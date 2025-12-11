Maybe it’s best to leave this treat for yourself...

Since elementary school, you’ve probably enjoyed a gummy worm or two (does anyone remember dirt pudding?!). These days, yd our dentist probably tells you to stay away from them. Here’s why you why you should keep them away from your dog, too.

Main takeaways Gummy worms have a high sugar content and are not healthy for dogs.

Sugar-free gummy worms may contain xylitol, which is an artificial sweetener that is toxic to dogs.

Dogs who eat gummy worms are at risk of developing diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or electrolyte imbalances.

Dogs’ parents should opt for healthier snacks such as fruits and veggies.

Are gummy worms safe for dogs?

Not all gummy worms are dangerous, but none of them provide any health benefits for your dog. Most gummy worms are made of corn syrup, sugar, and artificial flavors and colors. These specific ingredients aren’t toxic, but they can have a negative impact on dogs if consumed in large quantities.

Not all gummy worms are created equally, though. Depending on the ingredients, some gummy worms can be toxic to dogs.

Risks of feeding gummy worms to dogs

The risks associated with feeding a dog gummy worms depend on the type of gummy worms and the amount consumed.

Gastrointestinal upset

Eating too much candy can give any of us a tummy ache. Dogs are no different. Too many gummy worms can result in diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal discomfort.

Xylitol toxicity

Dog parents should be extra careful with any sugar-free candy because it may contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener that is toxic to dogs. Xylitol can cause low blood sugar and liver damage in dogs.

Choking hazards or obstruction

Gummy worms need to be thoroughly chewed to break down properly (that’s part of the fun), but dogs don’t always follow these instructions. If an overzealous dog tries to swallow gummy worms whole, they can become a choking hazard. In the same vein, if a dog manages to swallow a bunch of gummy worms, the worms can clump together and cause a gastrointestinal obstruction.

Electrolyte imbalance

The corn syrup in gummy worms draws water into the gastrointestinal tract. When gummy worms are consumed in large quantities, lots of water can leave regular circulation and enter the intestines, disrupting a dog’s electrolyte balance. If this happens, dogs become dehydrated and hypernatremic (or, have high blood sodium).

Dogs can experience weakness, disorientation, and seizures when sodium levels change dramatically. Severe hypernatremia isn’t a common consequence of eating a handful of gummy-type candies, but it has been reported in dogs who eat a crap ton — and I’m talking pounds — of gummies.

Obesity or diabetes

The high-sugar content of gummy worms can have negative effects on your dog’s health if they become a normal part of their diet. Regular sugary treats can contribute to canine obesity or diabetes.

Other toxins

Delivering certain products in gummy form is pretty popular these days. Outside of the candy-aisle variety, gummy worms can also contain ingredients like THC (cannabis) or high levels of vitamins and minerals.

Signs your dog has eaten gummy worms

Signs that your dog has eaten gummy worms (or anything they shouldn’t have, really) include diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, and poor appetite. Signs of gastrointestinal obstruction include vomiting and abdominal pain.

Gummy worms that contain xylitol can cause low blood sugar and liver injury. Symptoms commonly associated with low blood sugar include lethargy, weakness, and seizures. Liver damage due to xylitol causes gastrointestinal upset, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes), and abnormal bleeding.

Behavioral changes may be seen after the ingestion of THC gummy worms or if a dog eats enough gummy worms to cause an electrolyte imbalance.

What to do if your dog eats gummy worms

There’s usually no need to panic if your dog eats a couple of run-of-the-mill gummy worms. But there are some steps you can take to make sure your dog isn’t at risk of developing issues.

Check the label for toxic ingredients like xylitol.

Monitor for signs of severe stomach upset — a little loose stool is to be expected, but blow-out diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain call for veterinary evaluation.

Monitor for behavior changes that may indicate that your dog is developing electrolyte imbalances.

Make sure they didn’t eat the packaging as well. This increases the risk of gastrointestinal obstruction.

Healthy alternatives to gummy worms for dogs

Giving your dog treats can play a major role in training, rewarding, or bonding with your dog, but there are many better options than gummy worms. In addition to treats made for dogs, healthy snacks for your dog include green beans, carrots, and popcorn.

If your dog likes sweet snacks, stick with fruits such as blueberries, watermelon, and apples (minus the core and seeds). Remember that too much sugar puts dogs at risk for obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal upset, so even fruit should be limited. All snacks and treats should make up less than 10 percent of your dog’s diet.

Bottom line

Most dogs can eat a gummy worm or two without any consequences, but the high sugar content can cause an upset stomach. Sugar-free gummy worms may contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener that is toxic to dogs. Dog parents should seek veterinary attention if a dog develops severe gastrointestinal upset or behavior changes.

FAQs

Which symptoms should I watch for if my dog eats gummy worms?

A dog who only eats one or two gummy worms may not have any issues, but dogs who eat large quantities of gummy worms can develop GI upset. Gummy worms with toxic ingredients such as xylitol may cause more severe symptoms.

Can dogs eat any type of candy?

In general, candy is not an ideal treat for any dog. Dogs should not eat any sugar-free candy or candy that contains chocolate, macadamia nuts, or raisins.

Are Trolli gummy worms safe for dogs?

Trolli gummy worms and other sour candies can also cause stomach irritation due to the sugar and citric acid used to make them sour, so they should not be given to dogs.