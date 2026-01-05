Read the fine print on this one.

You may be familiar with feeding your dog rice occasionally, because when dogs get upset stomachs, especially diarrhea, veterinarians often recommend a bland diet that includes rice. There are several types of rice, so you may wonder if dogs can have jasmine rice. The short answer is: yes.

But there’s more to it. Jasmine rice can be safe and beneficial for dogs if you cook it properly and serve it in moderation, but there are certain things to keep in mind before feeding it to your pup.

Main takeaways Dogs can eat jasmine rice.

There are some benefits to jasmine rice for your dog.

Jasmine rice is primarily useful for soothing your dog’s digestive upsets.

Too much jasmine rice can cause constipation in your dog.

Can dogs safely eat jasmine rice?

Yes, jasmine rice is a variety of long-grain, white rice commonly grown in Thailand. It’s known for its subtle, floral aroma and soft, fluffy texture. It’s an excellent option for dogs who have mild digestive problems because it’s easy to digest and gentle on the stomach.

However, you must remember to serve jasmine rice only when it’s plain and fully cooked. Do not add butter, oils, seasonings, or sauces. Watch out for spices such as garlic or onion powder, which are commonly added to rice dishes but are toxic to dogs. Also, remember that jasmine rice can complement a balanced canine diet, and should not replace dog food because it doesn’t contain all the nutrients dogs require.

Benefits of jasmine rice for dogs

Not only is it safe to feed jasmine rice to dogs, but it can also offer nutritional and digestive benefits.

Gentle on the stomach: Jasmine rice is a good option for dogs with diarrhea, vomiting, or other gastrointestinal issues, because it’s highly digestible.

Good energy source: Jasmine rice is rich in carbohydrates, providing a quick energy boost.

Low in fat: If your dog needs a light meal or is on a restricted-fat diet, jasmine rice is a good choice because it is low in fat and cholesterol-free.

Gluten-free: If your dog has wheat sensitivities or a mild gluten intolerance, jasmine rice is naturally gluten-free, making it safe for your dog.

Hydration: When dogs aren’t feeling well, they can easily get dehydrated. Jasmine rice can help maintain hydration when cooked with water or low-sodium broth.

There isn’t a significant amount of protein or vitamins in jasmine rice, but it’s still a healthy, temporary option for digestive problems.

Possible risks of jasmine rice for dogs

Even though it has benefits, there are factors to consider before offering jasmine rice to your dog. Here are some potential downsides.

High in carbohydrates: This can lead to unnecessary weight gain.

Blood sugar spikes: Jasmine rice could raise blood sugar quickly, because it has a higher glycemic index than other rice. So it is definitely not suitable for a diabetic dog or one with insulin resistance.

Incomplete nutrition: As mentioned, jasmine rice is not meant to replace your dog’s balanced diet, because it doesn’t have all the essential nutrients your dog needs.

Digestive issues: Rice helps with diarrhea, but only in small amounts. If you give your dog too much, jasmine rice can create the opposite effect, leading to constipation.

As a general rule, rice should not make up more than 10 percent of your dog’s daily caloric intake.

How to serve jasmine rice to dogs

Here’s how to keep jasmine rice safe and digestible for your dog.

Use plain, white jasmine rice. Do not use flavored or prepackaged rice mixes.

Cook it thoroughly. Boil in water until soft and fluffy.

Skip all seasonings, including salt, butter, and spices, especially onion and garlic.

Let it cool after boiling, and serve it at room temperature to prevent burns in the mouth.

Serve in moderation. Mix the rice with a lean protein, such as boiled chicken or ground turkey, for a balanced, soothing meal.

A sample recipe

Combine a cup of cooked jasmine rice with a half cup of plain, boiled chicken breast. Add a few tablespoons of low-sodium broth for moisture. This works well for dogs with digestive upset or those needing to be reintroduced to food after a short fasting period.

How often can I feed my dog jasmine rice?

Jasmine rice should be fed only occasionally to your dog, and not as a daily staple. A few spoonfuls mixed into regular food, once or twice a week, is enough. If your dog is experiencing a digestive illness, and your veterinarian has recommended a bland diet, it can be used for several days.

Once the diarrhea resolves, slowly reintroduce them to their regular diet. If you feed jasmine rice to your dog as a main ingredient for a long time, this could lead to a nutritional imbalance because it’s low in protein and vitamins.

Alternatives to jasmine rice for dogs

If you want some variety, or your dog doesn’t tolerate jasmine rice well, here are some healthy substitutes.

Brown rice: Feeding brown rice will offer more fiber and nutrients than white rice, but it can be harder to digest.

Other types of white rice: These are gentle, bland carbohydrate options suitable for dogs with stomach upset.

Quinoa: This offers more protein, is gluten-free, and is a suitable alternative in small amounts.

Sweet potatoes: An excellent, easily digestible carb source. They are rich in fiber, beta-carotene, and vitamins.

Pumpkin: This orange squash also soothes the digestive tract and adds beneficial fiber to their diet.

Whenever you introduce a new food to your dog, do so gradually to avoid digestive upset.

Bottom line

Jasmine rice can indeed be a safe, beneficial food for dogs, as long as you stick to plain, cooked jasmine rice and serve it in moderation. It’s beneficial for dogs recovering from gastrointestinal issues or needing a simple energy-boosting meal.

Note, though, that jasmine rice has a high carbohydrate content and limited nutrients, so you should never replace your dog’s complete, balanced dog food with it. Always consult your vet before you make dietary changes, especially if your dog has diabetes, weight issues, or chronic digestive problems.

FAQs

Is jasmine rice good for dogs with sensitive stomachs?

If served plain, jasmine rice is gentle on the digestive track and can help calm upset stomachs. Just be sure it is given as part of a temporary bland diet, not as part of a long-term meal plan.

Is rice good for dogs?

Yes, rice is easy to digest and helps settle stomachs — as long as it’s plain, cooked, and fed in moderation. It’s a good source of carbohydrates but lacks essential nutrients, so it cannot replace a balanced diet. Instead, consider rice a supplement.

Can dogs eat white rice?

White rice is recommended for dogs with stomach upset. It’s soft, bland, and easy to digest.

Can dogs eat brown rice?

Brown rice has more fiber and nutrients than white rice, and is safe for dogs. However, it’s not as gentle on the stomach as white rice and may not be the right rice for dogs with digestive issues.

