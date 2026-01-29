If you’re a dog parent, you know what it’s like to be eating your dinner and feeling uncomfortable — because your dog is staring at you like they haven’t eaten in weeks. Of course, you want to share your food with your dog, but many human foods are not safe for dogs.

Here, we’ll take a look at eggplant, also known as aubergine. It’s not really toxic if served occasionally and in small amounts. But eggplant is not necessarily the best food for dogs, either. This vegetable can be eaten by some dogs, but that doesn’t mean all dogs should be given it. Let’s look in more detail at what veterinarians say.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main takeaways Many human foods are not safe for dogs.

Eggplant, cooked and given in moderate amounts, is not toxic to dogs.

The fiber in eggplant can cause gas, bloating, vomiting, or diarrhea.

There are safer, more dog-friendly vegetables to choose from.

Understanding eggplant: Is it safe for dogs?

Eggplant is part of the nightshade family, alongside tomatoes and potatoes, which makes many pet parents anxious. And rightly so, because some parts of a nightshade plant can cause big problems. Nightshades are a family of plants that includes both common foods and toxic species. The risk for dogs almost always comes from plant parts, not from small amounts of cooked foods.

Nightshades toxic to dogs include deadly nightshade (belladonna), jimsonweed (datura), henbane, and mandrake. Even small amounts can cause severe neurological and cardiac effects. Nightshades contain glycoalkaloids (like solanine), which are:

Mainly found in leaves, stems, vines, sprouts, and unripe fruit

Can cause intestinal upset and neurologic signs

Made less potent by cooking, making cooked foods safer than raw plants

Signs of nightshade toxicity in dogs include:

Drooling

Vomiting or diarrhea

Lethargy or weakness

Tremors or seizures

Abnormal heart rate

Fortunately, eggplant, when cooked and given in moderate amounts, is not toxic to dogs.

Potential benefits

When appropriately prepared and given only occasionally in small amounts, eggplant is not toxic. In fact, it has some nutritional benefits, including:

Fiber

Antioxidants

Vitamins, like B6 and K

Less in calories

If you have an adult dog with no health issues, giving them a small amount of cooked eggplant every so often is OK. Never think of it as a dietary staple, just as a treat.

Risks and precautions

There are reasons to be careful about feeding eggplant to your canine.

Solanine: There are small amounts of it in eggplant. Solanine is a compound that’s found in most nightshades. Even though not much of it is present, it can still cause GI upset in your dog, especially if you feed them eggplant raw or in large quantities.

Digestive upset: The fiber in eggplant can cause gas, bloating, vomiting, or diarrhea, particularly in sensitive dogs.

Allergies: Some dogs are actually allergic to nightshade vegetables. Signs of this include itching, ear infections, GI upset, and paw licking.

Arthritis concerns: There’s no clear scientific evidence that nightshades can worsen arthritis in dogs, but many veterinarians suggest keeping your dog away from them if they are arthritic.

Can dogs eat eggplant? Should they?

From a veterinary viewpoint, the answer is yes, dogs can eat eggplant. But this comes with several important caveats. Eggplant is not toxic to dogs, and when adequately prepared (plain, cooked, and cut into small pieces), most healthy dogs can tolerate small amounts of it without any immediate problems.

That said, “can” and “should” are different.

Although eggplant contains some nutrients, such as fiber and antioxidants, a dog can get them from other vegetables that are safer. There are plenty of dog-friendly options — such as carrots, green beans, and pumpkin — that provide similar or better nutritional value without subjecting your pup to the same risks.

As mentioned, eggplant also belongs to the nightshade family, which some dogs are quite sensitive to. In pets with allergies, digestive sensitivities, or inflammatory conditions like arthritis, eggplant may trigger gastrointestinal upset, itching, or discomfort. For these dogs, even a small amount may harm them.

Another consideration is texture and preparation. Raw eggplant is tough, bitter, and difficult for dogs to digest, increasing the risk of stomach upset or choking. Eggplant that’s fried, seasoned, or prepared with oils, garlic, or spices should never be given to dogs. These additions are far more dangerous than the vegetable itself.

Although a bite or two of plain, cooked eggplant is unlikely to harm most dogs, it’s best viewed as an occasional treat, not a routine snack. In most cases, there are simply better, safer vegetable choices that align more closely with a dog’s nutritional needs.

Related article The Ultimate Guide to Your New Dog’s Nutrition From kibble to homemade food, these tips will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition.

How to prepare eggplant for dogs

If you are going to share your eggplant with your dog, here are some tips for preparation.

Cook it thoroughly by steaming, boiling, or baking.

Do not add seasonings, butter, oil, garlic, salt, or onion. Serve it plain.

Do not feed them the stems or leaves — both contain higher levels of solanine.

To avoid choking, cut the eggplant into small, bite-sized pieces.

This means you must avoid fried eggplant, eggplant parmesan, or anything that involves oil, cheese, or spices. These dishes can be tough on your dog’s pancreas and digestive system, and absolutely should not be fed to them.

How much eggplant can your dog have?

Eggplant must be fed in moderation. No more than 10 percent of your dog‘s daily caloric intake should be eggplant. Ten percent of most dogs’ daily intakes would mean a few small pieces. For example:

Small dogs : 12 small bites

Medium dogs: A few cubes

Large dogs: Up to a quarter-cup at most

As with any food that your dog has never eaten before, start small and watch for GI upset for the next 24 hours.

Alternatives to eggplant for your dog

There are safer, more dog-friendly vegetables to choose from.

Carrots are low-calorie, crunchy, and good for dental health.

Green beans are full of fiber, very filling, and weight-loss friendly.

Zucchini is mild on the stomach and easy to digest.

Pumpkin (plain, cooked) is excellent for digestion.

Sweet potatoes (cooked) are nutrient-dense and well-tolerated by most dogs.

The above vegetables are easier on most dogs’ digestive systems and less likely to cause a problem.

Bottom line

Yes, dogs can eat eggplant, but it’s not necessarily the best idea. If your dog doesn’t have arthritis or food sensitivities and is a healthy adult, giving them a small amount of plain, cooked eggplant is probably safe. On the other hand, if you have a dog with other health issues (such as a sensitive stomach, arthritis, or known food allergies), you may want to avoid it. There are far better vegetable options that will give your pup more benefits. And when introducing any new food, your dog’s digestive system has the last word.

References