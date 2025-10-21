Can Dogs Have Down Syndrome? Diagnosis and Treatment Explained

Know the facts and what to debunk.

Most people have heard of Down syndrome in humans. It is a genetic condition with very specific characteristics and developmental challenges. If you notice similar behaviors in your dog, you may wonder if dogs can also have Down syndrome. Due to the many similarities between people and dogs, it may seem logical that they could share conditions.

However, it’s not that simple. Comparing genetic diseases between humans and dogs is challenging due to the substantial differences in their genetic makeup. To answer the question, first let’s explore exactly what Down’s syndrome is, whether it can occur in dogs, and if not, what conditions look similar.

Free virtual dental health check Snap a pic of your pup’s teeth, and GREENIES™ will help you spot potential signs of oral health issues. Try It Out

Main takeaways Dogs do not get Down Syndrome, similar to humans.

Dogs and people do not have the same genetic makeup.

Dogs have conditions with some of the same characteristics as Down Syndrome in humans.

A veterinarian must diagnose genetic conditions through examination and testing.