One source for all things pet parenting

Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
Are All Your Silly Nicknames for Your Dog Confusing Them?
I’m baffled by the number of names I call my dog. Is my dog baffled, too?
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities—Which One Is Your Pup?
A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.
Does Your Attachment Style Affect How You Are as a Pet Parent?
You know you’ve wondered this...
Your Grumpy Dog Is Very Smart—Science Says So
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners.
It’s Wildfire Season—Here’s How You Can Keep Your Dog (Literally) Breathing Easy
If you wouldn’t exercise outside with all that smoke, then your dog shouldn’t, either.
Your Cat’s Anxiety—Explained
Because they’re probably not going to tell you why they just scratched the heck out of the couch.
Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
Do Dogs Love Their Human Parents?
You can certainly feel the love.
Why Does My Cat Follow Me to the Bathroom?
Uh, may I help you?
6 Scents Your Dog Probably Can’t Stand
A dog’s sense of smell can be 100,000 times stronger than a human—so when it’s bad, it’s bad.
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
The Dog-Friendly New York City Guide for Your Favorite City Slicker
Whether you’re brunching, barhopping, or looking for a place to crash in NYC, your dog deserves to come with you.
Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More?
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
7 Supplements to Help Each of Your Dog's Health Concerns
From dry skin to anxiety to allergies, we've got a supplement to help your pup’s specific needs.
4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.
The Hard Truth: Some So-Called “Rescues” Are Hoarding Situations in Disguise
Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.
Turkey Passes “Massacre Law” Aimed at Removing Stray Dogs From the Streets
Activists aim to keep fighting against this new law that they see as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs.
Saving Jones Is an Essential Rescue Documentary—How You Can Make Sure More People See It
Get tickets to the September NYC screening now, and tell your favorite streamers to pick up this film.
