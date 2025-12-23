There’s a cheery house in suburban New Jersey where it’s not unusual during the holidays to see the sprawling lawn decorated with four inflatable giant Dachshunds opens in new tab — and inside, there are four real-life Dachshunds opens in new tab about to have the time of their lives opening Christmas presents. They all belong to Dr. Adam Christman opens in new tab , the chief veterinary officer for dvm360.

“In my house, present-opening is a competitive sport,” Dr. Christman opens in new tab says. His four Dachshunds even have their own gift-unwrapping styles, which he wisely categorizes by skill set as if they were a four-legged soccer team:

Of course this talented crew of adorable Dachshunds isn’t alone. Lots opens in new tab of dogs opens in new tab love opens in new tab tearing opens in new tab into a newly bestowed gift. But why do dogs love opening presents?

Sandra / Adobe Stock

Our dogs’ obsession with unwrapping

OK, let��’s be real: Dogs have no idea who Santa is, and they’re probably not aware that there’s a Lamb Chop hiding underneath that candy cane wrapping paper. But there are still some real reasons that our pups might enjoy “unwrapping” a gift.

“The sound, the smell, the texture … it’s a full-on sensory event,” Dr. Christman says. “Think of it like a canine carnival: crinkly sounds, new scents, and the thrill of the unknown.” They also get a dopamine boost from it, he adds.

“The ripping and tearing releases dopamine — it’s literally fun for them,” he explains. “The crinkle of paper mimics the sound of prey movement, the scent of new objects triggers curiosity, and the act of ‘digging’ or ‘uncovering’ satisfies a natural foraging instinct.”

That’s right — it taps into a dog’s ancestral instinct to “dig, shred, discover,” Dr. Christman says. “In the wild, that might’ve meant unearthing food or prey.”

“The texture, noise, and the act of ripping lends itself to “the natural urges of many dogs to hunt and dig,” says Dr. Elizabeth Goedeke opens in new tab , medical director at VCA French Creek Animal Hospital in Pennsylvania. “And there's a reward on the inside once they get through, which encourages them further.”

Plus, pet parents are often thrilled to watch their pups open toys, and our enthusiasm can actually increase our dogs’ motivation too.

“They’re also excited if we’re excited,” Dr. Goedeke says. “Absolutely, I think they see us getting excited and know that they are allowed and encouraged to do this thing, which they might be discouraged from doing if it were anything else, such as boxes or papers in our house.”

Do dogs know that they’re getting a present?

So, your dog might not know it’s the first day of Hanukkah or Christmas, but do they understand that we’re giving them something special?

“Dogs may not understand the concept of ‘It’s your birthday, here’s a squeaky unicorn in festive wrapping paper,’ but they absolutely know something good is going down,” Dr. Christman says. “So, while they might not be thinking, ‘Yes, it’s Christmas morning, and this is from Grandma,’ they are thinking, ‘This sound is amazing, something good is inside, and I’m going in.’”

But this might also be related to memory, Dr. Christman says.

“What’s wild is that [my Dachhunds] now associate certain cues with gifts,” he says. “When Grandma walks in with a HomeGoods bag, it’s like the Macy’s Parade just rolled through my living room. They know there’s something good in there.”

That’s because dogs are “masters of association,” he says. “If fun things consistently come in shiny paper or certain bags, they remember,” he explains.

And each time they unwrap something new, they learn, Dr. Goedeke says. “If there’s a food reward inside that wrapping paper, they can smell it, which will urge them on,” she notes. “If it’s a toy inside, they may not understand this until they get the toy out. … However, the more times they get to do this and receive whatever's inside, they will learn that fun things happen when they open a present, and they will want to keep doing it in the future.”

So, if anyone in your house poo-poos the idea of dog gift-giving, set them straight: “They know something is happening — maybe not ‘Oh, this is from Santa Paws,’ but definitely ‘The shiny paper means fun,’” Dr. Christman says. “It’s a perfect mix of instinct, learned behavior, and pure joy.”

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / Adobe Stock

Are certain breeds more likely to ‘open’ presents?

Some dogs are undoubtedly more excited about unwrapping than others, but does breed come into play? Maybe, Dr. Goedeke says.

“I think dogs whose breeds are prone to digging for prey may be even more excited by this,” she notes. “I have known many Terriers who love to tear up wrapping paper to get to presents.”

She has experience with her own pups, too. “I currently have a few small Terriers who enjoy tearing and digging and would've been bred to do so who absolutely love opening presents,” she says. “I think it’s fun for them, so I encourage it.”

Essentially, tearing gifts open might just be in a Terrier’s DNA. “I think it allows them to be a little wild and crazy, and we've given them encouragement to do so, so it can be a lot of fun for some dogs,” Dr. Goedeke says.

And while breed doesn’t determine everything, it might explain why some dogs just aren’t into the whole gift-giving season. “I’ve had a Greyhound who did not have interest in this concept, but she was built to run, not to dig, which is why I think she didn't want to open presents,” Dr. Goedeke adds.

How to make sure dogs unwrap presents safely

In most cases, wrapping paper is nontoxic, so you won’t need to worry if your dog happens to snack on it a bit (oops) as they unwrap, says Dr. Jamie Richardson opens in new tab , the chief medical officer at Small Door Veterinary opens in new tab . “But it can cause problems if your dog eats a large amount or if the paper has metallic or glitter finishes, ribbons, or bows.”

Those dangers include a GI obstruction, choking, toxicity, vomiting, and diarrhea, so keep your pup safe.

Here’s a cheat sheet from Dr. Christman:

Skip the glitter, tape, and ribbons. “Dogs don’t need to digest ‘festive,’” he says.

Avoid metallic or textured paper that can tear into sharp pieces.

Always supervise your dog to make sure they’re not ingesting the paper while they shred.

Don’t make it too difficult! “Wrap loosely so they can ‘win’ quickly,” Dr. Christman explains. “Frustration kills the fun.”

But, most importantly, he notes, have fun: “Celebrate, cheer them on, make it a family moment. They pick up on your excitement, and that’s what makes it magic.”

What to do if your dog does not care about presents

Let’s say you’ve done it all: The shopping is complete, the chew toy is wrapped, the bow has been placed on top — and your dog does not care. They stare at the package, then walk away. Don’t despair. First of all, you can still give them the present and know that they’ll appreciate it just as much. But it is admittedly fun to watch them have a good opening it.

Dr. Goedeke suggests a trick to help your dog get the hang of opening gifts: “I start by wrapping a treat in wrapping paper so they can smell it and want to get inside,” she explains. “They then seem to learn that it’s fun. Sometimes, they continue to rip the paper up even more after they get the present out.”

And that’s how you get a happy, holiday-loving pup. As Dr. Christman says: “Honestly, watching them unwrap gifts is better than anything under the tree for me.”

