They can have fun at your party... just not like that.

Technically yes, dogs can get drunk, but their experience tends to be different from humans’ and can also result in serious harm. The primary ingredient in the alcohol we drink, ethanol, is considered toxic to dogs and should never be given to them intentionally.

Other products containing alcohols like ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol including hand sanitizer, perfumes, rotting fruit, and fermenting bread dough can also cause toxic signs in dogs if ingested. It is important to keep these out of reach as well. Read on to learn more about alcohol toxicity in dogs.

Main takeaways The main ingredient in drinking alcohol is ethanol, which is toxic to dogs.

Dogs can experience a wide range of symptoms after ingesting ethanol, from mild to life-threatening.

All products containing alcohol should be kept far out of dogs’ reach.

What happens when dogs drink alcohol?

When dogs ingest alcohol, ethanol is rapidly absorbed from their digestive tract and may lead to a variety of symptoms within a short period of time.

How much alcohol can make a dog drunk?

The amount of alcohol that will make a dog drunk along with other signs of toxicity depends on a number of factors. First, this is influenced by the concentration of ethanol in a particular drink. As many human imbibers are aware, there is a huge range in the percentage of alcohol, or ethanol, between different beverages.

Drinks like beer and hard cider often have less ethanol than hard liquors like vodka, tequila, or whiskey. The more ethanol in a particular drink, the smaller the amount needed to make a dog sick. Second, the size of the dog will also determine how much alcohol will make them sick with smaller dogs showing symptoms after consuming smaller amounts.

Finally, dogs may also become sick from other ingredients in certain mixed drinks, so their signs may be due to a combination of toxicities even when the total amount of alcohol is very low.

Can a small amount of alcohol harm my dog?

Yes, small amounts of alcohol can make dogs sick. Ethanol toxicity is dose-dependent, meaning that the amount needed for a dog to get sick is dependent on their size and weight. A smaller dog will be more at risk for illness from even small amounts of alcohol.

Depending on the type of alcohol, a 10-pound dog can become sick from less than one or two tablespoons of alcohol. Additionally, since other ingredients in a mixed drink or other product could also contribute to making a dog sick, some dogs may show signs of illness even when the amount of alcohol they consumed is very small.

How does alcohol affect dogs?

Alcohol can have many effects on dogs, ranging from mild illness to life-threatening complications. When dogs ingest alcohol, it is rapidly absorbed through their digestive tract and their liver works to break it down. If a dog consumes more alcohol then their liver can break down quickly, they will start to show signs of toxicity.

It is important to know that dogs can also develop signs of toxicity from alcohol absorbed through their skin. Alcohol can affect their brain, digestive tract, breathing, and their ability to maintain a safe body temperature and blood-sugar level.

Signs of alcohol intoxication in dogs

Dogs who have consumed enough alcohol to overwhelm their liver may show a number of signs. Neurologic changes are very common and include mild signs like shaking, a wobbly gait, or excessive sleepiness to more serious signs like confusion, excessive crying or whining, seizures , and/or coma. Digestive signs like vomiting and diarrhea may also occur.

At high-enough doses, alcohol can also cause dogs to have difficulty breathing or to stop breathing altogether. Finally, some dogs may develop low blood-sugar as well as a low body temperature.

How much alcohol is too much for dogs?

There is no amount of alcohol that is considered safe for dogs, and the best approach is to keep all products containing alcohol out of reach . Depending on the size of the dog and the concentration of alcohol in the product, small amounts of alcohol may be enough to cause intoxication.

For example, a dog that is 10-pounds or less may develop signs of toxicity from less than one tablespoon of alcohol depending on the exact ingredients and concentration. A 50-pound dog may develop signs of illness after consuming as little as three to four tablespoons of alcohol.

What to do if your dog drinks alcohol

If your dog accidentally drinks alcohol or consumes a product containing alcohol, it is important to contact your vet or a poison control hotline right away. Based on their size and the amount of pure alcohol consumed, they can best advise you on the next steps to take. Due to the fact that alcohol is quickly absorbed from the digestive tract, it is not usually possible to induce vomiting or take other steps to decontaminate a dog that has ingested alcohol.

If a veterinarian determines that your dog has consumed enough alcohol to be a concern, they will likely recommend that you seek emergency veterinary care for supportive treatments and monitoring. If a veterinarian determines that the amount consumed is not likely to cause serious harm, they may recommend monitoring your dog at home and keeping them calm and quiet until the effects wear off.

Be sure to follow their recommendations to avoid more serious complications. Keep your pup away from stairs or other fall risks if they are not steady on their feet and give them a soft, safe, quiet space to rest where they are unlikely to injure themselves.

Alternative “dog-friendly” drinks

Most dogs will be their healthiest when they consume fresh, clean water as their primary beverage, but you may be wondering if there are any dog-friendly alternatives out there such as:

What is dog beer, and is it safe?

Yes, it is true that there are dog beers available for purchase. None of those reviewed for this article contained any alcohol and most were essentially flavored waters. This would be fine for an occasional taste if your dog likes it. Be mindful that these drinks may contain excess sugars and salts that are not good for your dog in large amounts

Mocktails

You may be wondering if other alcohol-free beverages are safe to share with your pup but it is always important to consider all the ingredients in these drinks. Even if they don’t contain alcohol, they may contain other ingredients that are toxic to dogs, such as certain spices or artificial sweeteners , or they may have excessive sugar and salt that is not healthy for your pup.

When to see a vet for dog alcohol consumption

Any dog that has consumed a large amount of alcohol and/or shows signs of illness after consuming a product containing alcohol should see a vet right away. If you aren’t sure if the amount your dog drank will make them sick, be sure to call a pet poison hotline right away.

Signs of illness usually occur within a few hours of consumption and can increase in severity. While mild signs are likely to resolve with basic supportive care, more serious signs like seizures, breathing difficulty, low blood-sugar, or low body temperature can result in life-threatening emergencies and require intensive monitoring by trained veterinary professionals.

Bottom line

Dogs can get drunk, but they tend to skip over any kind of enjoyable buzz and go straight to getting sick.

At low doses, dogs may experience mild signs of illness but even small amounts of concentrated alcohol can cause serious illness, especially in smaller dogs.

It is important to consult a vet right away after any alcohol ingestion in dogs to determine the best way to treat them.

FAQs

What should I do if my dog accidentally licks an alcoholic beverage?

While one tiny lick is unlikely to cause illness in most dogs, it is important to consult a vet, especially if it was highly concentrated alcohol and/or the dog is very small.

Are there any safe alcoholic drinks for dogs?

No. Alcohol of any kind can cause toxicity in dogs.

How long does it take for a dog to get sick from alcohol?

Alcohol typically takes effect between thirty minutes to two hours after ingestion.

Can a dog have a lick of beer?

It is not recommended to allow dogs to lick beer. While some beer has a low alcohol content, small dogs may still be affected by small amounts of alcohol. Dogs who are accustomed to licking beer may be more likely to drink larger amounts if they gain access to it when unsupervised, too.

