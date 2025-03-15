When you share your home with a dog, a little vomit is par for the course from time to time. Though not considered normal, throwing up is a very common issue that can be caused by several reasons. Taking note of what your dog is throwing up can help you determine what’s behind it. So, why would a dog throw up white foam? We’ll help you answer that and more.

Is it normal for dogs to throw up white foam?

Vomiting is a body’s natural way for the stomach to self-medicate, usually to get rid of something that isn’t good for it. Although it may be natural, vomiting is not normal. When it comes to your dog throwing up white foam, the causes can range from mild to severe.

If you’re seeing white foam come out of your dog, it’s important to determine if they are vomiting it up or coughing it up — because knowing this will help you narrow down the cause. Vomiting requires work from the abdomen to force stuff out of the stomach. A cough opens in a new tab comes from the chest and doesn’t require any contractions on the abdomen’s part.

What is the white foam that dogs throw up?

The dog vomit that we’re used to seeing often contains food, so it’s thick, colored or even shaped like their kibble. When dogs throw up white foam, it can be a little confusing knowing what you’re looking at. White foam is usually a combination of saliva, what may be stomach acid, possibly liquid from the lungs, and air. That’s what gives it the frothiness. Vomiting white foam is reserved for empty stomachs only, and sometimes coughing up opens in a new tab white foam can lead to vomiting, which can contain food or just be yellow liquid opens in a new tab .

7 reasons why your dog is throwing up white foam

Many conditions opens in a new tab can lead to throwing up white foam, including digestive and respiratory issues.

1. Indigestion

Indigestion in dogs is a very broad term that covers a lot of digestive bases. Basically, it means the stomach isn’t feeling well. This could be due to eating something they shouldn’t have, acid reflux opens in a new tab , or anything else that would irritate the stomach or esophagus.

2. Bloat

No dog parent wants to deal with bloat. But the fact of the matter is, many large-breed pet parents will have to deal with it during their dog’s lifetime. Bloat is a serious emergency where a dog’s stomach fills with air, cuts off blood supply to organs in the abdomen, and potentially twists, cutting off blood supply to the stomach. Dogs with bloat may vomit white foam in the early stages as the body tries to remove the trapped air.

3. Eating grass

Dogs eating grass opens in a new tab is one of those behaviors that we all have a lot of questions about. One result of eating grass is vomiting, which often includes the just-eaten grass along with white foam. It may be a dog’s way of removing an irritant or just a result of being bored.

4. Ingestion of chemicals

There are plenty of household items we use that are hazardous to our dogs if ingested. Cleaners, gardening products, environmental toxins opens in a new tab , even essential oils can all cause a dog to vomit. If a pup’s stomach is empty at the time, that vomit may consist of white foam.

5. Digestive illnesses

Plenty of illnesses can plague the digestive tract, all of which may lead to vomiting. While vomiting could come in a variety of colors and consistencies, vomiting white foam can occur when the stomach is empty. Empty stomachs are also common with digestive illnesses, when dogs don’t feel like eating. Viral and bacterial infections may be to blame, as well as eating rotten foods or indigestible objects, in addition to factors such as cancer or other inflammatory conditions.

6. Respiratory illnesses

Illnesses that affect the respiratory tract, mainly the lungs or trachea, may cause white foam to come out of your dog’s mouth when they cough. Viral, bacterial, or fungal infections top the list, but we can’t leave out allergies or inhalation of irritants.

7. Kennel cough

Kennel cough opens in a new tab is a respiratory illness that gets its own category because of its commonality and contagiousness. Kennel cough is known for the nearly persistent hacking cough it creates. Dogs can cough so much that white foam may come up.

Is it an emergency if a dog throws up white foam?

Seeing your dog vomit or cough up white foam can be concerning, we get that. Most of the time, vomiting up some white foam once or twice doesn’t warrant an immediate veterinary visit, but in the case of bloat, it definitely does. So, how do you know? Look for other signs along with the white-foam vomit that you’re seeing.

