Why Your Dog’s Tongue Might Be Their Most Important Body Part

Last month, Ozzy, a French / Bull Mastiff mix from Oklahoma City made headlines as the current Guinness World Record holder opens in new tab for being the dog with — get this — the longest tongue. His record-breaking tongue measures an incredible 7.83 inches long. Ozzy’s family told Guinness World Record that he has always had a long tongue, and there are no health concerns related to its impressive size. While Ozzy’s tongue is certainly unusual, every dog’s tongue — whether it’s big and floppy or just a tiny “blep,” can tell us a lot about how a dog is feeling and experiencing the world.

Paying attention to your dog’s tongue can give you valuable clues about their health and emotional state and overall wellness. The color of your dog’s tongue, in particular, can offer helpful insight. A healthy dog’s tongue is usually pink and moist. However, some breeds, like Chow Chows and Chow mixes, naturally have blue or black tongues.

If your dog’s tongue changes color suddenly, that’s a good reason to check in with your veterinarian. A pale or white tongue may indicate shock, a purple or blue tongue could suggest a lack of oxygen, a bright-red tongue might point to fever or infection, and a yellowish tinge may be a sign of liver or kidney concerns.

Natallia Vintsik / Adobe Stock

What does a dog’s tongue do?

A dog’s tongue is one of the most noticeable parts of their body, but it’s also incredibly hardworking. It helps them cool down, explore their environment, and much more. Here are some of the key ways dogs use this very important body part:

Cooling off (thermoregulation)

One of the tongue’s most important jobs is helping dogs regulate their body temperature. Dogs pant for many reasons — excitement, stress, or anticipation — but the main reason is to cool down. Dogs don’t sweat like humans do, so panting helps release heat. As your dog pants, moisture on the tongue evaporates, cooling the body in much the same way sweating cools a human.

Grooming

While cats are famous for grooming with their tongues, dogs do this, too. Dogs lick themselves to clean, soothe minor irritations, and bond with other dogs — especially puppies. Dogs may also lick small scrapes or itchy spots. If you notice your dog repeatedly licking one area, it can be a sign of discomfort or irritation. If the obsessive licking continues, check the area and consult with your dog’s veterinarian.

D rinking and eating

While it might appear that your dog is simply licking when they dive head-first into a water bowl, they are actually using their tongues in a whole different way. When drinking, dogs curl their tongues backward to form a scoop opens in new tab , which they dip into the water and pull upward into their mouths. This same scooping motion helps dogs pick up food from their bowls.

Enhancing smells

Dogs rely heavily on their sense of smell, and their tongues play a role in that, too. Dogs have a special structure called the Jacobson’s organ (formerly known as the vomeronasal organ) on the roof of their mouth. This organ helps dogs process scent information more deeply.

When dogs lick objects — or even lick their noses — they move scent particles to this organ, helping them better understand their surroundings. When dogs keep their noses moist through licking, it also helps improve their ability to smell.

Communication and body language

Dogs use their tongues to communicate with both humans and other dogs. Small actions like lip licking can signal stress or uncertainty, while panting may show excitement or that they’re overheated. A tiny tongue blep or a relaxed, loosely hanging tongue often means your dog is calm and content. In relaxed dogs, the tongue usually rests inside the mouth, sometimes with just the tip showing.

Dogs with very long tongues or certain dental conditions may have tongues that slip out more easily, especially when they’re relaxed. While tongue position isn’t the whole story with body language, it can help give you a clearer picture of your dog’s emotional comfort and overall mood.

Excessive or obsessive licking , on the other hand, can be a sign that your dog is stressed or in pain. If your dog is constantly licking their body, objects, or toys, it’s a good idea to schedule a visit with your veterinarian. Persistent licking can sometimes point to medical issues, pain, or anxiety.

Self-soothing and stress relief

One of the most fascinating things about dog tongues is how they help dogs self-soothe. When licking isn’t excessive, it can be a healthy way for dogs to calm themselves. Licking releases endorphins, aka feel-good chemicals, in the brain. As endorphins are released, licking helps dogs feel more relaxed and settled. Licking can be especially helpful during stressful situations.

Alba Vitta / Stocksy

Engaging your dog’s tongue through enrichment

If your dog struggles with things like visitors, loud noises, or new environments, offering a licking activity can help them feel more at ease. Because licking supports emotional regulation, tongue-based enrichment can be both fun and calming.

Lick mats and hollow toys like Kongs, filled with dog-safe peanut butter or wet food, encourage licking while providing mental stimulation through different textures. It can also be effective to feed your dog meals in a slow-feed bowl that encourages them to use their tongues to navigate the different ridges and bowl sections.

Incorporating tongue-stimulating activity into your dog’s day helps to keep them entertained. It can also naturally lower stress and arousal levels, making for one chilled-out pup.





