What Are the Most Loyal Dog Breeds?
Even though we know your pup is high on the list, too.
Understanding Canine Loyalty Top 10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds How To Foster More Loyalty In Any Dog Breed Frequently Asked Questions
Both my dogs have their own way of showing loyalty, whether that’s sitting by my desk during the day or curling up on the pillow next to me at night. Lilac, a Australian Cattle Dog mix, is so loyal she’s been nicknamed “the hound that sticks around.”
When Lilac’s littermate, Willy, runs into the woods, Lilac might follow him a short distance but always stops and looks at me as if to say, “I’m not running away.” Dogs demonstrate loyalty by following you around the house or the yard, seeking physical closeness, looking to you for guidance and seeming particularly attuned to your moods.