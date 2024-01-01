What Can Cats Eat?
Ever wondered which foods are safe and healthy for cats? Explore our expert reviewed explainers on the types of foods that are safe for cats and which are not so safe.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Lemons?
They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Popsicles?
They want to cool down, too!
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peaches?
Fat-peach season at the farmers’ market is upon us.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Pineapple?
It’s the season of tropical-fruit salads after all.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Ice Cream?
They just want a little treat.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Hot Dogs?
Find out of if your kitty can come to the barbecue this summer.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanuts?
They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Potatoes?
They just want a little bite...
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
No, no, no. Absolutely not. Here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Yogurt?
A small amount is fine—but keep a close eye on the ingredients list.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Shrimp?
They definitely want to...
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Marshmallows?
These puffy delights are non-toxic to our puffy delights (aka cats) but that doesn’t mean they should have s’more (get it?).
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Corn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff.
- nutrition
What Human Foods Can Cats Eat?
We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Pomegranates?
Vets want them to steer clear. Here’s why.
- health
Are Pine Needles Toxic to My Cat?
Eating any part of the Christmas tree sounds gross. But here’s why your cat really shouldn’t.
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic to My Cat?
Maybe skip this holiday decoration if you’ve got a cat in the house—here’s why.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tomatoes?
A little tomato’s safe — with some important caveats.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Raw Chicken?
Careful — cooked chicken is way safer for your kitty.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic “yes,” but...not so fast.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food.
- nutrition
What Fruits and Veggies Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl — it’s treat time.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Watermelon and Watermelon Rind?
Yes, watermelon is a nutritious treat for cats.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Strawberries and Strawberry Stems?
Yes, strawberries are a nutritious treat for dogs.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Garlic?
It’s a human cooking staple, but your cat shouldn’t indulge.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Skip the green eggs, but ham is OK — with a couple caveats.
- nutrition
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fancy Cheese Party
Save the charcuterie for the humans.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Bananas?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood — with a couple caveats.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Avocados?
Just don’t get out the guacamole bowl.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is okay in moderation.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Dog Food?
Dog food is safe for cats in small amounts, but it shouldn’t be their main course.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Bread?
Go ahead and give your carb-loving cat a few bites, but don’t hand over the bread basket.