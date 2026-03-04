Can Dogs Eat French Fries?
Spoiler alert: Salt and oil are both red flags when it comes to feeding your dog anything.
French fries, with their warm and crispy saltiness, may be your go-to comfort food, especially when dipped in a milkshake (or not). Although your dog may be your go-to comfort companion, the two really don’t mix. Your dog can eat a french fry or two here and there, but fries shouldn’t become a regular part of their diet due to the oil and salt that make them so tasty.
Let’s take a look at what makes french fries an OK occasional treat — but not a good staple in your dog’s diet — as well as some healthy alternatives.
Can dogs eat french fries?
Just like french fries shouldn’t be a large or consistent part of your diet, they don’t have a regular place in your dog’s diet either. We’re not saying you have to deny those puppy-dog eyes if your dog accompanies you on a trip to the drive-through, but sharing a fry or two on special occasions is all your dog should get.
Are french fries safe for dogs?
The safety of French fries is a matter of quantity. One or two french fries aren’t likely to do your dog any harm, but a supersized portion can. Let’s look at what puts french fries on the “occasional treat only” list.
Health risks of feeding your dog french fries
First, let’s look at the effects of too much oil. High amounts of fatty foods, like those cooked in oil, can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain lasting a couple of days or longer. It can also cause a potentially serious issue known as pancreatitis, which requires immediate veterinary attention.
Eating lots of fatty, oily foods over time can contribute to weight gain, which comes with its own list of potential health risks, including diabetes and joint disease.
As far as seasonings go, a little salt is necessary in a dog’s diet. A lot of salt, however, can cause dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, and even neurological issues in cases of salt toxicityopens in new tab. Gourmet-style fries may also contain seasonings such as garlic and onion, which are toxic to dogs in moderate to high amounts.
Ingredients in french fries that impact dogs
Potatoes
The main ingredient in french fries is potatoes. By themselves, cooked potatoes are fine for dogs. In fact, they can provide antioxidants, many vitamins and minerals, and a special kind of starch that can help regulate blood sugar. All of that is great, but french fries are more than just potatoes.
Cooking oil
Deep frying in oil — such as corn, sunflower, canola, or other vegetable oils — is what gives french fries their golden crispiness. This is a type of fat that can wreak havoc on your dog’s digestive system and lead to weight gain over time.
Seasonings
A little salt is all that most french fries need. When kept small, a little salt is OK for dogs. But when salt consumption gets excessive, you will see problems. Also, other seasonings, such as garlic and onion, can be toxic to dogs.
What to do if your dog eats french fries
A french fry or two usually doesn’t require any follow-up action. But if your dog helps themselves to more than that, monitor them for signs of digestive issues. If your pup is vomiting or has diarrhea that lasts longer than 24 hours, they should see a veterinarian to prevent dehydration and longer-lasting issues.
If your dog really gets into fries, contact your vet preemptively. This can help prevent pancreatitis and potential hospitalization. If those fries happen to contain garlic or onion, give your vet a call ahead of time instead of waiting for signs of illness to show up.
Healthier alternatives to french fries for your dog
If your french fries are eliciting some serious drool from your pup, you don’t have to leave them hanging. There are many safe, healthy human foods that can be shared, even on a regular basis.
Fruits and vegetables should be your first choices, because they can satisfy your dog’s snacking without adding a lot of extra calories or dangerous additives. Possibilities include:
Plain popcorn
Cooked or raw carrots
Apple slices
Bananas
Cucumber
Berries
Melon
Cooked or raw green beans
Cooked or raw broccoli
Cooked or raw pumpkin
Just be sure to serve plain fruits and vegetables. Remove rinds, stems, and seeds. Wash them thoroughly, and cut them into bite-sized chunks.
Can dogs eat potatoes or sweet potatoes?
Potatoes aren’t the no-no in french fries. In fact, they can actually be pretty nutritious for dogs, especially if you’re thinking about treating your dog to sweet potatoes. But here’s the thing: Raw potatoes should not be fed to dogs.
Raw potatoes contain a toxic substance called solanine that can lead to digestive and neurological problems. Raw potatoes and sweet potatoes can also be a choking hazard for dogs, especially small dogs eating them in big pieces.
To reduce these risks, only feed your dog plain, boiled, baked potatoes (or sweet potatoes). Leave off the butter and other goodies. This makes them healthier, and your dog won’t miss them.
Bottom line
French fries fall into that “OK in very small amounts” category of treats for dogs. It’s alright to share one or two on infrequent occasions, but you should not make this a regular habit. French fries contain plenty of oil and seasonings that can cause digestive issues (or worse) in dogs. Be sure to see your vet if your dog eats more than a few french fries or if they are showing signs of illness that are severe or don’t get better in a day or two.
