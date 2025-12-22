Ask any dog lover the worst thing about dogs, and they are likely to repeat the heartbreaking truth that they simply don’t live long enough. With lifespans that are significantly shorter than their human companions, dogs walk beside us for short periods of our life and seem to always leave us too soon.

While this pain is unavoidable and truly a small price to pay for all of the joy and love dogs bring to our lives, there are important points to consider to maximize the lifespan of your bestie.

What is the average dog lifespan?

It is difficult to pinpoint one number that accurately represents the average lifespan for all dogs. This is because as a species, dogs have more variety in their size, appearance, and genetics than pretty much any other species on earth.

Picture a Great Dane standing next to a Chihuahua, and you may start to question how two dogs who look so completely different can be the same species. Studies that examine the longevity of dogs often separate dogs into small, medium, large, and giant breeds in order to account for the major differences between them.

When looking at all dogs combined, the average lifespan is in the range of 10 to 13 years, depending on which studies you read. Many factors will influence where different dogs’ life expectancies fall on that spectrum.

Related article Want Your Dog to Live Longer? Seriously, though. The Dog Aging Project is looking for participants.

Factors influencing a dog’s lifespan

A dog’s lifespan is influenced by many different things, including genetics and environmental pressures. This includes:

Size

Large- and giant-breed dogs have a shorter life expectancy than small-breed dogs. This is believed to be a result of more rapid growth and faster aging in larger dogs.

Genetics and breed

Breeding is an intentional manipulation of genetics to curate certain traits in dogs. This often involves breeding dogs who are more closely related in order to enhance the desired traits. In this process, a lot of genetic variation is lost. Purebred dogs are more at risk for certain genetic conditions, including fatal diseases like cancer and heart disease, which can lead to shortened lifespans.

Nutrition and diet

As with humans, dogs are susceptible to diseases and health problems related to their diet. It is critical to their health that they eat a complete and balanced dog food diet in order to ensure they get the nutrients they need. Overfeeding, underfeeding, and/or offering too many table foods and snacks can negatively impact their health and lifespan.

Exercise and physical health

We know exercise is important for humans, but dogs also need regular exercise to maintain their health. Exercise helps to keep joints healthy, preserve muscle mass, maintain ideal body weight, and provides mental stimulation. All aspects of physical health can also influence lifespan; dogs can be vulnerable to illnesses and ailments that can shorten their lives especially if they do not receive proper medical attention.

Veterinary care

Routine veterinary care can extend dogs’ lives in many ways. First, preventative care like vaccines, deworming, and spaying/neutering can protect dogs from preventable illnesses that can be life-threatening. Additionally, routine veterinary screenings can help identify other diseases and ailments early enough to allow medical intervention to cure them or extend their quality and quantity of life.

Environmental factors

Dogs can be vulnerable to dangers in their environment which may also influence their lifespan. This includes exposure to contagious infections, traumatic injuries from cars or wildlife, pollution, chemicals, and/or other toxins they may encounter.

Spaying and neutering

Spaying and neutering can extend a dog’s lifespan by protecting them against certain diseases and behavioral risk factors. For female dogs, spaying will prevent conditions like mammary cancer, uterine infections, and complications of giving birth, which can all be fatal.

For male dogs, neutering can prevent testicular cancers and reduce the risk of prostate disease. It can also reduce behavioral problems like aggression and an urge to roam, which can lead to more accidents and traumatic injuries.

Behavioral problems

Serious behavioral problems can be a risk factor for a shortened lifespan; dogs are sometimes euthanized when they pose a danger to humans. Dogs who are not properly socialized, trained, and nurtured are more at risk for serious behavior problems.

Average lifespan of different breeds

Different breeds vary in expected lifespan based on their size as well as other characteristics of their breed. For example, while French bulldogs are small breed dogs, they tend to have shorter lifespans due health problems related to their smushed faces and breathing abnormalities known as brachycephalic syndrome .

Other purebreds may have reduced lifespans due to increased risk of certain genetic diseases like heart disease or cancer. It is also important to remember that average lifespans do not predict how long any individual dog will live. Some may live much longer, while others may have much shorter lives for unexpected reasons. General guidelines based on size alone tend to predict the following:

Small breeds

Small breed dogs, on average, tend to have the longest lifespans. This can range from 14 to 15 years or even longer for many common small breed dogs.

Medium breeds

Medium breeds on average live about 12.5 years.

Large breeds

Large-breed dogs tend to have average lifespans around 11.9 years and most fall into the range of nine to 12 years.

Giant breeds

Breeds like the Great Dane, Mastiff, Presa Canario, and Irish Wolfhound fall into the category of giant breeds and are the largest of all the domestic dogs. Sadly they tend to have the shortest lifespans; anywhere from five to nine years.

Mixed breeds

Mixed breeds are often thought to have longer life expectancies than purebred dogs of the same size. This is because mixed-breed dogs benefit from more genetic variation and are less likely to wind up with two copies of a detrimental gene.

Many studies report that mixed-breed dogs live an average of about one year longer than purebred dogs of the same size. This is not always the case, especially with designer mixed-breed dogs who may be intentionally inbred to preserve certain traits.

Related article How to Calculate Your Dog’s Age in Human Years A new way to convert dog years to human years.

How to increase your dog’s lifespan

The best ways to increase your dog’s lifespan are to support their physical and mental health through:

Regular vet checkups and preventative care

Stay on top of your dog’s appointments for routine vaccinations, dewormings, and check-ups. Consider pet insurance or a savings account for your pup’s health expenses so that you can do what’s medically best for your dog without having to worry about how to pay for it.

Nutrition

Be sure you are feeding your dog an appropriate dog food diet that is complete and balanced to meet their nutritional needs. Their needs change at different life stages, so a food that is designed for growing puppies may not be appropriate for a senior dog.

Make sure you feed your dog the appropriate amount of food for their size and speak with your vet about special diets that may be necessary for dogs with medical conditions.

Mental and physical stimulation

Dogs need enrichment to stay physically and mentally fit . This includes daily physical exercise, opportunities to socialize with other dogs if they enjoy that, training sessions, food puzzles, scent games, and of course, lots of snuggle time. Based on a dog’s size, breed, and age, their needs will vary a great deal.

High-energy breeds may need hours of physical activity to meet their needs, so make sure you know what’s necessary for your dog.

Safe and caring environment

Safety at home is also important to keeping your dog healthy. Familiarize yourself with hazards that may be in and around your home including toxic plants, medications, household products, rodenticides, and other dangers that you’ll want to keep out of your dog’s reach.

Be sure to secure doors and gates to keep your pup away from busy roads, pools, and other outdoor dangers, too. To help your dog feel safe and cared for, set up a consistent routine so they know what to expect during the day. Make sure to provide your dog with their own safe space, such as a crate or cozy bed, that they can retreat to if they need a break from loud noises, new people, and other stressors.

Focus on using positive reinforcement , and not punishment, to help your dog learn what is expected without instilling fear or mistrust.

Bottom line

Dogs have highly variable lifespans depending on their size, breed, and other influential factors in their genetics and environment.Smaller breeds tend to live longer than large- or giant-breed dogs.

There are many steps dog parents can take to maximize their dog’s health and promote a long, happy life.

References