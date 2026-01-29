If you’ve ever wanted to get even closer to your cat, you might consider the cat sling. Cat slings are great for providing comfort and security to your kitties, especially if they are especially anxious or nervous. The closeness to your body and heartbeat can help soothe stressed or elderly cats, and the swaying movement can also be calming for cats. They also allow you to transport your cat while remaining hands-free.

Some factors to consider when looking for the right cat sling for you and your cat include finding the right size to ensure your cat’s comfort and security, a sturdy yet breathable material, whether you’d like a reinforced bottom for stability, and making sure there are high-quality adjustable straps to make sure both you and your cat are as comfortable and as possible. There are a lot of choices out there, but luckily we’ve gathered up some of the best options for every preference to help you make the best decision for your cats’ needs.

Our top cat sling picks

We’ve found all the best cat sling options that are currently on the market. Read on to see which options meet all your needs.

How to choose the cat sling that is right for you:

Make sure you find the right size for both you and your cat. A lot of cat slings come with adjustable straps to ensure optimum comfort and security.

Prioritizing a breathable material is generally wise when choosing a cat sling. Cat slings are often used over a long period of time, and having a breathable and comfortable material is essential.

Safety tethers are also a feature you may want to prioritize, so you can ensure your cat is secure while using the cat sling and won’t be able to escape.

A reinforced bottom is also an important feature to consider, as this will help your cat feel comfortable. It will also hold up against the weight of heavier cats and contribute to the longevity of the cat sling.

Best overall

opens in new tab Noah Paw Premium Denim 3X Safety Small Dog Cat Sling Carrier opens in new tab $ 40 $ 30 $ 30 Our top choice cat sling is this luxe offering from Noah & Paw. Made with high-quality denim and insulated with a plush fabric, this sling is both durable and comfortable enough to carry around your kitty for hours. It has a padded adjustable shoulder strap to ensure a snug and cozy fit for both you and your cat, and it includes two storage pockets. It also has a triple safety system that includes a safety belt, zipper closure, and clipped head strap to ensure your cat’s security while in use. $30 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Made with washable and durable denim and insulated with a plush fabric for comfort

Adjustable padded shoulder strap

Triple safety system that includes a secure safety belt, zipper closure, and clipped head strap

Can hold cats between six to 18 pounds

Includes two storage pockets

Reasonable price at $30

Cons

Not suitable for larger cats over 18 pounds

The shoulder strap is pretty wide, which might not be comfortable for everyone

Overall review

One of the highest rated cat slings on the market, this Noah & Paw denim sling is a high-quality and affordable option for those looking to carry their cats close. We love how luxe the materials are and that it has a three-way safety system to keep your cat secure while the carrier is in use. The padded and adjustable shoulder strap is on the wider side, though, which might not be comfortable for everyone. This carrier also shouldn’t be used to carry cats over 18 pounds.

Chewy review rating: 5 out of 5

Best for large cats

opens in new tab Cat-in-the-Bag Cozy Comfort Carrier opens in new tab $ 40 This Cat-in-the-Bag carrier comes in three different sizes and can hold between 10 and 36 pounds, depending on which size you need. Its design is acts as a secure “burrito” you wrap around your cat to keep them secure and calm while in transport. There’s a soft fastener collar that wraps around their neck to keep their head safely outside the bag, as you wrap and zip the bag around them. The zipper also allows access to your cat while the bag is still securely around them, which can make vet or grooming visits easier for kitties who tend to be more nervous or wiggly when being examined. Plus, the handle/shoulder strap can also act as a seatbelt loop for secure car travel. $40 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Made with 100 percent cotton

Soft fastener collar wraps securely around your cat’s neck to keep head outside of bag

Handle acts as shoulder strap as well as a seatbelt loop to keep cats secure during car travel

Zipper allows access to your cat while bag is still on for vet or groomer visits

Comes in three sizes: small (up to 10 pounds), large (up to 19 pounds), and extra-large (up to 36 pounds)

Cons

Doesn’t have a reinforced bottom, so might be more unwieldy than other cat slings

Overall review

This cat sling is great for cats who get nervous for vet appointments and/or are more difficult to wrangle when they need to be examined, have their nails cut, ear cleaned, etc. We love that this carrier can safely and comfortably “burrito” your cat for these reasons, and that it can do so for even the largest cats. It’s also a huge plus that it can be secured to a seatbelt during car travel. However, there isn’t a reinforced bottom, so there still might be a lot of wiggling during transport, which might not be preferred by everyone.

Amazon review rating: 4.1 out of 5

Best for small cats

opens in new tab FurryFido Adjustable Carrier Sling opens in new tab $ 28 If you’re looking for a cat sling to secure smaller cats, this FurryFido sling is a great option. It can hold cats up to 13 pounds and has an adjustable shoulder strap to make sure they’re tightly secured to your body while in use. There’s a safety collar hook to make sure they won’t be able to escape the sling, and there’s a storage pocket for while you’re on the go. Plus, it’s made from high-quality cotton and is machine washable. $28 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Made of high-quality cotton

Adjustable shoulder strap

Safety collar hook

Holds up to 13 pounds

One large storage pocket

Machine washable

Cons

Can’t hold larger cats over 13 pounds

Adjustable ring strap might be harder to secure

Overall review

This is a great example of a standard cat sling that ensures both comfort and security for smaller cats. We love that it’s made out of cotton, which is a breathable fabric sure to keep your cat cozy while being carried. It’s also machine washable, which makes keeping the sling fresh super easy.

