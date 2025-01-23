Dogs are inquisitive souls, often exploring the world with not just their eyes, ears, and noses but also their mouths. While hovering dropped food off of the floor may be at least a bit understandable, why your dog would nibble on your houseplants may be hard to comprehend. I

It really doesn’t matter why a dog would try to eat your houseplants, though — what matters is whether or not it’s safe to consume. In the case of the popular houseplant pothos, it is toxic to dogs when ingested, though it’s rarely fatal.

Pothos plants contain compounds called calcium oxalate crystals, which can irritate the mouth and digestive tract.

Dogs who eat pothos plants may show up with drooling, vomiting, and difficulty swallowing. Severe cases may cause difficulty breathing due to swelling of the tongue.

Contact your veterinarian if you see your dog eat or if you suspect your dog ate pothos.

Overview of pothos plants

You may not be familiar with the name “pothos,” but you’ve likely heard some of its aliases if you’re into houseplants at all. “Devil’s ivy,” “taro vine,” and “golden pothos” are common ones, and it’s sometimes mistakenly referred to as a philodendron due to it’s similar look and ease of care. But, just so we’re clear, pothos refers to the plants Epipremnum aureum opens in a new tab .

Pothos is a tropical plant that loves to climb or trail and may be used in hanging baskets in warmer weather. Due to its affinity for warmth, it does better as a houseplant in temperate climates. Leaves are large and tear-shaped, typically with a variegated pattern of green and yellow. The glossy finish and color variations of the leaves, along with the low maintenance care, make it a great choice for people who want a little color and cleaner air in their home without a lot of fuss.

But while a pothos may make a nice houseplant, it’s one that you’ll need to watch if you have pets in your home.

So, are pothos toxic to dogs?

Yes, pothos plants are toxic to dogs opens in a new tab . While dogs can be around a pothos plant without issues, eating one is where the trouble starts.

What makes pothos toxic to dogs?

Pothos plants contain what’s called insoluble calcium oxalate crystals opens in a new tab , or essentially crystals made from a form of calcium that doesn’t dissolve in water. Because these crystals don’t dissolve in water the way that salt or sugar crystals do, when they come in contact with your dog’s saliva or moist mucous membranes, they don’t melt away. Instead, they cut, slice, or poke these tender areas, creating a lot of irritation, pain, and inflammation.

What part of pothos is toxic?

All parts of the pothos plant contain calcium oxalate crystals, so all parts are toxic. Consuming either the leaves or the stem can create issues in your pet, though the leaves tend to have a higher concentration of crystals. The more your dog consumes, the more severe their symptoms will likely be.

Symptoms of pothos poisoning in dogs

The symptoms of eating pothos plants may include:

Drooling

Foaming at the mouth

Pawing at the mouth

Redness and swelling of the tongue, lips, or mouth (which, in severe cases, may make it difficult for a dog to breathe)

Difficulty swallowing

Not eating

Vomiting

These signs typically show up right away as a dog takes their initial bites or continues chewing on the plant material.

What to do if your dog ingests pothos

If your dog takes a little nibble of a pothos plant, watch them for any of the above symptoms. Fortunately, the discomfort that comes from eating it will make most dogs want to spit out the pothos plant rather than eat enough to create severe problems. With any luck, they’ll only have a small taste that may create a little irritation that will clear on its own within a few days.

You can also try flushing their mouth out to remove as many of the crystals as possible. Do this carefully and with help to avoid getting accidentally bit.

When should you contact a vet for pothos poisoning?

If your pup takes a mighty mouthful of pothos or is showing a lot of discomfort, see your veterinarian. If you don’t catch your dog in the act and instead come home to find an uncomfortable, drooling dog with a red, painful mouth, see your vet as soon as possible to rule out more severe poisonings.

Treatment options for pothos poisoning

Again, eating little bits of pothos without any significant signs of poisoning can likely be treated and monitored at home, though you’ll want to keep your veterinarian in the loop should you need them.

For dogs who need a vet visit because they ate more than a bit or have moderate to severe discomfort, the vet will start by getting a good look at them. An oral exam may require sedation, but this will aid in flushing the mouth to get rid of any residual crystals. Significant swelling may require anti-inflammatories or antihistamines. Dogs who ate a lot of pothos may also do well with fluid therapy to more quickly flush the crystals from their system. Dogs who are in respiratory distress will require immediate action, such as oxygen therapy or even intubation to establish a reliable airway for your dog to breathe through until the swelling goes down.

The vast majority of pothos poisonings get better with a little pampering and monitoring but don’t hesitate to get your vet involved to make sure recovery goes smoothly.