Other symptoms that can accompany vomiting white foam

Sometimes your dog will vomit or cough up white foam, and then go about their day. Other times it can be more complicated than that. If you’re noticing white foam puddles around your home, watch your dog for other signs such as:

Vomit that’s colored, thick, or bloody

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Weakness

Not eating

Coughing

Abdominal pain or swelling

When to take your dog to the vet for vomiting white foam

You know your dog best, so you should visit a vet any time you’re worried about your pup.

You should definitely see your vet if your dog’s white-foam vomiting is happening more often than not. Once or twice is usually no big deal, especially if there aren’t any other signs, but if it’s happening once or twice a day or more often, make an appointment.

Also, go to the vet if your dog is showing other signs. Watch out for listlessness, abdominal pain or swelling, and excessive panting. This could mean bloat, which is an emergency.

How vets diagnose throwing up white foam

Your vet will want any information that you can give them. Make sure to note when the vomiting started, how frequent it’s been happening, and any other signs you’ve seen. They will take it from there with a thorough exam, checking for stomach pain, throat irritation, listening to the heart and lungs, and taking a temperature.

Depending on what they find, further diagnostics including blood work, X-rays, or an ultrasound may be needed. Doing an endoscopy is another option for getting a visual of the esophagus and stomach.

Treatment for vomiting white foam

The treatment for vomiting white foam will depend on the diagnosis. Respiratory illnesses may require medications and supportive care to help clear the infection, decrease inflammation, and improve breathing. Kennel cough may be helped through cough medications.

Bloat will need immediate treatment to remove the air, and surgery may be required to right the stomach. Supportive care following decompression is very important to make sure organ function is OK.

Digestive issues may require medications to treat infections, dietary changes, and parasites. In some cases, surgery may be performed to remove a foreign object.

Home remedies for throwing up white foam

If this is your dog’s first white foam puddle, you may consider monitoring them at home as long as they’re not showing any other signs.

If your pup seems to have a little bit of an upset stomach, offer a bland diet for a day or two until things get righted again. If they’ve been grazing on grass or eating other things they shouldn’t, make sure to get those things cleaned up so they’re not such a temptation. Offer lots of fresh water and watch for other signs.

How to prevent your dog from throwing up white foam

There’s no sure-fire way to keep your dog from ever throwing up white foam, but there are things you can do to promote their health in general. Feed your dog a good quality food, give them plenty of exercise, keep them from eating things other than food, and get them regular veterinary care. Vaccinations, parasite preventatives, and a healthy weight will go a long way in keeping your dog healthy.

Get used to what’s normal for your dog so that you can quickly recognize when something is off and get them the attention they need as soon as possible.

Bottom line

Dog parents are no stranger to the occasional vomit, whether it be food, yellow liquid, or white foam.

Vomiting white foam may be the result of a digestive or respiratory illness, bloat, or eating grass. Monitor your dog for other signs to help clue you in on the exact cause.

If your dog is vomiting white foam and showing other signs, consult your veterinarian.

FAQs

What should I do if my dog is throwing up white foam?

If vomiting white foam is a singular occurrence and your pup seems otherwise fine, you can monitor them for other signs. If they continue to vomit white foam or are showing other signs of lethargy, not eating, or abdominal pain, speak to your vet.

What does parvo vomit look like?

Vomit looks like what happened to be in the stomach when the vomiting occurred. This could mean it looks like clear or yellow liquid, food, or foam. Parvo typically causes repeated vomiting along with smelly diarrhea opens in a new tab , lethargy, weakness, and not eating.

Is white foamy vomit bad?

Vomiting white foam may be as simple as an upset tummy from a little dietary indiscretion or it can be as serious as bloat. It all depends on the cause and what other signs you’re seeing with it.

How many times should a dog throw up before going to the vet?

This all depends on what else you’re seeing. Vomiting multiple times within 24 hours, vomiting for longer than 24 hours, or vomiting with other signs all warrant a visit to the vet.

