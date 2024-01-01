Articles by Chris Norris
Chris Norris
Chris Norris is a writer, reporter, author, and longtime companion to West Highland terrier Gus, recently departed but intensely loved. Chris Norris is has written for The New Yorker, New York Magazine, The New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, GQ, Details, and NPR’s “All Things Considered.” He lives in New York City with his wife and 10-year-old son.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- lifestyle
Pet-Specific Playlists on Music Streaming Services Are a Thing. Do Cats and Dogs Like Them?
Research says, just like us, animals love a good jam.
Research says, just like us, animals love a good jam.
- behavior
A New Study Debunks the Theory That “Puppy Dog Eyes” Are for Humans’ Benefit
Apparently wild dogs can be pretty cute, too.
Apparently wild dogs can be pretty cute, too.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- behavior
Dogs Who Are Easy to Train: Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: It’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy.
Spoiler: It’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy.
- health
How to Get a Head Start on Your Pet’s Health
Spot lumps, limps, and lethargy early on.
Spot lumps, limps, and lethargy early on.
- behavior
COVID-19 Isn’t Going Anywhere. Enter Dogs Who Can Sniff It Out
The answer to every (seemingly never-ending) crisis: Dogs.
The answer to every (seemingly never-ending) crisis: Dogs.
- lifestyle
Inflation Is Causing People to Surrender Their Pets
The time to foster is now.
The time to foster is now.
- lifestyle
Does the Dog Die?
Save yourself the heartache and check this awesomely to-the-point site before pressing play.
Save yourself the heartache and check this awesomely to-the-point site before pressing play.
- lifestyle
How Will I Know When It’s Time?
End-of-life veterinary specialist Dr. Shea Cox on how to make the most difficult decision in your pet parenting journey.
End-of-life veterinary specialist Dr. Shea Cox on how to make the most difficult decision in your pet parenting journey.
- lifestyle
Roll Call: Political Party Animals
“You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.”
For National Dogs in Politics Day, Sept. 23rd, we rounded up Capitol Hill’s canine aides.
“You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.”
For National Dogs in Politics Day, Sept. 23rd, we rounded up Capitol Hill’s canine aides.
- lifestyle
Steven Rojas And His Dog Zelda Are Taking On New York City Together
The New York City digital director and man about town’s best girl is an adventurous English Bulldog-Boston Terrier who has ran, hiked, and kayaked her way across the country.
The New York City digital director and man about town’s best girl is an adventurous English Bulldog-Boston Terrier who has ran, hiked, and kayaked her way across the country.
- lifestyle
The “Dogfather of Harlem” Groomed 1,461 Dogs in Need
Harlem’s go-to dog groomer, Brian Taylor, mobilized a group of Black grooming professionals from Philly to Vegas to offer free cuts and color to pets with quarantine hair.
Harlem’s go-to dog groomer, Brian Taylor, mobilized a group of Black grooming professionals from Philly to Vegas to offer free cuts and color to pets with quarantine hair.
- health
Hair of the Dog: Breeds With High-Maintenance ’Dos
From shaggy Sheepdogs to curly Cocker Spaniels, a groomer lists 10 breeds that need the most upkeep.
From shaggy Sheepdogs to curly Cocker Spaniels, a groomer lists 10 breeds that need the most upkeep.
- lifestyle
8 Reasons to Take Your Dog to Work
June 25th is Take Your Dog to Work Day. From reducing stress to improving morale, here’s why pet-friendly offices are where it’s at.
June 25th is Take Your Dog to Work Day. From reducing stress to improving morale, here’s why pet-friendly offices are where it’s at.
- lifestyle
If You Build It, Cats Will Come
What happens when you juxtapose curvy cats and blocky buildings? Meet the architecture buffs behind IG sensation Cats of Brutalism.
What happens when you juxtapose curvy cats and blocky buildings? Meet the architecture buffs behind IG sensation Cats of Brutalism.
- lifestyle
Cats, Dogs, and Drag Queens — Through the Lens of Gerrard Gethings
The photographer talks about his Border Terrier assistant, the likeness of people and their pets, and going behind the scenes with drag queens.
The photographer talks about his Border Terrier assistant, the likeness of people and their pets, and going behind the scenes with drag queens.
- lifestyle
Flying with An Emotional Support Animal
Are ESA alpacas and peacocks mocking people with real disorders? A service-dog owner and flight attendant get real.
Are ESA alpacas and peacocks mocking people with real disorders? A service-dog owner and flight attendant get real.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?