The adjustable strap is also a must. But some reviewers have mentioned the ring design can be a little cumbersome, especially when your cat is already in the carrier and you’re trying to keep them secure while securing the strap.

Chewy review rating: 4 out of 5

Best for air travel

opens in new tab PetAmi Airline Approved Sling Small Carrier opens in new tab $ 28 This structured sling from PetAmi is great for long-distance travel. It has a reinforced bottom with a removable sherpa bed for comfort, as well as a head hole with an adjustable draw string, which allows your cat to peek their head out while still remaining secure in the sling. It has an adjustable strap for you and a security strap for your cat to keep them safely tethered to the sling. Plus, there is a large zippered pocket and smaller mesh pockets for ample storage. $28 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Airline approved

Extendable up to 45 inches

Adjustable strap

Security strap

Head hole with adjustable draw string

Removable sherpa bed

Reinforced dual zippers

Large zippered storage pocket

Mesh phone pocket

Cons

Not suited for larger cats over 10 pounds

Overall review

We love just how structured and secure this cat sling is, especially if you’re planning to use it during air travel. It’s airline approved, so it should be able to fit under the seat on the plane. We also love just how much storage is included, which is perfect for traveling over long distances with your kitty. However, this sling is on the smaller side, so if your cat is heavier than 10 pounds this might not be the sling for you.

Amazon review rating: 4.2 out of 5

Best budget

opens in new tab CUBY Dog and Cat Sling Carrier opens in new tab $ 12 $ 10 $ 10 If you’ve been curious about trying out a cat sling without investing too much money, this $10 CUBY Dog and Cat Sling is a great way to try one out. It has an adjustable strap and adjustable safety hook, which ensures your cat is secure in the carrier and safely strapped to your body while in use. It has a button snap for opening and closing the sling around your cat, as well as a pocket for storage. Plus, it’s machine washable. $10 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Adjustable strap

Adjustable safety hook

Button snap for securing sling around cat

Pocket for storage

Machine washable

Price low at under $10

Cons

Button secures might not be best for cats who move around a lot

Overall review

This is the perfect starter cat sling if you’ve ever wanted to try one out. The price point is hard to beat at less than $10. And we love that even at that lower price point you get most of the same features offered by more expensive options, such as an adjustable strap, safety hook, and storage pockets. However, the button snaps might not be the most secure for cats who are on the wigglier side, and there will obviously be quality sacrifices when using a less expensive sling.

Review rating: 4.3 out of 5

Best color selection

opens in new tab SlowTon Hands-Free Padded Adjustable Sling Carrier opens in new tab $ 28 If you want to prioritize aesthetics alongside all the other features that come with a cat sling, this cotton SlowTon sling comes in 11 different colors. It also has a strap that can be adjusted to any height, as well as an adjustable safety hook that will keep your cat strapped into the sling while in use. There’s a zippered front pocket for storage, and can hold cats up to 13 pounds. $28 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Adjustable strap that can be adjusted to any height

Available in 11 different colors

Made with breathable cotton

Adjustable safety hook

Zippered front pocket

Can hold cats up to 13 pounds

Cons

Not suitable for larger cats over 13 pounds

Strap is very wide, which might not be preferred by all

Overall review

Not only does this cat sling have an amazing color selection, but its features are also comparable to other top cat slings on the market. We love the adjustable strap that can adapt to any height, and that there is a large storage pocket to help you remain hands-free while using it. However, the adjustable strap is quite wide, so it might not be an ideal fit for everyone.

Amazon review rating: 4.3 out of 5

Best soft material

opens in new tab Jespet GooPaws Comfy Sling opens in new tab $ 30 For a cozier carrying experience, this soft knit sling from Jespet is a great option. Its soft fabric will keep your kitties snug while being carried close, and it’s also machine washable. It also has an adjustable inner tether and an adjustable opening for your cat’s head. It can hold cats up to 12 pounds. $30 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Made with soft-knit fabric that’s machine washable

Adjustable inner tether

Adjustable opening size

Zippered pocket for storage

Can hold pets up to 12 pounds

Cons

Carrying strap is not adjustable

Not suitable for cats over 12 pounds

Overall review

This soft carrier is perfect for keeping your kitties both safe and cozy during transport. We love that the knit fabric can help anxious cats feel even more comfortable, and that it’s easily machine washable. The zippered pocket for storage is also a huge plus. However, we don’t love that the carrying strap isn’t adjustable, so carrying fit may vary depending on your height.

Chewy review rating: 4.3 out of 5

Best for anxious cats