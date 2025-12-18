Giving your pup any type of chocolate is always a bad idea. Here ’ s what to do if they accidentally eat some.

Chocolatey, creamy, nutty…need I go on? What’s not to love about Nutella when you’re seeking a comforting, sweet treat? Well, the truth is, there is plenty not to love, when it comes to feeding your dogs Nutella. Nutella is very unhealthy for dogs and can even be toxic if they eat enough of it. So, just what’s wrong with feeding your dog Nutella? Read on to find out.

Main takeaways Nutella contains plenty of sugar, oil, and hazelnuts. If they’re consumed in high amounts or regularly over long periods, this can lead to health problems.

Nutella also contains cocoa, which, if eaten in high amounts, can be toxic to dogs.

The amount of Nutella that it takes to be dangerous to your dog will depend on their size.

If your dog consumes a large amount of Nutella, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Is Nutella safe for dogs?

Nutella is not a good food to share with your dog, no matter how much they may beg you for some. Whether consumed in large amounts or small amounts regularly over time, eating Nutella can cause some big health issues in your dog.

What is in Nutella that’s bad for dogs?

The Nutella ingredients list says it all: sugar, palm oil, hazelnuts, skimmed milk powder, and fat-reduced cocoa. Although the words “skimmed” and “fat-reduced” may lead you to think this product is bordering on healthy — for your dog, those five ingredients are anything but.

First of all, giving your dog high amounts of sugar can lead to digestive upset that may bring on vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Their systems just aren’t used to processing sugar in the way that most of ours are. On top of that, giving your dog sugary treats fills your dog with extra calories that they just don’t need, potentially leading to weight gain and obesity.

Moving on to palm oil: This is what helps give Nutella its spreadable texture, but can also really upset your dog’s digestion, potentially causing vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. In large amounts, this high-fat ingredient may also bring on a severe condition called pancreatitis.

The good news about hazelnuts is that they aren’t toxic to dogs. The bad news is that their high-fat content puts them in the same category as sugar and palm oil. Hazelnuts are capable of causing digestive problems as well as weight gain.

OK, so the skimmed milk powder typically isn’t a big deal. Though most adult dogs are actually lactose intolerant, the amounts of milk powder found in Nutella probably won’t cause a lot of problems. However, for dogs who are allergic to dairy products, you may see some digestive upset or skin issues pop up.

Now for the big one: cocoa powder. As a dog parent, you’ve no doubt heard about the dangers of dogs and chocolate. All forms of chocolate contain theobromine and caffeine, with higher concentrations found in products used for baking, such as cocoa. Though the level of cocoa powder used in Nutella is fairly low, eating large amounts of this gooey product could result in vomiting, diarrhea, restlessness, stiffness, and seizures.

How much Nutella is dangerous for a dog?

That all depends on the size of the dog. A 60-pound dog will likely have a better time dealing with a teaspoon of Nutella than a 10-pound dog. Although cocoa powder has a higher concentration of theobromine than milk chocolate, the amount of cocoa powder in Nutella is fairly low. A 10-pound dog could probably safely eat a teaspoon of Nutella, while a larger dog could likely safely eat a tablespoon.

Cocoa powder aside, other ingredients in Nutella can cause digestive problems in your dog at lower doses. And because Nutella doesn’t provide any nutritional benefits for your dog, it’s best to keep it off their menu completely.

Signs your dog ate too much Nutella

If your dog overindulges in this chocolatey treat, the first thing you’ll probably see is digestive issues. Vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain may commence a short time after eating Nutella, and they may last a day or two, eventually clearing up on their own most of the time.

If your pup really helps themselves to Nutella, signs may be more severe and last longer, bringing on issues such as dehydration, excitability, increased water consumption, ataxia, and seizures.

What to do if your dog eats Nutella

Your game plan following your dog’s consumption of Nutella will depend on how much they ate and how big your dog is. If they just had a lick or two from a spoon or a bite of your Nutella toast, you can monitor them for digestive signs over the next few days.

However, if your dog cleans out the rest of the Nutella jar behind your back, contact your veterinarian. Depending on your dog’s size, they may have you monitor them at home or bring them in as soon as possible.

When to call a vet for a dog who ate Nutella

You should call your vet anytime your dog consumes something you’re concerned about. As far as Nutella goes, contact your vet immediately if your dog helps themselves to more than a couple of teaspoons for a smaller dog, and more than a couple of tablespoons for a larger dog.

Call your vet if your pup is having digestive issues, such as vomiting and diarrhea, which last longer than a day or two, or if they are severe enough that they aren’t eating or drinking. Immediately contact your vet if your dog starts drinking more, is becoming overly excited or agitated or uncoordinated, or has muscle stiffness or seizures.

Bottom line

Nutella is not a food that you should share with your dog. Not only can the cocoa powder be potentially toxic, but the sugar and palm oil can contribute to digestive issues and weight gain. If your dog eats a tiny amount of Nutella, monitoring them for a couple of days may be all that is needed. If they eat a larger amount, contact your vet to determine the next steps.

FAQs

Can dogs safely eat hazelnuts?

Hazelnuts are one of a few varieties of nuts that aren’t toxic to dogs. However, their high fat content and potential to cause choking make them highly unrecommended for dogs to eat.

What could happen if my dog ate too much Nutella?

Many of the ingredients in Nutella lend themselves to causing digestive issues. Eating a lot of Nutella could cause vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain in dogs and last a couple of days. Depending on the dog’s size and how much Nutella they ate, there’s a chance they could suffer chocolate toxicity, which can affect the digestive and nervous system as well as the heart.

What happens if my dog eats a whole jar of Nutella?

The more Nutella a dog eats, the higher the chance of issues like vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain, and the higher the chance of chocolate toxicity. Eating an entire jar of Nutella will cause issues that vary depending on the dog’s size, but will likely include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain that may be severe and last longer than a couple of days. It can also cause chocolate toxicity that could lead to increased water consumption, excitability or agitation, muscle stiffness, or seizures.

What are the symptoms of chocolate poisoning in dogs?

Chocolate poisoning in dogs usually starts with vomiting and diarrhea within a couple hours of ingestion. This may progress to increased water consumption, restlessness, excitement, and agitation within the first 12 hours post-ingestion. Severe cases may progress to neurological signs that can include muscle stiffness and seizures. Contact your vet immediately if your dog consumes chocolate — don’t wait for the signs.

