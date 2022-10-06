Dozer was just adopted but you can meet more adorable, adoptable pups like him at Imagine Peace for Pups.

The treats, food, supplements, bowls, and delivery services that will make your pets’ nutritional health the envy of all the other patients at the vet’s office.

Some days, it seems your pet eats better than you — and, well, that might be true. Your cat or dog’s diet doesn’t need to consist of kibble that has additives you wouldn’t put in your own body. You are a well-meaning pet parent who wants to upgrade your pet’s nutrition with products that come from innovative brands that will get you top ratings at the next vet visit. This is a great starting point.

Below, we have gathered the food, meal plans, treats, bowls, supplements, and more that will make your pet feel like Super Man or Wonder Woman. That Halloween costume opens in a new tab might have been a good purchase after all. Get out their cape 24/7, 365 — because your well-fed pet is going to be able to access all their super powers (beyond cuteness) after they try these products.

Best Dog Bowl

opens in a new tab Mr. Dog Glass Bowl opens in a new tab $ 350 Matthew Morris co-founded Mr. Dog after a long and successful career in fashion —including editing stints at GQ, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and House & Garden — interiors, and, eventually, pet products. Obviously, he is the guy who crafted a dog bowl that looks like it’s ripped from a high-fashion magazine spread. This handcrafted glass bowl comes courtesy of a Mr. Dog and Nick Cotterman collab and features a clear design that’ll make your pup feel as pampered as they deserve. It’s a gift to yourself, too: veterinary nutritionist Dr. Lindsey Bullen opens in a new tab notes that — similar to ceramic ones — food is less likely to stick to glass bowls, making them less likely to, well, smell. To set Mr. Dog apart, Morris chose to work exclusively with American manufacturers and collaborated extensively with artists and craftspeople in and around New York. “I wanted to create a much more exclusive assortment where we controlled the design and the manufacturing. And within the States, there are such amazing artisanal factories — small though they might be — and I really wanted to support them.” We won’t play coy; it’s a definite bonus that the gorgeous bowls wow guests. “A lot of interior designers buy these bowls as gifts for their clients at the end of large jobs,” Morris tells Kinship opens in a new tab . So, if you’ve been scouting for a dog bowl that looks like it came straight from Architectural Digest, this is it. —Charles Manning $350 at Mr. Dog opens in a new tab

Best Sustainable Dog Treat

Best Dog Skin/Coat Supplement

opens in a new tab Finn Skin & Coat Supplement opens in a new tab $ 27 Grooming is more than just the occasional bath or visit to the nail-clipping pro. For a holistic approach to your dog’s grooming needs, check out these skin and coat supplements by Finn. Free of corn, soy, and palm oil, these cold-pressed chews contain wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil, omega-3 fatty acids opens in a new tab , zinc, vitamins C and E, and biotin to tamp down excessive itchiness and shedding, while supporting your pup’s heart, cognition, and joint health. Plus, the recyclable tin they come in is 100 percent BPA and plastic-free. Dr. Debra Eldridge makes the point for why omega-3 fatty acids are a great addition to your dog’s diet, beyond enhancing their coat: “Fish is a great protein source for dogs and cats. It’s easy to digest, and it’s rich in essential amino acids.” See? Everyone wins. —Rebecca Caplan $27 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Cat Bowl

Best Raised Feeder

Best Dog Slow Feeder Bowl

Best Cat Slow Feeder Bowl

opens in a new tab MiaCara Piatto Cat Bowl opens in a new tab $ 59 Besides looking like it belongs in a Wes Anderson movie, this dreamy pastel slow bowl is actually a really smart addition to your cat’s life. Made from porcelain, this baby blue MiaCara creation adds a little something to your kitchen d é cor while keeping your cat from absolutely destroying their breakfast. Because they encourage your kitty to actually taste some of that food before it goes down their gullet, slow feeders are a favorite among veterinarians. “They can provide mental stimulation at mealtime, while also pacing the ‘eager eaters’ which can help with overeating and, for some, indigestion,” Dr. Louviere says. In fact, introducing a new product into your cat’s life can provide a boost of excitement at mealtime that’s second only to the sensation of sniffing your pant leg after you’ve been out and about all day. We’re just waiting for the day MiaCara pivots to gorgeous porcelain creations for those of us who eat with a knife and fork. —AF $59 at Maisonette opens in a new tab

