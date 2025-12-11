You’d think we’d know by now, after all the tummy rubs we’ve been giving them…

Dogs love to show their parents their bellies. Nothing’s cuter than seeing your pup roll over and wiggle around in hopes of getting some belly rubs. With all this belly exposure, you can’t help but wonder if dogs have belly buttons and where they’re located. The short answer is yes, dogs do have belly buttons, but they don’t look quite the same as they do in people.

Main takeaways Dogs have belly buttons, which are scar tissue left over from the entry point of their umbilical cord.

A dog’s belly button is located in the middle of their underside, at about the level of their last rib.

Dog belly buttons are less prominent than those of people. They’re usually just a small, slightly irregular area of skin and muscle on their midline.

After birth, dogs’ belly buttons don’t have any important functions.

Dogs can have health issues associated with their belly buttons as newborns or puppies, but these are relatively uncommon.

What is a belly button?

A belly button (also called the umbilicus) is a scar left at the site where the umbilical cord connected a puppy to their mother via the placenta. The placenta is attached to the mother’s uterus and helps deliver nutrition and eliminate waste (as well as many other functions) during the development of a fetus. Each puppy in a litter has their own umbilical cord and placenta.

The placenta is usually delivered soon after a puppy is born. During the birthing process, an attentive mother will likely chew through the umbilical cord while cleaning a newborn immediately after birth. The umbilical cord then dries up and falls off within a few days. If you’re present for the birth — or if the mother needs assistance — the umbilical cord may be tied off with a suture or unflavored dental floss about a centimeter from the puppy’s belly. After that, the umbilical cord is cut on the far side of the tie-off to separate the placenta from the puppy.

Where is a dog’s belly button?

The belly button is formed at the location where the umbilical cord entered the abdomen. It’s found on the midline of the belly, on a dog’s underside. You can usually find the midline by looking at the pattern of a dog’s hair. The belly hair will change direction and curve toward the head or tail when it reaches a dog’s midline.

A dog’s belly button is found a little more toward the head than most pet parents expect. It’s usually around the level of the last rib. This is about one-third of the way between the end of the sternum and the start of the pelvis. For males, you can use the halfway point between the end of the sternum and the start of the prepuce (the sheath that covers the penis) to find it.

What do dogs’ belly buttons look like?

A belly button on a dog isn’t quite as obvious as it is on a person. Due to differences in body shape and the locations where fat is deposited beneath the skin, dogs don’t usually have a prominent belly button. I’ve noticed the equivalent of an innie on a few dogs who really packed on extra pounds, but it’s pretty rare for this to happen.

A dog’s belly button appears as an irregular area of skin, longer than it is wide. It’s often found beneath a little whorl of hair. The belly button may be slightly lighter in color than the skin around it and have a unique pattern where the skin healed over the umbilical cord entrance.

In thick-haired dogs, it’s sometimes easier to feel the belly button than it is to see it. It normally feels like a semi-firm, slightly roughened area on the midline. Some dogs may have a small knot palpable, while in others, it will feel like an irregular ridge. The length of the belly button will vary depending on the size of the dog, but it’s usually about one to two centimeters long.

The function of a dog’s belly button

Before a puppy is born, the belly button is the entry and exit point for the umbilical cord. The umbilical cord delivers oxygen- and nutrient-enriched blood from the mom to a developing puppy. It also returns blood that’s been depleted of oxygen and filled with waste products back to the mother through the placenta.

After a puppy is born, the belly button doesn’t really serve a purpose anymore. It’s just a remnant of a puppy’s connection to their mother.

How dog belly buttons compare to human belly buttons

Although belly buttons serve the same function in dogs and people, pet parents often don’t recognize their dog’s belly button, because it looks different than a human’s. About 90 percent of people have an innie. Dogs’ belly buttons are usually pretty flat against their abdomen, but some dogs with more prominent belly buttons may resemble an outie.

Common health issues with dogs’ belly buttons

Serious health issues related to the belly button are relatively uncommon in dogs. The two most common belly button disorders that dogs experience are umbilical hernias and umbilical cord infections.

Umbilical hernias

An umbilical hernia occurs when the entry point of the umbilical cord doesn’t close properly. The skin will close normally, but the muscles of the body wall don’t quite meet. This allows the abdominal contents to bulge through the defect and be visible or palpable beneath the skin. This is thought to be a hereditary condition in dogs. Umbilical hernias are usually small and only allow a little fat to poke through. Small umbilical hernias may be left untreated or closed surgically during a spay or neuter.

Large umbilical hernias can be more serious. These can allow intestines or internal organs, such as the spleen move through the opening. These organs may become entrapped and have their blood supply compromised, leading to serious issues. Large umbilical hernias are treated surgically due to the risk of organ strangulation.

Umbilical cord infections

Bacterial infections of the umbilical cord (called omphalitis) usually occur in the first one to four days after birth. Puppies may show poor activity, abdominal swelling, and pain. The umbilicus is often inflamed and painful. These infections can be quite serious and lead to an abscess or infection inside the abdomen. Antibiotics and procedures to drain any infected fluid are needed to treat this condition.

Umbilical cord infections aren’t very common, and good hygiene during the birthing process helps prevent them. After the umbilical cord is tied off and the placenta removed, a swipe of dilute iodine solution on the umbilical stump can kill bacteria and lower the risk of an infection.

Bottom line

Dog belly buttons are similar to human belly buttons in function, but less so in appearance. Except for issues present at birth or shortly after, belly button problems are very rare in dogs. You shouldn’t have to pay much attention to your dog’s belly button, except for it being one more little area to add to their overall cuteness.

FAQs

Do dogs have umbilical cords when they are born?

Newborn puppies have umbilical cords at birth. The umbilical cord attaches the puppy to their mom’s placenta, which provides their nutrition prior to birth.

Can you feel a dog’s belly button?

You can feel a dog’s belly button on the midline of their abdomen. The belly button is usually slightly firm and irregular as you run your finger along it.

Do dog belly buttons go away?

Unless removed as part of a surgical procedure, dog belly buttons don’t go away. But they may become a little less prominent over time as puppies grow and mature into adults.

