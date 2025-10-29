Find out if this popular cheese safe for them to nosh on.

Dog parents love to share a human food treat with their pups from time to time. Sometimes, that’s perfectly fine, but other times? Not so much. Many everyday human foods aren’t just unhealthy for dogs — they can be outright dangerous for your pup.

We tend to think that something as bland-looking as cheese couldn’t possibly be bad for your dog. But the reality is that some dogs tolerate small amounts of cheese, while others get stomach upset, diarrhea, or worse due to lactose intolerance or high fat and salt content. Certain cheeses also contain seasonings or additives that aren’t dog-safe. So, before you slip a cheesy bite under the table, it’s worth asking: Is cheese really a good choice for pets, or could it do more harm than good?

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main takeaways Healthy dogs can eat tiny amounts of Parmesan cheese occasionally.

Parmesan cheese is high in sodium and fat.

Never give a dog Parmesan cheese that has added seasonings.

There are safer alternative cheese options for dogs.