Best Dog Treat

opens in a new tab Ziwi Peak Dog Chews & Treats opens in a new tab $ 14 New Zealand has produced many treasures: Peter Jackson, Taika Waititi, and Lorde, to name a few. But our pets are bigger fans of Ziwi Peak. These precious treats were founded by Peter Mitchell, a former free-range deer farmer. They naturally promote mobility, vitality, and overall well-being through low-calorie, grain-free rewards made with no added carbohydrates or artificial ingredients. These air-dried, protein-focused bites feature 96 percent meat, organs, and New Zealand green mussels. They’re as close as your wild animal will get to feeling like they’re eating in the wild. Ziwi also offers air-dried and wet dog and cat food. These healthy, bite-size treats are great for training. As Karen Pryor Academy certified training partner Tressa Fessenden-McKenzie says opens in a new tab , “Treats are your most valuable currency” when teaching your dog new tricks. —Dr. Lindsey Wendt $14 at Ziwi Peak opens in a new tab

Best Puppy Training Treats

Best Cat Treat

opens in a new tab Made By Nacho Freeze-Dried Ahi Tuna Treats opens in a new tab $ 7 Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has spent decades cooking for humans on television but last year started a company inspired by someone he regularly prepares food for off camera: his cat Nacho. Never one to skimp on details, Flay recruited Nacho’s longtime vet, Dr. Katja Lang, for help in providing cat-specific nutrition. Made by Nacho’s recipes are meticulously formulated to offer cats food that is equally delicious and nourishing, and the company’s Ahi Tuna Treats exemplify this operation. They’re made using sustainably caught tuna without any hormones or antibiotics and freeze-dried to preserve all nutrients. While the protein-packed treats may not be made for TV, they’re certainly worthy of your — and your cat’s — attention. —SZ $7 at Made By Nacho opens in a new tab

Best Sustainable Cat Treat

opens in a new tab Shameless Pets More Lobster & Cheese Crunchy Cat Treats opens in a new tab $ 3 Summer is behind us, as is the perennial summer tradition of the lobster picnic. Cracking open a lobster to dip in butter is a fun way to do dinner — but not always the most eco-friendly. Because of its lower meat yield compared to other seafood, most of the lobster results in food waste, which is one of the primary contributors to climate change . Thankfully, our cats are here to save the day with a little help from Shameless Pets, a company that recycles food waste into pet treats. Since they launched in 2018, Shameless Pets has upcycled over a million pounds of food waste — lobster being their third-largest upcycled food waste product. Shameless Pets is also hyper-transparent about how it sources its trash lobster, which is to say that it is not really trash lobster at all. The company uses a combination of misfit products (perfectly fine but not fit for stores) and surplus product (a.k.a. thrown-out shells) to create its treats. Knowing this, you don’t have to worry that your cat is chomping on the remnants of a Maine tourist’s once-buttery lobster roll. —RC $3 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Best Dog Bone

opens in a new tab Healthy Spot Mind Body Bowl Bully Sticks opens in a new tab $ 38 For years, dogs and bones have been as synonymous as peanut butter and jelly: They just go together, no questions asked. But the reality is, unlike the classic sandwich, it’s not that simple. “As the bone aisle gets more crowded, it’s become harder and harder for people to identify safe ones from not-so-safe ones,” Dr. Daniel Carmichael, a board-certified veterinary dentist at the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island opens in a new tab in New York, says. From a dental-health perspective, a safe bone, is one that helps cleanse the teeth via chewing, but isn’t so hard that it causes a dental fracture (a.k.a., a cracked tooth). Bully sticks — which are actually dried, cured bull penis, btw — are generally safe on the oral front, because they soften as they’re chewed, Dr. Carmichael says. The curled sticks are also hard to snap in half, Dr. Lawrence adds. This makes them less likely — but not impossible — to be swallowed in large pieces. It is worth noting, especially if you have an overweight pup opens in a new tab on your hands, bully sticks aren’t the lowest-calorie option: One study revealed that the average six-inch stick packs 88 calories (for reference, that’s about nine percent of a 50-pound dog’s daily calories). But if weight is not a concern, and you’re looking for a sustainable option that’s relatively long-lasting, bully sticks are a great choice. —Marissa Gainsburg $38 at Healthy Spot opens in a new tab

