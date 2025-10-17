What Really Happens to Your Skin When Your Dog Licks You a Lot

“Gimme a kiss, gimme a kiss” is probably the cue I use most often with my dog. Briar, my 12-pound, two-year-old Havanese, is a little ball of love who would happily spend her entire day licking my husband’s and my face. And to be honest, we let her.

But after a particularly enthusiastic smooch session one morning, I started wondering: Is all this licking doing something weird to my skin? I’ve struggled with acne and eczema for years, and I rarely wash my face after Briar licks me. Could her kisses be making my skin worse? And if so, what should I do? Should I cut her off from her licking privelges or just adjust my skincare routine? I needed to investigate.

First of all, why do dogs lick your face so much?

There are a bunch of reasons your dog might be obsessed with licking your face (and arms, and legs, and hands). For one, licking is one of the main ways dogs show affection and connect with their humans. It’s an instinct that starts in puppyhood when they lick their moms and littermates for comfort and bonding, and it often sticks around as they grow up.

So, when your pup goes in for a big slobbery kiss, they’re probably saying, “I love you,” “I’m excited to see you,” or even “You’re the boss.” It can also be their way of getting your attention or copying the grooming habits they’d use with other dogs. In a lot of ways, licking is a sweet little social ritual, and for many dogs, it’s just how they show they care.