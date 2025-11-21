Dog Yeast Infection Home Remedy: Natural Treatments · Kinship

Dog Yeast Infection Home Remedy: Natural Treatments

Whats that smell coming from your dog? We regret to inform you that it may be a yeast infection. Heres what to do.

by Dr. Chyrle Bonk, DVM
November 21, 2025
In This Article:

Understanding Dog Yeast Infections Veterinary Care for Yeast Infections When to Try a Home Remedy Home Remedies for Dog Yeast Infections

Each dog has their own unique odor that usually smells like a familiar, comforting friend. But sometimes that odor becomes a little more offensive, especially if your dog is also scratching constantly, shaking their head, or their skin becomes red and inflamed. This could mean your dog is dealing with a yeast infection, a common issue in certain dog breeds and one that may have you seeking out natural treatments rather than medications.

There are, indeed, some at-home options you can try for yeast infections in dogs. But be sure to get your dog a proper diagnosis from a veterinarian before turning to natural remedies for their skin or ears.

Main takeaways

  • Yeast infections happen when natural populations of yeast grow out of control on a dog’s skin or in their ears.

  • Immune issues, such as allergies or illnesses, can lead to yeast infections — so can excessive and prolonged moisture from baths or swimming.

  • Before trying at-home treatments for canine yeast infections, have the problem looked at by a veterinarian.

  • Most natural remedies aren’t tried-and-true and may actually work better as preventive measures rather than treatments.