Best Dog Multivitamin

Best Dog Probiotic

opens in a new tab The Honest Kitchen Human Grade Instant Goat’s Milk opens in a new tab $ 15 Ask anyone who’s hidden vegetables from a toddler by shrouding them in cheesy noodles: There are smart ways to make nutrients taste good. The Honest Kitchen’s human-grade probiotic formula for dogs is one of them. Made from dehydrated goat’s milk, it’s easy to add to any meal or can be served as a course of its own. Produced by free-range goats, it contains no byproducts, preservatives, or GMO ingredients. Plus, it’s made right here in the U.S., so you can feel good about reducing your carbon pawprint. Per Dr. Mary Ellen Sanders, an internationally recognized leader in probiotic microbiology, these live microorganisms work their magic by “piggybacking on the important relationship between the normal immune system and microbes.” When the immune system senses these microbes in the gut, it launches a response to protect the body. This is why probiotics are more than just something your doctor keeps bugging you to take. Your pup can benefit from them, too (without even knowing it). —AF $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Pet Digestive Supplement

opens in a new tab Kin+kind Organic Healthy Poops Supplement opens in a new tab $ 14 Not only do probiotics keep your dog or cat’s gut microorganisms balanced, they also aid in their digestion, energy, and metabolism, as well as boost their natural immune defenses. These kin+kind opens in a new tab high-fiber digestive supplements use a formula of pumpkin, flax seeds opens in a new tab , and coconut to promote bowel regularity and strong gut health. Its cruelty-free and vegan ingredients are rich in prebiotic fibers that are ideal for pets who suffer from stomach issues, such as IBS. It turns out that all cats and dogs can benefit from supplements that aid their longevity, and taking preventative measures to protect your pet’s health could make all the difference down the line. When it comes to using probiotics, it’s best to take a preventative approach. “While there are different kinds of probiotics, which can be used for certain situations, generally speaking they promote a balanced gut environment, so it’s best to be proactive with probiotics,” Dr. Louviere says. In other words, this is something you should do for your pet yesterday. —AF $14 at Kin+kind opens in a new tab

Best Joint Supplement

Best Sustainable Fish Oil Supplement

Best Dog Food Delivery

opens in a new tab Nom Nom opens in a new tab Nom Nom is the coolest new brand on the market for pets and their parents, and they’ve developed a killer full-spectrum probiotic formula for pets. As Dr. Audrey Cook tells Kinship opens in a new tab , our pet’s microbiome has a huge say in their overall wellness and weight management: “The sheer number of organisms in a healthy gut is tremendous; any one of us has more organisms living in our GI tract than there are people on the face of the earth. Although we used to think that those bacteria were just along for the ride, we now know that they play a key role in maintaining health.” With this information in mind, Nom Nom has two on-staff board-certified veterinary nutritionists and a microbiology team that developed a formula with tons of prebiotic fiber to benefit bacteria development. Nom Nom is also committed to sustainability. Whenever possible, they make sure their ingredients are sustainably sourced and work to ensure zero food waste in their facilities. Their meals are pre-portioned down to the calorie, so you can simply unpack each meal from its recyclable meal pack and not worry about figuring out how to spoon out the correct amount. After you take a quiz about your dog’s specific needs, you can choose between their four recipes: beef mash, chicken cuisine, pork potluck, or turkey fare, and Nom Nom will hook you up with a personalized meal plan. If your dog loves it, Nom Nom also offers meal kits for cats. For $90, they also provide a gut-health kit so that you can get a deeper understanding of your pet’s gut and general health needs. —Madeleine Aggeler Shop Nom Nom opens in a new tab

