Can Dogs Eat Fish? Learn If Fish Is Healthy or Toxic

If you read the labels on commercial dog food, you will find many include fish as an ingredient. This may have made you wonder if your dog could also eat fish you cook at home, either as a treat or as a meal topper. As with many human foods, there are benefits and risks to sharing your plate with your pup. In this guide, we will explore those benefits and risks, which types of fish and seafood are safe, and how much a dog should eat.

Is fish healthy for dogs?

Fish can be healthy for dogs if appropriately cooked and served correctly. However, it’s necessary to look at the benefits and risks of feeding your dog fish before you start sharing your meal.

Benefits of fish for dogs

Several beneficial nutrients in fish can be good for a dog, including:

Vitamins and minerals: Essential nutrients such as vitamins D and B are found in fish, as are iodine and selenium. These all contribute to your dog's overall well-being.

High-quality protein: Fish provide lean, easily digestible proteins essential for dogs and help maintain muscle mass and overall health.

Allergy-friendly alternative: Many dogs have allergies, and often, proteins such as chicken and beef are allergens. Fish offers another source of protein that may not cause an allergic reaction.

Omega-3 fatty acids: These healthy fats opens in a new tab have much to offer to your pup opens in a new tab . Skin support and coat health, inflammation reduction, arthritis, and brain function are all things that benefit from fatty acids.

These benefits may make you think you should give your dog fish frequently. Read on to find out why that may not be good for your pup.

Risks of fish for dogs

You can see how fish is good for your dog, but what about the potential risks?

Added seasonings and oils: Fish is often seasoned, and seasonings can be harmful to dogs. For example, garlic opens in a new tab and onion are toxic opens in a new tab . In addition, excessive oil can cause digestive upset and even lead to pancreatitis.

Bones: Choking hazards are not uncommon in pets, and fish bones are one of the possible culprits. They can be small and brittle, causing digestive-tract injuries.

Mercury contamination: Large amounts of mercury can be found in fish. Mercury can be toxic to dogs if eaten regularly.

Parasites: Raw or improperly cooked fish can lead to serious dog infections because of harmful parasites.

Now you know why vets don’t necessarily recommend fish for dogs.

Which types of fish can dogs eat?

Not all fish are created equal when it comes to dog ingestion. Some are safe for dogs, and others can potentially be harmful.

Safe fish for dogs

If you read the above information, you can probably guess what to select when choosing fish for your dog. Look for:

Low mercury (i.e., salmon, whitefish, flounder, haddock, cod)

Boneless or deboned

Properly cooked (steamed, baked, or boiled without added seasonings or oil)

If you’re looking for high omega-3 levels but low mercury levels, consider fish like wild-caught salmon, sardines, and trout.

Can dogs eat sardines?

Yes, sardines are a great choice for your dog. They are small and low in mercury, rich in omega-3 fatty acids and essential vitamins, and soft-boned, making them safe to eat whole. However, you should buy sardines in water, not oil, and avoid added salt.

Can dogs eat tilapia?

You can feed your dog tilapia if you cook it without seasonings and remove bones. But note that it does not provide the level of nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, that salmon or sardines supply.

Can dogs eat lobster?

While lobster is not toxic to dogs, it is not the best seafood choice opens in a new tab . Lobster is often cooked with seasonings, butter, and garlic, which can harm dogs. It’s high in sodium and cholesterol, which is unhealthy for dogs if given in large amounts. Lobster can even be an allergen for some dogs.

If you give your dog lobster, give it in small amounts, make sure all shells are removed, do not add seasonings, and do not give it raw.

Can dogs eat fried or raw fish?

Dogs should not eat fried fish as too much oil and batter is used when frying, which can lead to digestive upset, cause obesity, and even lead to pancreatitis.

Raw fish should be avoided because it may have parasites or bacteria. Cooking destroys these risks.

What types of fish aren’t safe for dogs?

Certain types of fish should be avoided due to their potential health risks, including the following risks:

Mercury

At the top of the list are fish that could cause mercury poisoning. Some fish accumulate high levels of mercury and should be avoided, including:

Tuna

Shark

Swordfish

King mackerel

Tilefish

These species live a long time and thus absorb higher amounts of mercury. This can cause neurological issues and other health complications in your dog.

Parasites

Dogs can become infected with harmful parasites such as tapeworms and flukes, leading to digestive issues. Fish that are more likely to carry parasites include:

Cooking fish at safe temperatures (at least 145°F) ensures that these parasites are killed before your dog consumes the fish.

How much fish should dogs eat?

Fish should be an occasional treat rather than the primary diet. Here are some general guidelines:

Small dogs (under 20 pounds): one to two small servings per week

Medium dogs (20 to 50 pounds): two to three small servings per week

Large dogs (50-plus pounds): three to four small servings per week

Fish should make up no more than 10 percent of a dog’s total diet. Too much fish can lead to imbalances in their diet and an increased risk of mercury exposure.

