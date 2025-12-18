We all have our moments of extreme snackiness, leading us to reach for food that may be less than healthy. Though a guilty indulgence like Doritos is something most of us can get away with every once in a while, this isn’t something we should share with our dogs.

Even though an errant chip probably won’t cause them any major problems, feeding your dog Doritos regularly is not a good idea. We’ll tell you why that is, and give you some ideas for healthy alternatives.

Main takeaways Doritos contain a lot of salt, fat, and seasonings that could be dangerous to your dog’s health.

If your pup happens to nab a Dorito or two, monitor them for vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. If they eat more than a few, contact your veterinarian.

Instead of Doritos, give your dog lean, cooked meat or eggs, or a variety of safe fruits and vegetables.

Are Doritos safe for dogs?

We love to share things with our pups, whether it be a good snuggle, a long walk, or our favorite salty snack. Although snuggles and walks are definite to-dos, salty snacks like Doritos aren’t. They contain fats, salts, and seasonings that could be dangerous to your dog, especially if they eat a lot of them at once or regularly.

What are Doritos made of?

Though we’re mainly talking about your dog and Doritos here, it’s a good lesson for all of us to know exactly what’s in that chip that we crave from time to time.

To start with, Doritos are made from corn opens in new tab . That corn is cooked and ground into a dough called masa. This dough is flattened, cut into triangle shapes, and then fried in oil. Then seasonings are added, which, depending on the recipe, may include salt, garlic, onion powder, buttermilk, and/or a variety of cheese powders, among other ingredients.

Why Doritos are bad for dogs

There are quite a few things in the above ingredients list that jump out as being bad for dogs. First of all: oil. A little vegetable oil typically won’t hurt a pup and can even supply beneficial omega fatty acids — in small amounts. However, if you’ve ever touched the inside of a bag of Doritos, you know there’s more than just a little bit of oil in there. When your dog eats a lot of oil, it can lead to things like vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. It can also lead to a potentially serious illness called pancreatitis.

That oil, along with the masa, can also contain a lot of calories. Though one chip likely won’t tip the scales for your dog too badly, regularly sharing your Doritos or other high-calorie foods can cause weight gain and lead to obesity. These, in turn, can contribute to issues such as joint problems and diabetes.

Now, let’s move on to the salt. Dogs require a little bit of salt in their diet for important things such as nerve and muscle function and fluid regulation. Too much salt, however, can be detrimental, potentially causing vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, incoordination, and seizures.

The unique seasonings that define each flavor of Doritos can be dangerous as well. Garlic and onion are actually toxic to dogs, especially in their concentrated powder form. As for the extra spicy varieties — definitely not. Doritos that contain capsaicin or ingredients that make your mouth burn, also make their mouths burn, and can upset their stomachs.

How many Doritos can a dog eat?

In a perfect world, your dog wouldn’t eat any Doritos. But if your dog hoovers a dropped Dorito or two off the floor, chances are they will be fine. However, eating more than a couple can be a problem.

What to do if your dog eats Doritos

Some dogs have perfected the snatch-and-grab technique of helping themselves to dropped food. They get in and out so quickly that we don’t stand the slightest chance of preventing them from gobbling those tidbits. Fortunately, a Dorito or two is unlikely to cause any problems. You’ll want to monitor them for vomiting and diarrhea for a day or two, but these issues will typically go away on their own.

If your dog helps themselves to a handful or half of a bag, that’s a different story. Contact your veterinarian: Further steps may depend on the flavor of Doritos they ingested and your dog’s size.

Healthy alternatives to Doritos for dogs

You should not share Doritos with your dog — you know that now — but what are you to do when they stare up at you with those full, puppy dog eyes, begging you to slip them a salty snack? Fortunately, there are healthy options for them.

Let’s start with meat. Chicken, pork, fish, or beef make great treat choices if they are thoroughly cooked, lean cuts without any additional seasonings. Cut them into small pieces to make them last longer. You can also use plain scrambled eggs for another high-protein option.

Some lower-calorie choices include cooked carrots, corn, green beans, broccoli, pumpkin, raw cucumber, apple, banana, melon, or berries. Just wash them thoroughly, remove peels or seeds, and serve plain.

Bottom line

Doritos are not a healthy snack option for dogs, and they could even be dangerous in large amounts due to the fat, salt, and seasonings. If your dog eats a few Doritos, they will likely be fine. But if they eat a lot, consult your vet.

FAQs

Which Doritos flavors are not good for dogs?

This seems like a trick question because there are no Doritos flavors that are OK to feed to your dog. All of them contain high amounts of salt, calories, and seasonings that could cause various health issues.

Can dogs eat spicy-sweet chili Doritos?

Dogs shouldn’t eat any flavor of Doritos, especially ones that are extra spicy — they can cause an upset stomach and other serious issues.

Are dogs allowed to eat original Doritos?

Dogs shouldn’t eat any flavor of Doritos, even original or lightly salted varieties. They may not contain the amount of additional seasonings that other flavors do, but they do still contain a lot of fat and salt.

Can dogs eat red Doritos?

There isn’t a flavor of Doritos that is considered safer than others for dogs. All flavors contain fat, salt, and other seasonings that can be detrimental to a dog’s health.