Best Cat Food Delivery

Best Dog CBD

opens in a new tab Super Snouts IsoHemp-300 Hemp Oil opens in a new tab $ 50 CBD skeptics be gone — this stuff really works. As with human CBD, dog CBD is incredibly brand dependent, but family and female-owned brand Super Snouts was a lifesaver for me and my dog, Moose. All their products are organically farmed, GMO free, and collaboratively formulated by veterinarian and CBD authority Dr. Robert Silver. Co-founders Christy and Dawn Love opens in a new tab shared their mission to offer an “elevated and more effective CBD product for pet owners” through Super Snouts. The partners also pride themselves on radical transparency — each product has a QR code that takes the customer to a test results page for both raw material and finished-product third-party verifications. What’s more, they donate a portion of the profits to animal rescues. It’s important to note that this CBD does not contain any THC or psychoactive components. It’s completely safe for dogs and is incredibly effective at relaxing even the most stressed pups. If your dog’s separation anxiety is related to a temporary change, perhaps this can be a more one-and-done solution. Otherwise, it’s still a great tool for relaxing your dog in stressful situations — if used sparingly. —RC * Disclaimer alert: Much like pineapple on pizza, the topic of CBD may be controversial. Meaning, not all vets or pet professionals agree. Because every pet is a unique weirdo with specific needs. So talk things over with your vet when making decisions, and use your best judgment (about both your pet’s health and pizza toppings). $50 at Super Snouts opens in a new tab

Best Personalized Vitamin Pack

opens in a new tab Dandy Personalized Vitamin Pack opens in a new tab After struggling with her dog Zoey’s never-ending allergy problems, Dandy’s founder, Danielle Sobel, tells Kinship opens in a new tab she exhausted time and money to try to find the solution with no luck. Suddenly, Sobel, who dealt with her own health issues growing up and solved a lot them with changes to her diet, supplements, and herbs, suddenly had the fix: “I was looking at my dogs and was like, I feel like I can do this with you, too. So I started giving them things like turmeric, coconut oil, and CBD: everything that I knew that would team inflammation, which I feel is the core of any sort of chronic condition — especially allergies opens in a new tab , anxiety, and digestion.” Soon, the entrepreneur, who honed her wellness expertise at her cold press juicery company, Juice Society, came up with Dandy Pets, a line of personalized supplements for dogs. “Personalized” is the key word here. Dandy offers 32,000 different combinations of their supplement treats, which means you can build the pack that’s right for your pup. “Our team of vets have brought together their expertise with science-backed ingredients and created an algorithm that basically looks at your dog, their breed, age, lifestyle, and diet and created a pack of four unique supplement treats for their daily vitamin routine,” Sobel says. Each supplement in the pack is non-GMO, all-natural, and made in the U.S., all things that can’t be beat when it comes to your pup’s heath. —Hilary Weaver Shop Dandy opens in a new tab

Best Calming Dog Supplement

opens in a new tab Native Pet Air-Dried Calm Chicken Chews opens in a new tab $ 12 Every year at the end of the summer, the air conditioning goes off, and the absence of white noise has my dogs on high alert for any foreign noise occurring outside my cracked window. Getting to sleep is not an easy feat. With active ingredients including melatonin, L-theanine, thiamine, and hemp seed, I figured something in Native Pet’ opens in a new tab s calming chews might do the trick. The calming chews significantly lowered both of my dogs’ stress thresholds [and they] were actually able to go to bed at a reasonable hour, even as leaves, sticks, and acorns pelted the bedroom window. Native Pet is committed to full transparency about its ingredients. Because of their lack of filler and mystery ingredients, Native Pet’s higher prices reflect a genuinely premium product. —RC $12 at Native Pet opens in a new tab

Best Sustainable Dog Food

Best Sustainable Cat Food

opens in a new tab Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon Rustic Blend opens in a new tab $ 33 Wholesome cat food is everywhere, but there’s something to be said for a brand that can be loud and proud about their “ obsessively sourced opens in a new tab ” ingredients. By partnering with and sourcing from certified farms, fisheries, and producers, Open Farm is all about offsetting their global emissions and bringing quality, traceable meals to your cat’s bowl. On their site, they’ve even shared their Open Farm picks opens in a new tab , which consists of the Wild-Caught Salmon Dry Food, Harvest Chicken Rustic Blend Wet Food, and Bone Broth Bundle for Cats. They offer a variety of dry foods with proteins that range from salmon and whitefish for the pescatarian cat to lamb and turkey/chicken for heartier eaters. Their wet food offers even more blends, including herring, mackerel, and grass-fed beef. If you’ve been looking to add some goat milk kefir into your cat’s diet (at this point, you don’t even eat this well), you’ll find that in their probiotic blends — chamomile, turmeric, and organic fruits and veggies — with anti-inflammatory properties. A moderate blend of the three should run you about $26 per week. Because no one likes to be left out of the good stuff, they also offer both meat and fish-based options for your pup. —AF $33 at Open Farm opens in a new tab

Best Cat Grass

Best Microbiome Test

Best Veterinary Diet

