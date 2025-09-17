What’s Up With Those Wobbly Dogs? The Truth Behind Why Some Dogs Look ‘Drunk’ · Kinship

What’s Up With Those Wobbly Dogs? The Truth Behind Why Some Dogs Look ‘Drunk’

TikTok loves a wobbly dog living their best life.

by Marti Trgovich
September 17, 2025
Cute poodle dog wobbling outside on a walk.
Alex PakhoMovie / Shutterstock

Way back in internet history — that is, 2021 — a dog named Stevie went viral for the uniquely adorable way he plays in puddles, splashing around in a somewhat lopsided fashion. Stevie has something called cerebellar hypoplasia, and it makes him a bit wobbly. As it turns out, Stevie’s been that way since Day One

Lots of other pups online are showing what their daily life is like with being a little wobbly too. This little angel named Bumi, for example, would like you to know that he can do anything other dogs can do (like fall madly in love with his favorite plushie). 

And if you’re beginning to wonder if you should feel sorry for these pups, this dog named Koda would like to let you know that he’s having more fun than you’ll ever have, thank you very much. (Good on you, Koda!) 

@kodathekelpieofficial I was born with a genetic disease called Cerebellar hypoplasia CH is a neurological condition in which the cerebellum is not completely developed or is smaller than it should be. But don't worry!! I am happy & heathy and have a family who loves and cares for me each day.#fyp #viral #viralvideo #funnydog #dogsoftiktok #happydog #kodathekelpie ♬ original sound - Ian Asher

Nodder’s in the same camp as all those pups. He’s an eight-year-old Husky who also has cerebellar hypoplasia. “Nodder was still tiny when we knew he was different,” his dad Chad Smith says. “We did use a wheelchair to get him upright and strengthen his legs, then he went from four wheels to two to none in six months!”  

