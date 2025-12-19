Sometimes, I worry that I’m not providing my cats with enough of the finer things in life — especially when an ad for a cute cat bed pops up in my Instagram feed. But whenever I’m tempted to hit “add to cart” on a new, super-luxe lounging spot for my kitty crew to squabble over, I think about the cat beds we already have.

There’s a very basic one I bought in a rush when we took in a foster kitten opens in new tab on short notice, there’s one that took me two years to knit opens in new tab , and then there’s the stuffed elephant opens in new tab that the cats co-opted for use as a bed after my daughter headed to college and left it behind. The truth, though, is that none of these is as popular with my cats as whatever object I happen to be using at the moment.

Sure, they love to plunk their furry butts on my laptop (a popular perch for cats the world over), but it’s not just my keyboard that gets turned into a cat bed the minute I turn my back. My phone, my reading glasses, the TV remote, my journal, the sweater I was about to put on, the cloth I was just dusting with, and my latest knitting project are all fair game. Forget “if I fits, I sits opens in new tab .” For my cats, it’s more like, “if you’re using it, I sit on it.” You’d think I’d learn, but I still end up tearing my hair out hunting for something more often than I care to admit, only to find the missing object tucked underneath one of my three rascals. Are they doing this just to drive me bananas?

Apparently, it’s not personal: A quick search of Reddit’s r/cats forum shows that this behavior is quite common. One frustrated, albeit amused, cat parent shared opens in new tab that their cat sits on mail as it’s being opened, board games in play, “literally everything.”

What’s the reason behind this adorably obnoxious feline habit to sit on random household objects — especially those in use? According to experts, there are a few explanations.

benevolente / Adobe Stock

It’s warm.

First off, an object that’s being used is likely to be warm, says Dr. Nita Vasudevan, a veterinary consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab . That makes it tempting for cats to snuggle up with. “Phones, laptops, warm laundry, or a freshly handled towel are potentially warmer objects that can give off some cozy heat for them to rest on,” she explains.

Cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt opens in new tab concurs. “I literally warm up the sofa for my blind-from-birth girl, opens in new tab Jenny. She appreciates it and will take a nap there as soon as I get up, usually transferring from my lap, which is even warmer,” he says. “Other warm things include your laptop (also has your nice finger smell) or a place in the sun opens in new tab .”

It smells like you.

Quandt is onto something when he mentions the intoxicating smell of our fingers. “Your stuff smells like you,” Dr. Vasudevan says. “Notebooks, glasses, the dusting cloth — these things all carry your scent. Sitting on them is your cat’s way of feeling close to you and mixing their scent with yours.”

Quant emphasizes that when cats sit on our stuff, it’s a way of telling us that they trust us opens in new tab and that they feel safe. “If we had descended from cats, we’d all be sitting on each other,” he says. “We’d go to cuddle parties, and restaurant tables would have just one chair for everyone! A great image, right?” I’m not so sure about that, but it is very sweet to think that my cats crave my smell so much. They love me! Who cares if I’ve been searching for my favorite pen for the last half hour?

zheng long / Stocksy

They’re marking their territory.

The sitting-on-our-stuff phenomenon isn’t just about how we smell, however. Dr. Geri Katz, a veterinary advisor at Pet Honesty opens in new tab , says that when cats sit on our belongings, they’re making their territory with their scent glands, which gives them a sense of comfort and security.

Quandt says that by doing this, cats place “territorial markers” on our objects, asserting that those objects also belong to them. He says cats have scent glands on their paw, cheeks, foreheads, and butts — “so if you see them rubbing with any of these body parts, you know what they’re doing.” (If you ask me, this seems like the feline version of putting an AirTag on something.)

They want your attention.

If you’re thinking that I’ve missed the most obvious reason for this behavior, you’re right. Last but certainly not least, when your cat sits on the TV remote, your book, your phone, your knitting project, your journal, or whatever thing is monopolizing your attention at the moment, they’re trying to step into the spotlight. Attention-seeking is probably the number-one reason cats sit on our stuff, Quandt says. “They know the object is important to you because you’re focusing on it, and that means you’re not focusing on them.”

The vets I spoke to agreed. “It seems like cats always want to interrupt us when we are engaged in something other than playing with them,” Dr. Katz says. “They will sit on papers we are reading or knock pens we are using off the counter. This is clear attention-seeking behavior.”

“Cats can watch where your focus goes,” Dr. Vasudevan adds. And it’s not just sitting on things, either, she says. “Cats will plop themselves in your line of sight, because that usually earns them attention as well.” If you’re desperate to get your work done, she suggests putting a “decoy object” such as an old notebook, or a folded blanket with your scent on it, nearby.

It may or may not work, but it’s worth a try. And if your cat doesn’t go for it, that might just mean it’s time to stop what you’re doing and play. It’s called work-life balance! (And it’s cheaper than buying a fancy new cat bed that doesn’t get used.)