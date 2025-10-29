Can Dogs Have Parmesan Cheese?
Find out if this popular cheese safe for them to nosh on.
Share Article
In This Article:
What Is Parmesan Cheese? Can Dogs Safely Eat Parmesan Cheese? How to Safely Give Your Dog Parmesan Cheese Alternative Cheese Options for Dogs
Dog parents love to share a human food treat with their pups from time to time. Sometimes, that’s perfectly fine, but other times? Not so much. Many everyday human foods aren’t just unhealthy for dogs — they can be outright dangerous for your pup.
We tend to think that something as bland-looking as cheese couldn’t possibly be bad for your dog. But the reality is that some dogs tolerate small amounts of cheese, while others get stomach upset, diarrhea, or worse due to lactose intolerance or high fat and salt content. Certain cheeses also contain seasonings or additives that aren’t dog-safe. So, before you slip a cheesy bite under the table, it’s worth asking: Is cheese really a good choice for pets, or could it do more harm than good?