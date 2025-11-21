Dog Yeast Infection Home Remedy: Natural Treatments
What’s that smell coming from your dog? We regret to inform you that it may be a yeast infection. Here’s what to do.
Understanding Dog Yeast Infections Veterinary Care for Yeast Infections When to Try a Home Remedy Home Remedies for Dog Yeast Infections
Each dog has their own unique odor that usually smells like a familiar, comforting friend. But sometimes that odor becomes a little more offensive, especially if your dog is also scratching constantly, shaking their head, or their skin becomes red and inflamed. This could mean your dog is dealing with a yeast infection, a common issue in certain dog breeds and one that may have you seeking out natural treatments rather than medications.
There are, indeed, some at-home options you can try for yeast infections in dogs. But be sure to get your dog a proper diagnosis from a veterinarian before turning to natural remedies for their skin or ears.