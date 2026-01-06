What Does Your Dog’s Walking Style Say About Their Personality?

Humans have personality quizzes and horoscopes, but dogs can’t exactly take an Enneagram or Myers-Briggs test, and Gotcha Days don’t accurately predict whether your dog is a clever Scorpio or a sensitive Pisces.

So, in an attempt to create our own Dog Decoder, we came up with a way to divine who your canine might really be— by analyzing how they behave on walks. And while you might argue that this unscientific assessment is no more reliable than a $2 tarot reading, never fear: We asked honest-to-God experts in canine behavior who know what they’re talking about.

What your dog’s walking style says about them

So, does your dog’s walking style actually reveal anything about your pup? Probably!

According to Dr. Rebecca Scelba opens in new tab , the medical director at VCA Madison Animal Hospital in Madison, New Jersey, a dog’s walking style may be a reflection of a few things:

“Each dog has their own unique walk, some with swagger, some with grace, and still others with that perfect combination of bounce and flop that make for the most adorable-goofball canter of all,” says Dr. Andrew Findlaytor, a veterinarian and editorial advisory board member at dvm360 opens in new tab .

“Of course, we can’t know for sure what they’re thinking, but overt behaviors tell us a lot about their emotions, desires, and personality,” says Joshua Latour opens in new tab , a certified trainer and the founder of Walk N’ Roll in New York City.

Here are some iconic dog-strolling styles and what they might say about your dog.

CofkoCof / Adobe Stock

The Sniffer

Brainier than they seem.

Loves a good puzzle toy.

Barely outpaces a snail.

This dog is a classic: They don’t walk as much as they slowly saunter. No flower is too dull opens in new tab , no blade of grass too prosaic opens in new tab . Everything is ripe for a sniff, and they’re taking all of it in.

But don’t mistake this slow stroller as lacking in brainpower.

“These dogs are often smart problem-solvers, with an intense level of focus and a distaste for boredom,” Dr. Findlaytor says. “I suspect they have an intelligent, active mind and are looking for problems to solve, much like a detective working out their next case.”

Even if you’re in a rush, it’s not a good idea to try to speed these dogs up, Latour says.

“Smelling is incredibly enriching, and giving them that moment is beneficial,” he notes, adding that smelling can provide stress relief too. “Imagine if one smell were like reading several paragraphs in a book — processing that takes time.”

Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock

The Prancer

They are as dainty as a ballerina (whether they’re six pounds or 60).

They know how to make an entrance.

They are easily excited.

Anxiety is their middle name.

Oh, to be a pixieish pup sprinting around on chicken legs opens in new tab . The Prancer is adorable and elegant, whether they’re a teeny Chihuahua, a graceful Greyhound, or this very good girl named Maddie opens in new tab .

“You can count on them to make an entrance, regardless of size or coat,” Dr. Findlaytor says. “From the daintiest of steps to a spring that borders on a dance, bouncers carry the perfect blend of adorableness and warmth to each interaction.”

However, it’s not uncommon for these canine cuties to be both excited and full of anxiety — relatable, right? If this describes your dog, chat with your vet about how to help them overcome their nervous nature to fully enjoy life.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

The Social Butterfly

They are more popular than you.

They are probably better-looking, too.

They have big ESFP (extroverted, sensing, feeling, perceiving) energy.

This dog is a neighborhood favorite opens in new tab who believes strangers are just friends they haven’t met yet (gag, but please humor them). Your pup was likely well-socialized when they were young, or you’ve just instilled an incredible sense of security in them that lends itself to some superior confidence and gregariousness.

If they were a star sign, they’d be a Leo — exuberant, generous with their affection, and a warm presence like a ray of sunshine. These pups are motivated by affection, Dr. Findlaytor says, noting that they’re also “loyal to the ends of the Earth, and are often the most selfless of all pets I interact with.”

mirror-images / iStock

The ‘I’m on a Break’ Dog

They do not care if you have “plans.”

They have no sense of time.

They are a dog who knows what they want.

They are mysterious (in a way you should pay attention to)

We’ve all seen this dog in the wild opens in new tab : In the middle of a walk, they suddenly plop down. Do you have somewhere to be soon, like work or the airport? Too bad.

It could literally take Sherlock Holmes to unlock the mystery of why they’re not moving. While it would be easy to diagnose this in-charge pup with a healthy sense of entitlement (and that’s fair in a few cases), it’s also important to assess why they’re so recess-oriented.

The truth is that these pups likely have big feelings, and there are valid reasons they regularly decide to call it quits, Dr. Scelba says.

