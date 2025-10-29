Can Dogs Have Parmesan Cheese? Safe or Risky Treat—Explained · Kinship

Skip to main content

Check out the new (pet-inspired!) Mars × Calm collection
Can My Dog Eat This?

Can Dogs Have Parmesan Cheese?

Find out if this popular cheese safe for them to nosh on.

by Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
October 29, 2025
Dog staring at cheese on a plate at home.
georgeclerk / iStock

In This Article:

What Is Parmesan Cheese? Can Dogs Safely Eat Parmesan Cheese? How to Safely Give Your Dog Parmesan Cheese Alternative Cheese Options for Dogs

Dog parents love to share a human food treat with their pups from time to time. Sometimes, that’s perfectly fine, but other times? Not so much. Many everyday human foods aren’t just unhealthy for dogs — they can be outright dangerous for your pup

We tend to think that something as bland-looking as cheese couldn’t possibly be bad for your dog. But the reality is that some dogs tolerate small amounts of cheese, while others get stomach upset, diarrhea, or worse due to lactose intolerance or high fat and salt content. Certain cheeses also contain seasonings or additives that aren’t dog-safe. So, before you slip a cheesy bite under the table, it’s worth asking: Is cheese really a good choice for pets, or could it do more harm than good?

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin!

littleKin is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member.

Main takeaways

  • Healthy dogs can eat tiny amounts of Parmesan cheese occasionally.

  • Parmesan cheese is high in sodium and fat.

  • Never give a dog Parmesan cheese that has added seasonings.

  • There are safer alternative cheese options for dogs.

How much do you spend on your pet per year?