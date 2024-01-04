Puppy · Kinship

new pet

puppy

Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life—from potty training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.

Small puppy sitting on training pee pad at home.

First step: patience.

Woman playing with her puppy.

Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.

Two Dogs Sitting in Back Yard.

Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.

a puppy chewing a chew-safe bone

Give them an alternative to your shoes.

white-and-black dog sleeping in crate

It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.

Person walking their dog in the street

Don’t let your new dog walk you.

Young woman smiling confident hugging dog sitting on bed at bedroom.

And when will it stop?

woman draped in an orange blanket holds a black-and-white puppy

It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add four little paws to run around your house to the title.

Nom Nom is a dog food made by real vet nutritionists.

They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.

Two dogs are making contact, a puppy and an adult.

First impressions are very important.

a woman feeding her dog food in a bowl

And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.

Woman taking her puppy outside in the grass.

If anything requires patience, it’s this.

Two fearful adolescent dogs peeking through a slightly open door

Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.

Adult dog sitting on a bed

What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.

Young man cuddling little white shih tzu puppy by the Atlantic Ocean.

The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.

Two hands holding a very young tan and white puppy up in front of a lake landscape

Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.

Father and son have a picnic with their Lab dog.

Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.

A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

Woman kissing her small white dog at home.

There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.

Puppy playing with KONG toy

Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.

Woman feeding her Lab puppy some food.

They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.

Woman sitting on couch, frustrated with her small dog.

If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.

Golden retriever running around a local park during sunset

Sure, microchips can feel a little 1984. But if your pup has a chip, they’re four times more likely to make it home if they get lost.

Black lab swimming in pool

Keep your pup safe in the pool, a pond, or the ocean.

Woman with neck-length black hair wearing all black leather and black converse walking her brown dog on a black and white harness against a yellow tin background

Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.

kitten