Can Dogs Have Down Syndrome? Diagnosis and Treatment Explained · Kinship

Can Dogs Have Down Syndrome? Diagnosis and Treatment Explained

Know the facts and what to debunk.

by Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
October 21, 2025
Woman snuggling her dog outside.
milanmarkovic78 / Adobe Stock

In This Article:

What Is Down Syndrome? Can Dogs Have Down Syndrome? Do Dogs Show Symptoms of Down Syndrome? Conditions That Can Be Mistaken for Down Syndrome in Dogs How Do Veterinarians Diagnose Genetic Syndromes in Dogs? How Is Down Syndrome in Dogs Treated? Are Some Dogs More Susceptible to Down Syndrome? Is it Possible to Prevent Down Syndrome in Dogs?

Most people have heard of Down syndrome in humans. It is a genetic condition with very specific characteristics and developmental challenges. If you notice similar behaviors in your dog, you may wonder if dogs can also have Down syndrome. Due to the many similarities between people and dogs, it may seem logical that they could share conditions.

However, it’s not that simple. Comparing genetic diseases between humans and dogs is challenging due to the substantial differences in their genetic makeup. To answer the question, first let’s explore exactly what Down’s syndrome is, whether it can occur in dogs, and if not, what conditions look similar.

Main takeaways

  • Dogs do not get Down Syndrome, similar to humans. 

  • Dogs and people do not have the same genetic makeup.

  • Dogs have conditions with some of the same characteristics as Down Syndrome in humans. 

  • A veterinarian must diagnose genetic conditions through examination and testing.