She notes that they could take a break due to:

Pain or discomfort (something hurts when they move)

Fatigue (they want to be carried)

Anxiety or fear (if you’re walking near a noisy or crowded area)

“Sometimes, a dog is reluctant because they’re concerned that ‘if I walk this way, the thing I don’t like will happen again,’” Latour says. “Dogs behave to get things, and they behave to get away from things… A dog who learns to stop mid-block may have discovered an effective way to avoid an area they dislike.”

Then again, it’s also possible your dog is having the time of their life, Dr. Scelba says. In that case, they could refuse to move because:

They’re having fun and don’t want to go home.

They’re hoping for attention (and know you’ll give them treats to move).

Either way, there’s a reason these canines do what they do — figure out why and help them learn to move past it.

jessjaimie / Adobe Stock

The Chaser

They are eagle-eyed.

They are both hyperfocused and distracted.

They would love TikTok (if they were human).

Look, a squirrel! Wait. Is that a pigeon?!

We’re pretty sure your dog hasn’t spent time debating whether they’re going to “hunt” everything in sight opens in new tab — but instinct kicks in. (Thank goodness for a strong leash and harness.)

“At first glance, the Chaser and the Sniffer could be easy to confuse,” Dr. Findlaytor admits. “They both start their quest with a nose to the ground, hunting for the next thing to catch their attention. Their end goal, however, couldn't be more different.”

The Sniffer, Dr. Findlaytor explains, wants to gather all the information to help them understand the world around them. Your adorable, goofy Chaser, though, “is not so academically motivated,” he notes.

“They sniff until they find the very thing they were looking for. It could be a squirrel, a bunny, a ball worth throwing, or even a bird,” Dr. Findlaytor says. “Then in the moment of discovery, the creature takes off… The Chaser lives for these bursts of activity and excitement.”

While they might come off as a little aloof at times, that’s not necessarily accurate. Instead, Dr. Findlaytor says, they’re just so fascinated by the world that most quotidian things are “too predictable or too relaxed” to catch their interest. Congrats — you have a tremendously curious canine kiddo (even if they’re not valedictorian of their training class).

The Side-Swiper

Chronically undecided

Walking train wreck (whom you love anyway)

In search of reassurance

You’ve started out on a walk, and your dog has chosen your right side. But now they’re grazing your left side. Back to the right. You have nearly tripped over them five times. Why can’t they just make up their mind opens in new tab ?

This dog “has to be where the action is, or just as equally needs to be where the action isn't,” Dr. Findlaytor says. “My side-switching patients seem to do more than just change locations in proximity to their owner; they even seem to change their feelings on their adventure as well. Are they excited and energized? Are they nervous and anxious?”

He suggests it could be all of the above. Latour says these pups are often “hyperaroused or very excited about their surroundings,” and that can make it difficult for them to calm down.

But that’s all the more reason to give them choices: “Dogs need agency,” Latour says. “They need to feel they have some autonomy to make choices… we control so much: when they eat, when they go outside, where they go, and for how long.”

If your dog’s a Side-Swiper, do them a favor, and offer a healthy dose of reassurance: Remember that positive reinforcement goes a long way in helping them feel safe. “I often see [these dogs] attached to the most even-keeled, relaxed, and slow and steady type of owners, creating a relationship of perfect balance,” Dr. Findlaytor says.

The Booty Walker

They have serious swag and know it.

They like to be seen.

They swing their butt with the oomph of an elephant opens in new tab .

Here’s a confident pup opens in new tab : They know how to sway that tail and swoosh their backside opens in new tab to exhibit just how delighted they are with life. “Most dogs sway or move their tail to some extent while walking,” Dr. Findlaytor says, but these dogs have “a definite, cool air about their movements” and an “undeniable confidence to them.”

If this is your dog, congrats — you’ve raised a pup who probably loves themselves just as much as you love them.

When to worry

If you notice a shift in your dog’s walking style, and that’s not the norm, pay attention.

“Often a dog’s gait and walking behavior will change if they are not feeling well,” Dr. Scelba says. “A slowing in walking speed can indicate pain or discomfort. A head bob can indicate front-leg lameness, and pulling to one side can sometimes indicate neurologic conditions.”

Low, crouched positions can suggest fear or anxiety, as can tail-tucking. If your dog adds new, concerning moves to their walking repertoire, ask your vet what’s up.

In the meantime, no matter their signature saunter, your pup is lucky to have you by their side. And if you really can’t get a sense of your dog’s personality from their walking style, well, you can always try a dog psychic — as long as you promise to tell us all about it.