What’s Up With Those Wobbly Dogs? The Truth Behind Why Some Dogs Look ‘Drunk’

Way back in internet history — that is, 2021 — a dog named Stevie went viral for the uniquely adorable way he plays in puddles opens in new tab , splashing around in a somewhat lopsided fashion. Stevie has something called cerebellar hypoplasia, and it makes him a bit wobbly. As it turns out, Stevie’s been that way since Day One opens in new tab .

Lots of other pups online are showing what their daily life is like with being a little wobbly too. This little angel named Bumi opens in new tab , for example, would like you to know that he can do anything other dogs can do (like fall madly in love with his favorite plushie opens in new tab ).

And if you’re beginning to wonder if you should feel sorry for these pups, this dog named Koda opens in new tab would like to let you know that he’s having more fun than you’ll ever have, thank you very much. (Good on you, Koda opens in new tab !)�

Nodder’s in the same camp as all those pups. He’s an eight-year-old Husky opens in new tab who also has cerebellar hypoplasia. “Nodder was still tiny when we knew he was different,” his dad Chad Smith says. “We did use a wheelchair to get him upright and strengthen his legs, then he went from four wheels to two to none in six months!”