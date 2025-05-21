Everything you need to know to help your pup.

Chances are you can recognize your dog’s bark even in a crowd of dogs. Their voice is quite distinct and will cause you to react if it suddenly doesn’t sound the same.

One thing that can change about your pup’s personalized sound is it can become a hoarse bark. There are several different causes of that change, and it may be able to be treated at home or need a veterinarian’s attention. Pet parents need to learn the potential causes of the change in voice, how to provide treatment at home, and when to see the vet.

Main takeaways There are many causes of hoarse bark in dogs.

Some cases of hoarse bark in dogs are not serious.

If there are additional symptoms, see a veterinarian.

What causes hoarse bark in dogs?

Hoarseness is known in medical terminology as dysphonia or aphonia and doesn’t have to mean a complete loss of voice. It can also be a partial loss. The sound may be raspy, weak, or a silent bark in dogs. There are several potential causes of a hoarse bark in dogs:

Laryngitis: The larynx, also known as the voice box, can become inflamed. This is one of the most common causes of hoarse bark in dogs. Excessive barking, environmental irritants such as smoke or dust, or infections can lead to this.

Kennel cough: This very common and contagious respiratory infection is caused by Bordetella bronchiseptica and other pathogens. It can lead to a dry, honking cough and is often picked up during kennel stays.

Collar pressure: Tight collars or frequent leash pulling can inflame or injure the larynx and trachea, which in turn inflames the vocal cords.

Laryngeal paralysis: The nerves of the laryngeal muscles can become weak or paralyzed. This is often seen in older, larger-breed dogs like Labradors. This condition causes a hoarse bark and noisy breathing (stridor).

Tumors or growths: Tumors in the throat, larynx, or trachea, as well as polyps or cysts, can interfere with normal vocalization and may lead to hoarseness.

Foreign objects: A foreign object lodged in the throat or vocal area can damage the tissues or cause irritation.

Allergies: Seasonal allergies or reactions to inhaled irritants (like mold or chemical cleaners) can inflame the upper airways.

Hypothyroidism: This endocrine condition can cause generalized weakness and may cause hoarseness in some dogs due to tissue changes around the throat.

How dogs with hoarse bark are treated

Treatment for a hoarse bark depends on the underlying cause. All it takes to treat some cases is rest, while others need veterinary aid. Here are the most common treatment strategies:

Medications

Veterinarians may prescribe medications to treat the root cause of hoarseness, including:

Antibiotics for bacterial infections like kennel cough

Anti-inflammatories or corticosteroids to reduce swelling and inflammation

Antihistamines if allergies are a contributing factor

Thyroid supplements for hypothyroidism

In cases of laryngeal paralysis or tumors, more advanced treatments may be needed.

Getting rest

How do you get a dog to rest their voice? Primarily, avoid stimulating situations such as letting them stand by the door or look out the windows. Try to keep your dog calm and quiet. Crate rest and calming chews may help if your dog is excitable and has a hard time staying quiet.

Using a humidifier

Another possible aid is to use a humidifier where your dog sleeps. Dry air may irritate a dog’s throat and cause a hoarse bark in dogs. This is especially helpful for dogs recovering from respiratory infections or those prone to irritation.

Getting on a healthier diet

If your dog has food intolerances or allergies, they may cause chronic inflammation. Working with your vet to find a high-quality, limited-ingredient diet may help. Dogs with hypothyroidism or chronic allergies can also be helped. Adding omega-3 fatty acids (like from fish oil) may also help by supporting immune health and decreasing systemic inflammation.

Possibly surgery

A more serious cause like laryngeal paralysis or a tumor may make surgical intervention necessary. Surgery is typically a last resort but can be highly effective in the right cases.

When you should consult a vet

Not every case of a hoarse bark needs care, but some do. Here's when to call your vet:

There’s no improvement within a few days.

Your dog stops barking altogether.

The hoarseness is accompanied by noisy breathing, gagging, or coughing.

Your dog seems to be in distress or is having trouble breathing.

Your dog has a history of choking or chewing on foreign objects.

Your dog is a senior or belongs to a breed prone to laryngeal paralysis (like Labs or Huskies).

You feel or see a lump on your dog’s neck or throat.

Your vet will begin with a thorough physical exam with a close look at the throat but will probably need imaging (such as X-rays or endoscopy).

A veterinarian can perform a physical exam, throat inspection, and possibly imaging (like x-rays or endoscopy) to determine the root cause and appropriate treatment.

Bottom line

It can be concerning to hear your dog’s bark change. However, many cases are not serious. They may be from a temporary infection or inflammation or barking too much. Other cases may be more serious and require medical care.

If your dog’s bark doesn’t improve after a few days of rest or if they show signs of distress, coughing, or trouble breathing, a veterinary check-up is necessary. A diagnosis is necessary to determine the right treatment. Chances are, there will be a good prognosis with medication, lifestyle changes, or, in rare cases, surgery.

FAQs

What can you give your dog at home for hoarse bark?

If your dog’s hoarse bark appears mild and there are no other symptoms, you can try the following supportive care at home:

Run a humidifier near their sleeping place.

Encourage rest and quiet time.

Provide plenty of water.

Switch to a harness if your dog pulls on the leash.

Avoid giving over-the-counter human medications, lozenges, or herbal cough drops unless directed by your vet. Many human medications can be toxic to dogs.

What are the natural treatment options for laryngitis?

Natural remedies for dog laryngitis or mild hoarseness may include:

Licorice root tea (cooled): Has soothing anti-inflammatory effects on the throat

Marshmallow root: It can coat and soothe irritated tissue.

Manuka honey: In very small amounts, it may help relieve throat inflammation. (Note: Do not give to diabetics.)

Always check with a veterinarian before trying home remedies, as not all natural products are safe for pets.

How long does dog hoarseness last?

The duration of a hoarse bark depends on the underlying cause. However, if the hoarseness lasts over a few days, it’s time to see the vet.

