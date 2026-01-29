10 Best Cat Slings of 2026
For the kitty on the go.
If you’ve ever wanted to get even closer to your cat, you might consider the cat sling. Cat slings are great for providing comfort and security to your kitties, especially if they are especially anxious or nervous. The closeness to your body and heartbeat can help soothe stressed or elderly cats, and the swaying movement can also be calming for cats. They also allow you to transport your cat while remaining hands-free.
Some factors to consider when looking for the right cat sling for you and your cat include finding the right size to ensure your cat’s comfort and security, a sturdy yet breathable material, whether you’d like a reinforced bottom for stability, and making sure there are high-quality adjustable straps to make sure both you and your cat are as comfortable and as possible. There are a lot of choices out there, but luckily we’ve gathered up some of the best options for every preference to help you make the best decision for your cats’ needs.
Our top cat sling picks
We’ve found all the best cat sling options that are currently on the market. Read on to see which options meet all your needs.
Best overall: Noah & Paw Premium Denim 3X Safety Small Dog & Cat Sling Carrier
Best for large cats: Cat-in-the-Bag Cozy Comfort Carrier
Best for small cats: FurryFido Adjustable Dog & Cat Carrier Sling
Best for air travel: PetAmi Airline Approved Sling Small Dog & Cat Carrier
Best budget: CUBY Dog and Cat Sling Carrier
Best color selection: SlowTon Hands-Free Padded & Adjustable Sling Dog & Cat Carrier
Best soft material: Jespet GooPaws Comfy Dog & Cat Sling
Best for anxious cats: CollarDirect Anti-Anxiety Cat Sling
Best front sling: PetAmi Airline Approved Front Chest Small Dog & Cat Backpack Carrier
Best basic: Pet Sling Carrier, OrgMemory Adjustable Bag
How to choose the cat sling that is right for you:
Make sure you find the right size for both you and your cat. A lot of cat slings come with adjustable straps to ensure optimum comfort and security.
Prioritizing a breathable material is generally wise when choosing a cat sling. Cat slings are often used over a long period of time, and having a breathable and comfortable material is essential.
Safety tethers are also a feature you may want to prioritize, so you can ensure your cat is secure while using the cat sling and won’t be able to escape.
A reinforced bottom is also an important feature to consider, as this will help your cat feel comfortable. It will also hold up against the weight of heavier cats and contribute to the longevity of the cat sling.
Best overall
Pros
Made with washable and durable denim and insulated with a plush fabric for comfort
Adjustable padded shoulder strap
Triple safety system that includes a secure safety belt, zipper closure, and clipped head strap
Can hold cats between six to 18 pounds
Includes two storage pockets
Reasonable price at $30
Cons
Not suitable for larger cats over 18 pounds
The shoulder strap is pretty wide, which might not be comfortable for everyone
Overall review
One of the highest rated cat slings on the market, this Noah & Paw denim sling is a high-quality and affordable option for those looking to carry their cats close. We love how luxe the materials are and that it has a three-way safety system to keep your cat secure while the carrier is in use. The padded and adjustable shoulder strap is on the wider side, though, which might not be comfortable for everyone. This carrier also shouldn’t be used to carry cats over 18 pounds.
Chewy review rating: 5 out of 5
Best for large cats
Pros
Made with 100 percent cotton
Soft fastener collar wraps securely around your cat’s neck to keep head outside of bag
Handle acts as shoulder strap as well as a seatbelt loop to keep cats secure during car travel
Zipper allows access to your cat while bag is still on for vet or groomer visits
Comes in three sizes: small (up to 10 pounds), large (up to 19 pounds), and extra-large (up to 36 pounds)
Cons
Doesn’t have a reinforced bottom, so might be more unwieldy than other cat slings
Overall review
This cat sling is great for cats who get nervous for vet appointments and/or are more difficult to wrangle when they need to be examined, have their nails cut, ear cleaned, etc. We love that this carrier can safely and comfortably “burrito” your cat for these reasons, and that it can do so for even the largest cats. It’s also a huge plus that it can be secured to a seatbelt during car travel. However, there isn’t a reinforced bottom, so there still might be a lot of wiggling during transport, which might not be preferred by everyone.
Amazon review rating: 4.1 out of 5
Best for small cats
Pros
Made of high-quality cotton
Adjustable shoulder strap
Safety collar hook
Holds up to 13 pounds
One large storage pocket
Machine washable
Cons
Can’t hold larger cats over 13 pounds
Adjustable ring strap might be harder to secure
Overall review
This is a great example of a standard cat sling that ensures both comfort and security for smaller cats. We love that it’s made out of cotton, which is a breathable fabric sure to keep your cat cozy while being carried. It’s also machine washable, which makes keeping the sling fresh super easy.
The adjustable strap is also a must. But some reviewers have mentioned the ring design can be a little cumbersome, especially when your cat is already in the carrier and you’re trying to keep them secure while securing the strap.
Chewy review rating: 4 out of 5
Best for air travel
Pros
Airline approved
Extendable up to 45 inches
Adjustable strap
Security strap
Head hole with adjustable draw string
Removable sherpa bed
Reinforced dual zippers
Large zippered storage pocket
Mesh phone pocket
Cons
Not suited for larger cats over 10 pounds
Overall review
We love just how structured and secure this cat sling is, especially if you’re planning to use it during air travel. It’s airline approved, so it should be able to fit under the seat on the plane. We also love just how much storage is included, which is perfect for traveling over long distances with your kitty. However, this sling is on the smaller side, so if your cat is heavier than 10 pounds this might not be the sling for you.
Amazon review rating: 4.2 out of 5
Best budget
Pros
Adjustable strap
Adjustable safety hook
Button snap for securing sling around cat
Pocket for storage
Machine washable
Price low at under $10
Cons
Button secures might not be best for cats who move around a lot
Overall review
This is the perfect starter cat sling if you’ve ever wanted to try one out. The price point is hard to beat at less than $10. And we love that even at that lower price point you get most of the same features offered by more expensive options, such as an adjustable strap, safety hook, and storage pockets. However, the button snaps might not be the most secure for cats who are on the wigglier side, and there will obviously be quality sacrifices when using a less expensive sling.
Review rating: 4.3 out of 5
Best color selection
Pros
Adjustable strap that can be adjusted to any height
Available in 11 different colors
Made with breathable cotton
Adjustable safety hook
Zippered front pocket
Can hold cats up to 13 pounds
Cons
Not suitable for larger cats over 13 pounds
Strap is very wide, which might not be preferred by all
Overall review
Not only does this cat sling have an amazing color selection, but its features are also comparable to other top cat slings on the market. We love the adjustable strap that can adapt to any height, and that there is a large storage pocket to help you remain hands-free while using it. However, the adjustable strap is quite wide, so it might not be an ideal fit for everyone.
Amazon review rating: 4.3 out of 5
Best soft material
Pros
Made with soft-knit fabric that’s machine washable
Adjustable inner tether
Adjustable opening size
Zippered pocket for storage
Can hold pets up to 12 pounds
Cons
Carrying strap is not adjustable
Not suitable for cats over 12 pounds
Overall review
This soft carrier is perfect for keeping your kitties both safe and cozy during transport. We love that the knit fabric can help anxious cats feel even more comfortable, and that it’s easily machine washable. The zippered pocket for storage is also a huge plus. However, we don’t love that the carrying strap isn’t adjustable, so carrying fit may vary depending on your height.
Chewy review rating: 4.3 out of 5