less freshwater compared to an average dog brand diet. With roasted peanut butter, sweet potato, and chickpeas, Petaluma’s sustainable food offers a full spectrum of vital nutrients for your pup.
How did Petaluma come to be? In an effort to minimize her carbon footprint, Petalumaopens in a new tab co-founder Caroline Buck began evaluating her own eating habits and decided she should take a look at her pet‘s, too. Buck told Kinshipopens in a new tab about Petaluma’s aim to reduce food-related environmental pollution: “Traditionally, like 99 percent of the animal protein that ends up in dog food is from factory farms, which we know are big polluters and part of the global agricultural system that is responsible for a lot of the emissions associated with producing food.”
No stinky meat products; just full and happy pets. If you aren’t fully convinced your pup will love the formulas, they’ll even send you a free sample if you want to try it first. —SZ
Best Sustainable Cat Food
Wholesome cat food is everywhere, but there’s something to be said for a brand that can be loud and proud about their “ obsessively sourcedopens in a new tab” ingredients. By partnering with and sourcing from certified farms, fisheries, and producers, Open Farm is all about offsetting their global emissions and bringing quality, traceable meals to your cat’s bowl.
On their site, they’ve even shared their Open Farm picksopens in a new tab, which consists of the Wild-Caught Salmon Dry Food, Harvest Chicken Rustic Blend Wet Food, and Bone Broth Bundle for Cats. They offer a variety of dry foods with proteins that range from salmon and whitefish for the pescatarian cat to lamb and turkey/chicken for heartier eaters. Their wet food offers even more blends, including herring, mackerel, and grass-fed beef.
If you’ve been looking to add some goat milk kefir into your cat’s diet (at this point, you don’t even eat this well), you’ll find that in their probiotic blends — chamomile, turmeric, and organic fruits and veggies — with anti-inflammatory properties. A moderate blend of the three should run you about $26 per week. Because no one likes to be left out of the good stuff, they also offer both meat and fish-based options for your pup. —AF
Best Cat Grass
Cats may be strict carnivores that will stalk your bird feeder and pass up your vegetable garden, but there are some greens they do crave. This collection of three mini pots with planting supplies has 100 percent organic wheat, oats, rye, barley, and flax seeds to grow a variety of cat grassesopens in a new tab that are sustainable and not treated with any chemicals. All you need to do to get it growing is add water to the pre-planted pots, and the seeds will sprout in four to six days. It also helps your cat avoid munchingopens in a new tab on plants that could be toxic to them. “[Cat grass] has been known to provide digestive benefits thanks to its impressive vitamin content: vitamins A and D, folic acid, niacin, and chlorophyll,” Dr. Lori M. Teller, a professor at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, saysopens in a new tab. Fun fact: the wheatgrass in your smoothie? Cat grass! —Kellie Gormly
Best Microbiome Test
Every pet parent has likely faced some variation of confusion and concern regarding their cat or dog’s digestive system at some point. Whether it’s diarrheaopens in a new tab, vomitingopens in a new tab, or constipationopens in a new tab, gut issues are equally alarming and confounding. Given we don’t always know what’s causing the issue and our pets can’t exactly give us a heads up to the problem, Animal Biome offers a chance at clarity by using science to unlock the mysteries of the pet gut microbiome.
Its at-home test can detect bacterial imbalances within your pet to speed up the discovery process. The kit’s “Gut Health Test” report will detail the likely cause of your pet’s stomach issues and provide personalized solutions, such as diet adjustments, supplements, or lifestyle changes. —Dr. Wendt
Best Veterinary Diet
Royal Canin has been studying the health needs of dogs and cats since their start in 1968, when founder Jean Cathary started a veterinary career working with horses and bulls and began considering the effects of food on the health of animals. Since then, the brand has created unique diets designed to bring out the best traits in your individual dog (like a Jack Russell’s incredible jumping ability) while simultaneously catering to tricky genetic pre-dispositions (like a German Shepherd’s sensitive stomach). The meals are formulated by veterinarians with your dog’s specific needs in mind — from age to ailments such as diabetesopens in a new tab to conditions such as allergiesopens in a new tab. (Most veterinarians recommend a diet low in fat and high in fiber for pets suffering from diabetes, which is where Royal Canin’s Glycobalance recipes come in handy.)
The right diet will be beneficial for your [pet’s] metabolism. “Diet will help in terms of maintaining the appropriate weightopens in a new tab,” Dr. Bruce Kornreich, the director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, says. Additionally, a diet high in fat may contribute to pancreatitisopens in a new tab (inflamed pancreas), which is a risk factor for diabetes.
Royal Canin makes choosing the best food for your dog’s health easy by breaking down options into categories like age, breed, food sensitivities, and skin sensitivities like parasites and fungal infections. And not only are the ingredients carefully tailored to individual pet needs, but the shape and structure of the kibble is decided according to the unique eating behaviors and jaw shapes of different dog breeds. —Helin Jung
