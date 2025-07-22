Liver Health in Dogs—What to Know

A dog’s liver performs many functions vital to their health: processing nutrients, eliminating waste, maintaining blood sugar, aiding digestion, contributing to blood clotting, and more. Because the organ serves so many roles in the body, liver disease can be devastating, complex, and challenging to manage.

Knowing the basics of liver health can help you recognize symptoms of canine liver disease and understand common treatments for this problem in dogs.

Main takeaways The liver has many functions in the body, so liver disease can show up in many ways.

Toxins, infections, cancer, inflammatory diseases, trauma, and endocrine diseases can all cause liver problems in dogs.

Symptoms of liver disease in dogs include weakness, jaundice, stomach upset, weight loss, and bleeding.

Treatment for canine liver issues varies based on the cause, but can involve medications, chemotherapy, surgery, or diet adjustments.

What is canine liver disease?

My dog’s been acting a bit off lately: less energetic, not eating as much, and he just seems generally under the weather. He’s an older guy, and I’m starting to suspect he might have senior dog liver problems. I’ve been doing some research online, but there’s so much information out there, and I’m not sure where to start. I’m hoping to find some reliable advice on what symptoms to look out for, what kind of tests the vet might run, and what treatment options are available to help him feel better.

Dealing with liver issues in dogs can be tough. Because of the complex role the liver plays in the body, liver disease in dogs can manifest in many ways. Liver disorders are broadly separated into primary and secondary conditions. Primary liver diseases are often caused by liver inflammation, toxins, infections, or cancer. The liver can also be affected by problems elsewhere in the body. Conditions like diabetes, pancreatitis, and Cushing’s disease can cause secondary liver disease in dogs.

What causes liver disease in dogs?

With so many types of liver disease possible, the causes can be quite varied. Some common triggers for acute canine liver failure include:

Toxin ingestion: The liver processes all types of toxins absorbed from the intestinal tract, and some of these toxins can cause direct injury to the liver. Some commonly encountered toxins that can cause liver injury include acetaminophen (Tylenol), xylitol (found in some sugar-free gums), sago palm (a common decorative plant), blue-green algae (found in pond scum), and Aminita mushrooms.

Viral, bacterial, or fungal infections: Canine herpesvirus can cause severe liver disease in puppies. That’s why protection/vaccination against this virus is considered a core vaccine. Bacterial diseases like leptospirosis and toxoplasmosis can also result acute liver failure in dogs. Fungal diseases in the United States tend to be regional, so diseases like coccidioidomycosis and histoplasmosis are often considered when dogs develop liver problems in the Southwest and Midwest, respectively.

Bile obstruction: The liver produces bile, which helps digest food. Bile is stored in the gallbladder before being excreted through the bile ducts into the intestines. The liver is adversely affected when the bile ducts are blocked by gallstones, masses, gallbladder mucus plugs, or swelling of the pancreas.

Trauma to the liver: The liver sits in the front of the abdomen and is mostly protected by the ribcage, so it takes some pretty significant trauma to injure it. I’ve seen dogs that have been hit by cars, kicked by horses, and fallen from heights develop acute liver disease due to trauma.

Liver disease can be a long-term problem as well. While dogs with these issues may not appear as sick as those with acute liver injuries, chronic liver problems can worsen quality of life and shorten lifespans for affected dogs. Some long-term conditions affecting the liver that are commonly diagnosed in dogs include:

Chronic hepatitis: This condition involves inflammation of the liver, often for unknown causes, and it may be associated with excessive accumulation of copper and iron in the liver. Some breeds like Bedlington Terriers, Labrador Retrievers, Standard Poodles, Chihuahuas, and West Highland White Terriers are predisposed to the condition.

Cancer: Cancers that originate elsewhere in the body commonly spread to the liver. Metastatic liver cancers seen in dogs include lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, pancreatic cancer, and mammary cancer. Primary liver tumors can develop as well, though these are less common.

Endocrine diseases: Common diseases like diabetes, hypothyroidism, and Cushing’s disease can affect the liver. While it’s uncommon for any of them to result in liver failure, they can diminish liver function or result in an enlarged liver in dogs.

Liver disease in dogs: Symptoms

A dog with liver failure will be very sick, but any type of liver disease can make dogs feel pretty cruddy. It’s very important to take your dog to the vet as soon as possible if you suspect they may have liver disease or were exposed to a liver toxin. Early intervention is better than waiting until symptoms have developed. Liver toxicity is much easier to prevent than it is to treat.

Dog liver disease symptoms to watch for include:

Lethargy

Weight loss

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin, gums, and whites of the eyes)

Distended belly

Bleeding or bruising

Seizures

Increased thirst and urination

Unsteady gait

Loss of appetite

Depression or dullness

People commonly associate jaundice (also called “icterus”) with liver disease. While yellowing of the skin, gums, and whites of the eyes is one of the signs of liver or gallbladder problems, it often doesn’t appear until the disease is fairly severe. Jaundice can also occur due to destruction of red blood cells, so dogs with conditions like onion or garlic toxicity, immune-mediated hemolytic anemia, or severe heartworm disease can have yellow discoloration without having liver disease.

Treatments for a dog with liver disease

If you’re worried your dog has liver disease, don’t delay care by trying home remedies first. Getting to your vet for testing can help to diagnose the condition and start prompt treatment for the problem. Working up liver problems often involves blood tests, urinalysis, abdominal ultrasound, and sometimes a liver biopsy.

The treatment for liver disease will depend on the root cause. Dogs with an acute, severe illness often need to be hospitalized for IV fluids, medications, blood transfusions, and intensive care. Once any liver failure symptoms have stabilized, continued (at-home) care may involve the following:

Medications: For infectious causes of liver disease, long courses of antibiotics or antifungals are usually required. Dogs with chronic hepatitis may need steroids to keep the inflammation under control long-term and drugs to reduce the amount of copper in the liver. If gallbladder issues are present, a drug called ursodiol can be used to thin the bile and allow it to flow more easily. Vitamin K may be prescribed for dogs having blood-clotting issues due to liver failure.

Nutraceuticals: Some dietary supplements have been shown to provide support for the liver when it’s been injured. The most commonly used ones contain SAM-e and silymarin, which act as antioxidants and can reduce liver fibrosis. Although these are available over the counter, be sure to talk to your vet about how to get them from a trusted supplier in a dosage that’s appropriate for dogs.

Chemotherapy: Dogs with liver cancer may benefit from chemotherapy to reduce the size of masses or put their cancer into remission.

Surgery: Some liver conditions, especially those involving the gallbladder, can require abdominal surgery to resolve.

Diet changes: Dogs with acute liver disease may not require long-term diet changes once their condition has improved. Dogs with chronic liver issues may need a diet with mild to moderate protein restriction and limited amounts of copper and iron. Your vet can help guide you in selecting the right diet for your dog based on their specific disease and condition.

When to seek expert help for treatment

Any signs of liver disease should be checked out by a veterinarian as soon as possible. Because liver disease can progress rapidly, it’s best to have your dog evaluated before severe symptoms develop. Diagnosing and treating liver disease can be complex, so your vet may even recommend referral to an internal medicine specialist to make sure that your dog’s disease is appropriately managed.

Bottom line

Canine liver disease encompasses many conditions that can make dogs acutely or chronically ill. Potential exposure to liver toxins should be treated promptly to prevent problems. Recognizing the symptoms of liver disease early can start the process of diagnosis and treatment before severe signs develop.

