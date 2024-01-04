Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life—from potty training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.

Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.

Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.

It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “ four little paws to run around your house ” to the title.

And when will it stop?

Don’t let your new dog walk you.

It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.

Give them an alternative to your shoes.

What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.

Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.

If anything requires patience, it’s this.

And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.

First impressions are very important.

They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.

behavior 9 Myths About Your Puppy—Busted By a Behaviorist The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.

behavior How to Socialize a Puppy Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.

behavior The Best Dog Breeds for Families Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.

health 11 Best Grooming Products for Your Pup Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

lifestyle Why Do We Have the Urge to Squeeze Our Adorable Pets? T here’s a scientific reason for this impulse.