5 Ways to Show Your Dog They’re Your True Love This Valentine’s Day

They may not know what a holiday is, but they will be all about the extra attention.

My love for my dogs knows no limit. In fact, I am one of those dog parents who loves to spoil their pups on every holiday. For Valentine's Day, this means I’m someone who makes “love baskets” for my pups, complete with treats and toys. But as much as my dogs enjoy opening their special holiday treats, what they love even more is spending quality time with me on special “dates.” For us, that looks like celebrating what each of them loves most.

My youngest dog and I will be spending the daytime hours over Valentine’s weekend at a dog show, competing in Barn Hunt, one of her favorite sports. I also plan to spend the evenings on the couch with my senior dog, sharing some dog-safe treats.

Valentine’s Day can bring up a lot of feelings for people, but for dogs? It’s the best day ever, just like every other day— simply because it exists. I try to bring that mindset into my own life as much as possible. One of my favorite parts of having a doggie valentine is the way that they wake up every day excited to go outside and play. Playing is fun! This Valentine’s Day, prioritize play with your dog. Not only is it one of the most effective ways to bond with them, but it reduces stress and helps you both release happy hormones.

If you’re looking for ways to show your dogs how much you love them beyond a simple play sesh, here are some creative ways you can do that this Valentine’s Day.

Make a DIY Valentine food topper.

While you can purchase Valentine-themed treats, including festive cookies and cakes baked by local dog bakeries, you can also make something delicious opens in new tab and festive at home. These are my favorite easy no-bake food-topper treats that also can be combined with a frozen stuffed toy like a Kong or Toppl.

Step 1: Take plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt and mix in the fresh strawberries that you have mashed up.

Step 2: Mix the mashed strawberries with the unsweetened yogurt, which will give it a festive pink color.

Step 3: Add the yogurt into a heart-shaped silicone ice cube tray and put it into the freezer until solid (usually a few hours),

Step 4: Once the yogurt hearts are frozen, you can easily pop them out of the tray and add them as a frozen topper treat to a meal or a stuffed toy.

Veronika Zelenina / Shutterstock

Have a Valentine spa day.

When we look our best, we feel our best, and the same is true for our dogs. On Valentine’s Day, or leading up to the day, give your dog a pamper session. You can include ear cleaning, nail trimming, a bath, and brushing.

February is also Pet Dental Month, so while you are giving your dog an “everything groom,” don’t forget about their mouth. Building regular teeth brushing opens in new tab into your dog’s routine is not only good for their teeth and breath but also their whole body. Canine dental disease can even contribute to heart disease, so keeping those teeth clean is the perfect way to celebrate your pup — even if they don’t think so.

Remember to give them lots of treats throughout the pamper session. Some dogs aren’t big fans of spa days, so if this isn’t something you think they’ll enjoy today, maybe wait until after Love Day to do something they won’t exactly... love.

Make Valentine doggie crafts.

With the cold weather outside in much of the United States, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to cozy up at home and unleash your inner crafter! What’s that? They don’t have thumbs? No problem; they can use their tongues.

Licking is a self-soothing and stress-reducing activity for dogs. My favorite dog craft activity is easy, requires no training, and allows your dog to “paint” you a special Valentine. For this activity, you’ll need wooden heart shapes (available at most craft stores), a small Ziploc bag, a couple of colors of craft paint, and dog-safe peanut butter or another spreadable treat.

Step 1: Put a couple of large drops of paint onto the wooden heart.

Step 2: Put the wooden heart shape into the Ziploc bag and seal it.

Step 3: Put the peanut butter or other soft, spreadable treat on the outside of the bag.

Step 4: Hold the bag out for your dog to lick. As your dog licks the bag, they spread the paint around inside the bag all over the heart shape, creating a marbled design.

Step 5: When the heart shape is fully covered in paint, remove it from the bag and let it dry. Now you have a one-of-a-kind Valentine made by your dog just for you.

Note: Just to be safe, make sure you buy nontoxic paint opens in new tab . Your dog shouldn’t come into contact with the paint at all (check the plastic bag for holes and make sure they don’t gnaw on it!), but please take extra steps to keep them happy and healthy during craft time.

Give your dog choices.

As you’re showing your dog you love them this Valentine's Day, you can give them the opportunity to make more decisions . Consider taking them out on a dog-led sniffy walk. As long as it’s safe to do so, let them choose the direction you walk, and stop to take in as many smells as they want. Life gets busy, and it’s easy for dog walks to become rushed. If you can, let your dog take the lead on pace and direction. Not only is this enriching for your dog and a great way to spend quality time together, but it also gives you the opportunity to learn more about the things they enjoy most and find interesting.

Noko LTD / iStock

Go on an extra-special outing (or stay in and cuddle).

Regardless of whether you have a human valentine you’ll be spending time with this year, don’t forget to make special time to celebrate the love that you share with your dog — ideally by doing some of their favorite activities.

Have a dog who is your greatest adventure buddy? Consider an extra-long walk or a day trip to hike in a dog-friendly area or national park (weather permitting). Have a pup who is more of a couch potato? Consider putting on your favorite dog-themed movie and kicking back together.

As an added safety note, while you’re spending quality time with your dog this Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to keep any chocolates you might have around the house safely out of your sweet one’s reach.

Your dog may not know it’s Valentine’s Day, let alone what a holiday even is. But they do know you love them, and they love every extra second they get to spend with you — on Feb. 14 and the rest of the calendar year.