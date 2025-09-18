Why Do People Compare Dogs to Haunted Victorian Children?

It’s a popular meme... but it’s actually been quite effective in the rescue world.

It’s no secret we love to anthropomorphize our pets — from making up silly voices for them, to presuming their opinions (e.g., “Spot hates the Yankees; he’s a die-hard Mets fan”), or naming their human doppelgänger (I used to say my scruffy blond mutt Phoebe looked like ‘negative space Meg Ryan’).

Assigning our animals human qualities helps us connect with and feel closer to them, and it’s also a way we entertain ourselves. So when people started comparing dogs to haunted Victorian children — sure, it may seem a bit out of left field. But really, it’s just another example of this impulse to define our dogs’ behavior in human terms.

Free virtual dental health check Snap a pic of your pup’s teeth, and GREENIES™ will help you spot potential signs of oral health issues. Try It Out

If the phrase “haunted Victorian child” doesn’t ring a bell, allow me to back up.

If you Google image search opens in new tab the phrase, you’ll find old photos of sickly, ghostly appearing children. While likely a combination of the daguerreotype-style of photography common to the 19th century — characterized by sepia-tinted, hazy shots — and the fact that nutrition wasn’t exactly a strong-suit back then, the representation we have of kids from that era is delightfully spooky.