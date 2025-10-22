Even though we know your pup is high on the list, too.

Both my dogs have their own way of showing loyalty, whether that’s sitting by my desk during the day or curling up on the pillow next to me at night. Lilac, a Australian Cattle Dog mix, is so loyal she’s been nicknamed “the hound that sticks around.”

When Lilac’s littermate, Willy, runs into the woods, Lilac might follow him a short distance but always stops and looks at me as if to say, “I’m not running away.” Dogs demonstrate loyalty by following you around the house or the yard, seeking physical closeness, looking to you for guidance and seeming particularly attuned to your moods.

Main takeaways Dogs demonstrate loyalty by innately seeking companionship and closeness with their people, or their “pack.”

While loyalty can be nurtured with trust, consistency and care, some breeds are more loyal than others.

Certain breeds can be loyal and good with families or loyal and bred for protection.

Loyalty can be fostered in any breed by spending time with your dog and engaging in mental and physical enrichment.