A Guide to Dog Eye Discharge: Learn When It Could Be a Problem

When to worry and what to do when your dog’s eyes look bleary.

Most of the time, we don’t have to do anything to care for our dog’s eyes. But occasionally, your dog may develop an eye problem opens in a new tab that needs your vet’s attention. One of the first things that happens when there’s something wrong with your pet’s eyes is the development of discharge.

When that happens, you need to take your dog to the vet to find out if it’s normal and if no treatment is needed. In some cases, your vet may need to do some diagnostic tests to find out for sure.

Read on for a better understanding of why your dog may have eye discharge and some possible treatments they may receive to heal their eyes.

What is dog eye discharge?

Dog eye discharge refers to any fluid that comes from their eyes. It can be clear, watery, or thicker in colors such as yellow, white, or green. This discharge can be normal, like tears helping to clear debris out of the eyes, or more serious, such as irritation, infection, or a systemic health condition.

Common causes of eye discharge in dogs

Several factors can contribute to eye discharge in dogs, including:

Allergies

Bacterial or viral infections

Foreign bodies

Blocked tear ducts

Eye injuries

Dry eye (also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca)

Breed-related issues

There are treatments for each type of condition in your dog’s eyes.

Types of dog eye discharge

Understanding the various types of discharge secreted from a dog’s eyes can help you or your vet understand your dog's potential health concerns. The following are common types of dog eye discharge.

Watery discharge

Some eye conditions that may produce a watery discharge include allergies, minor irritation, or wind exposure. If the discharge continues, this could indicate an underlying eye condition or a more chronic issue, such as blocked tear ducts. Blocked tear ducts are fairly common, but without surgery, the condition will not disappear. Many people elect not to have surgery performed on their dog, so it becomes a chronic condition that’s more of an aesthetic issue (tears running down your dog’s face opens in a new tab and staining their fur) than something harmful.

Mucus-like discharge

Thick, mucus-like discharge, which may accumulate overnight and cake around the eyes in the morning, could be a sign of dry eyes. This is caused by a lack of tear production. The condition can cause chronic irritation and even damage the cornea. In these cases, the eyes cannot go untreated. At the very least, you must put artificial tears in your dog’s eyes several times daily.

Yellow or green discharge

A yellow or green discharge is typically a sign of infection opens in a new tab . This could be due to bacterial conjunctivitis, an infected wound around the eyes or on an eye’s cornea, or a more serious condition requiring veterinary attention.

When to worry about dog eye discharge

Although mild, occasional eye discharge should not cause concern, other symptoms may require a vet visit. These include:

Persistent or excessive discharge

Yellow, green, or bloody discharge

Squinting or excessive blinking

Swelling or redness around the eyes

Pawing at the eyes due to discomfort

Cloudiness or visible changes in the eye

Any of these signs indicate that your dog needs to be examined by your vet. Dogs get all the same serious eye diseases as people, including ulcers, glaucoma, cataracts, and infections. Early diagnosis and treatment will lead to a better outcome.

How a vet diagnoses dog eye discharge issues

There are several eye tests a vet may conduct when evaluating a dog with eye discharge.

A physical examination

A tear production test

A fluorescein stain test, using a special dye that stains corneal ulcers or scratches

A bacterial culture to identify infections that may require antibiotic treatment

An eye pressure test to check for glaucoma by checking eye pressure

Treatments for dog eye discharge

The treatment for dog eye discharge depends on the underlying cause. You may be able to treat it from home, but in more serious cases you’ll need to visit a vet opens in a new tab for treatment.

Veterinary treatments

Antibiotic eye drops or ointments to treat bacterial infections

Artificial tears to help manage dry eyes by keeping the eyes moist

Anti-inflammatory medication to reduce inflammation and irritation

Possible surgical correction for blocked tear ducts, cataracts, or breed-related issues

Home remedies for mild cases

A damp, clean cloth to clean gently around the eyes

A sterile saline solution to help flush out minor irritants

Warm compresses to help reduce inflammation and loosen crusty buildup

In cases of allergies opens in a new tab , limit exposure to known allergens, and possible vet-recommended antihistamines

Bottom line

Eye discharge in dogs can range from harmless to serious, depending on the cause.

By recognizing different types of discharge and knowing when to seek veterinary care, pet parents can help protect their dog’s eye health.

Regular eye cleaning, routine check-ups, and prompt treatment for infections or underlying conditions will ensure your dog’s eyes remain bright, clear, and comfortable.

