You know they want to dig in on your breakfast.

Pet parents like to share whatever they’re eating with their pets. It’s hard to resist those big, beautiful, and begging eyes. However, is it safe to give your dog a bite of everything you eat? You need to be sure, because many human foods are not suitable for your pup, and can even be downright dangerous. In this article, we’re going to look at scrambled eggs.

Main takeaways Keep scrambled eggs plain and fully cooked, without any butter, milk, salt, or seasoning.

Follow the 10 percent rule for treats and toppers: Eggs should account for no more than 10 percent of the daily calories.

Start small, especially for puppies and sensitive stomachs.

Skip eggs (or seek vet guidance) for dogs with pancreatitis, obesity, kidney disease, or known food allergies.

If any signs of intolerance appear, stop, and consult your vet.

Can dogs eat scrambled eggs?

With certain precautions, scrambled eggs can be very nutritious f or your dog. They should be plain, fully cooked, and given only occasionally. Why are they nutritious? Eggs provide highly digestible protein, essential amino acids, and a range of healthy vitamins and minerals. To keep them plain, avoid added fats, salts, and seasonings. Again, they should only comprise 10 percent or less of your dog’s daily calories.