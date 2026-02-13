Whether you’re looking to make your own dog treats, or your dog just inhaled some of your leftover soup, it can be helpful to know what spices are safe for your dog to have and which ones aren’t.

While most dogs don’t spend a lot of time savoring their food, adding some seasonings to your homemade doggie dishes can provide a little tasteful flare and even some nutritional benefits in some cases, though this typically isn’t necessary. Here we’ll look at safe seasonings for your dog and tell you which ones are a definite no.

Main takeaways Your dog’s commercial diet doesn’t contain a lot in the way of seasonings. It gets it flavor mainly from the protein and carbohydrate sources,

If you’re making homemade dog treats, you may be interested in adding some safe seasonings. Fortunately, there are many to choose from and some that have potential benefits.

Alt hough there are plenty of safe seasonings for dogs, there are also plenty that aren’t safe. It’s important to know which is which before adding any to your dog’s diet.

Always speak to your veterinarian before giving your dog any human food to make sure it’s a safe option.

Safe seasonings for dogs

Dogs have fewer taste buds than people do — about 1/5 as many, actually. So, while they can taste everything from sweet, to salty, to sour, to bitter, to savory, their tastes aren’t as sensitive. Why is this important? Well, that means that if you’re cooking for your dog, you don’t really need to pay attention to the spicy details. They’re going to like the peanut butter dog treat you made whether or not it contains a little cinnamon.

But, if you still want to make things interesting for your own sake, or you’re looking to add a little nutritional boost to your doggie cooking, here are some of the seasonings that are considered safe for dogs.

Parsley

Parsley is a safe option for dogs in small amounts. In fact, you may find it in some dog treats as a natural breath freshener. It also contains fiber and various vitamins and antioxidants. Just stick to curly parsley rather than the Italian version which can potentially be toxic.

Basil

Basil contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that potentially make it beneficial for dogs with chronic illnesses, such as arthritis and cancer.

Rosemary

Rosemary may be added to your dog’s food as a natural preservative, but it also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions. Fresh or dried rosemary is fine, but don’t use any rosemary essential oils on or around your dog.

Thyme

Common thyme is safe for dogs to eat, and it can help with their digestion and provide several vitamins and minerals. Just steer clear of Spanish thyme as it can be toxic.

Turmeric

Turmeric is known for it’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capabilities, that’s why it’s found its way into a number of human foods and supplements. It may do the same for your dog, just use in small quantities.

Cinnamon

Dogs don’t likely develop a craving for everything pumpkin spice, but they can safely enjoy the pleasing taste of cinnamon in small amounts. Avoid cinnamon sticks or cinnamon essential oils though.

Anise

Known as the catnip for dogs, anise can give your dog a temporary pep in their step while aiding digestion and freshening breath. Just keep amounts small as too much can cause digestive issues.

Fennel

Fennel seed contains a variety of vitamins and minerals and can help your dog’s digestion and freshen their breath.

Ginger

Ginger is known for helping to relieve nausea and the ability to aid digestion. It also may have some use in decreasing inflammation and cancer support. Stick with straight ginger for your dog, avoiding things like gingerbread and candied ginger for their other ingredients.

Chamomile

Chamomile tea has made a name for itself when it comes to promoting calmness. Chamomile can also help decrease inflammation, both internally when ingested and externally when applied to the skin.

Dandelion

All parts of the dandelion are safe for dogs to eat, and it contains a plethora of vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. It can be bitter, though, so your dog may not take to it easy.

Dill

You may have noticed a pattern here with many of these seasonings containing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Dill is no different, just keep amounts small to avoid digestive upset.

Sage

Sage can help give your dog a breath of fresh air and some antioxidants to boot. It may also help decrease inflammation, just don’t burn it (smudging) around your dog as the smoke could cause respiratory issues.

Seasonings to avoid for dogs

The list of safe seasonings for dogs is quite long, though not inclusive, but before you start thinking that all spices are equally okay to feed your dog, here’s a list of ones that shouldn’t reach your dog’s food bowl.

Onion

All members of the onion family, including shallots, leeks, and chives, and all parts of the onion plant contain disulfides and thiosulfates that can lead to the destruction of red blood cells if your dog eats a large enough amount. This means raw, cooked, or dried onion and especially the more concentrated powdered form.

Garlic

Garlic belongs to the onion family, so all the negative things we just said about onions holds true for garlic as well. Though you may run across using garlic as a natural insect repellent for your dog, the dangers of toxicity far outweigh any potential bug-free benefits.

Nutmeg

It’s a good thing dogs don’t develop a hankering for pumpkin spice. One of the main spices used is nutmeg which is actually toxic to dogs. Nutmeg contains myristicin, which can cause neurological issues, seizures and even death in relatively small amounts.

Paprika

Dogs typically don’t like spicy food the way some of us do, they don’t appreciate the heat and burn that it brings, making paprika a spice to avoid. Paprika isn’t toxic per se, but the spiciness can cause digestive irritation. Sweet paprika tends to have a lesser negative affect than hot paprika, but you’re likely better safe than sorry here and should avoid all types equally.

Black pepper

A sprinkling of black pepper isn’t likely to hurt your dog, but munching down on a mouthful of peppercorns might. Black pepper contains piperine that causes digestive upset and sneezing in higher amounts, and because it doesn’t really add anything to your dog’s food nutritionally, is better off avoided.

Salt

Salt is necessary for life, and your dog definitely needs it. They just don’t need an excess of it. Your dog’s food already contains the right amount of salt for their needs, and adding more to their diet can create issues such as vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration. More potentially serious issues can occur if your dog consumes a large amount of salt, such as by drinking salt water.

Alternatives to seasonings for dogs

There are many safe seasonings that you can share with your dog if you’re into making homemade dog treats or spicing up their regular diet a little bit. However, it’s important to remember that a dog’s taste isn’t as refined as a human’s and so extra flavor typically isn’t necessary to entice a dog to eat. Because there are some seasonings out there that aren’t safe for dogs to eat, it’s generally recommended to not feed any form of spices on a regular basis.

Instead, look to other tasty, spice-free human food options to treat your dog such as lean, cooked meats, plain, scrambled eggs, or a variety of fruits and vegetables. Apples, bell peppers, bananas, melons, berries, carrots, cucumbers, peas, and green beans are just a few good options.

M any seasonings do carry some nutritional benefits, but the amount your dog eats of them isn’t likely to make life changing differences. That’s not to say, however, they can’t provide some benefit. Instead, what will help your dog the most is feeding them high-quality food and speaking to your veterinarian about other dietary additions that may be beneficial.

Bottom line

Your dog doesn’t necessarily need seasonings or spices in their diet, even if they are considered safe. They can taste a variety of flavors, but their tastes aren’t as sensitive as ours, meaning they don’t need a sprinkle of salt and pepper on their dog food to find it tantalizing. However, if you’re looking to make homemade dog treats or give your dog a specific seasoning for its nutritional boost, there are many good options out there.

Always speak to your veterinarian before giving your dog any human foods as what is considered safe for some may not be for all dogs, especially those with certain health conditions.