Why Is My Dog Throwing Up Blood? Learn What This Means

When your dog throws up, it’s natural to feel a bit concerned, unless you recently shared a spicy bite of your dinner and suspect that’s the culprit. If it’s a one-time event and your dog seems fine, it’s usually nothing to panic over. But spotting blood in your dog’s vomit is a different story, and can instantly send your heart racing.

As pet parents, we’re hardwired to worry when we see blood, whether in vomit, stool, or during a cough. It’s an unmistakable sign that something isn’t right. In this article, we’ll help you understand what vomiting blood can mean for your dog’s health, and which steps to take next.

You should consult with your vet right away if your dog vomits blood.

There are many causes of bloody vomit in dogs.

Vets diagnose the cause of bloody vomit with an exam and diagnostic tests.

Treatments depend on the cause but often include fluids and medications.

What does it mean if your dog throws up blood?

The appearance of blood in vomit can vary, depending on where it comes from in the digestive tract. If it’s bright red, it probably came from your dog’s mouth, esophagus, or upper stomach. The further down the intestinal system it comes from, the darker it appears due to its being partially digested.

Blood in your dog’s vomit is not a diagnosis, but a symptom. It can mean anything from a mild cut in your dog’s mouth to an ulcer to internal trauma. You won’t know which it is without your veterinarian’s help. So it’s essential to seek your vet’s help quickly.

Coughing up blood vs. throwing up blood

It can sometimes be confusing whether your dog vomited up blood (hematemesis) or coughed up blood (hemoptysis). This distinction is important, because if the blood was coughed up, it will tell your vet to look in the respiratory system for the cause. If it was vomited up, the GI tract should be the focus.

If you're unsure if your dog coughed or vomited, collect a sample opens in a new tab and consult your veterinarian opens in a new tab . This difference can guide the diagnostic process significantly.

What causes bloody vomit?

There are various causes for bloody vomit in dogs. They can be fairly harmless to serious. Examples include:

Gastrointestinal ulcers

Ingestion of foreign objects or toxins

Severe gastritis (inflammation of the stomach)

Liver or kidney disease

Coagulopathy (blood-clotting disorders)

Cancer (such as gastric tumors)

Parvovirus in puppies

Injury from bones or sharp objects

Medication side effects (such as from NSAIDs or steroids)

There are other causes as well, so it’s very important to find the culprit as soon as possible so your vet can begin treatment.

How do vets diagnose the cause?

If you take your dog to the vet for vomiting blood, the visit will always begin with giving your vet a thorough history, and your dog receiving a thorough exam. Based on the results of these two steps, the vet will determine which diagnostic tests may be needed, including:

Bloodwork (CBC, chemistry panel, thyroid test, clotting profile)

Fecal testing for parasites or occult blood

Abdominal X-rays opens in a new tab or ultrasound

Endoscopy to visualize ulcers, tumors, or foreign bodies

Biopsies, if cancer or chronic inflammation is suspected

Sometimes, multiple tests may be needed to find the exact cause and determine the best treatment.

Is a dog vomiting blood an emergency?

The problem with answering that question is that it can be an emergency or could be something simple. But without seeing the veterinarian, it’s difficult to know. In many cases, yes, vomiting blood is an emergency. While mild stomach irritation might resolve on its own, you don’t want to risk missing something serious like internal bleeding or a perforated ulcer.

Emergency warning signs that require immediate veterinary attention include:

Lethargy or collapse

Pale gums

Rapid breathing or heart rate

Severe abdominal pain or bloating

Continuous vomiting or retching

Vomiting large volumes of bright red blood

Puppies, seniors, or dogs with chronic illnesses such as kidney disease or diabetes need special attention. They can easily become dehydrated or even go into shock.

What to do if your dog is throwing up blood

If your dog vomits blood, stay calm but act quickly. Take away any food or water opens in a new tab that is accessible until you speak with your vet. Be prepared to describe the appearance of the vomit, or take a photo or a sample of it with you to the vet’s office. Note any additional symptoms like diarrhea, a painful abdomen, lethargy, or drooling.

Immediately call your veterinarian or the closest emergency hospital. Find out what their recommendation is. Do not give any human medications at home. Wait for your vet’s instructions.

How is a dog throwing up blood treated?

Treatment will depend entirely on the cause of the vomiting and any other symptoms. Here are examples of possible treatments.

Mild to moderate cases

Fluid therapy for dehydration

Antiemetic (anti-nausea) medications

Gastroprotectants (like sucralfate or omeprazole)

Dietary management with bland, easily digestible food

Severe or emergency cases

Hospitalization for IV fluids and monitoring

Blood transfusions if significant blood loss has occurred

Endoscopic or surgical intervention to remove obstructions or repair ulcers

Antibiotics for infections or sepsis

Treatment for coagulopathies, liver failure, or other systemic disease

The severity of the condition and the response to treatment will determine how long your dog may be hospitalized and if further diagnostics and treatments are needed.

Can you prevent vomiting blood in dogs?

Some things that cause vomiting in dogs can’t be prevented. Cancer, coagulopathy, liver failure, and other conditions may affect dogs regardless of how well you care for them. However, you can take steps to decrease the risk of other causes, such as the following.

Avoid unsafe treats and toys. Don’t give cooked bones or hard chews that can splinter or cause GI injury.

Use medications with caution. NSAIDs and steroids should only be used under veterinary supervision, especially in long-term cases.

Limit access to toxins. Keep household cleaners, human medications, and rodenticides out of reach. Watch for poisonous plants and mushrooms during walks.

Keep up with wellness checks. Routine vet visits can catch underlying issues early, such as kidney or liver disease. Screen for parasites, especially in puppies and outdoor dogs.

Feed them a safe, balanced diet. Stick with quality pet food. Avoid fatty table scraps or spoiled foods that may trigger gastritis or pancreatitis.

Bottom line

Vomiting blood in dogs is never something to ignore.

Whether it’s a minor stomach upset or a sign of a severe disease, only your vet can determine the cause and guide treatment.

The earlier you seek help, the better the outcome for your dog.

